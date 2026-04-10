Weekly EA Performance Report – “Up, Down… But Still Standing Strong”

This week in the market can be summed up in one phrase: volatile and unpredictable.
From Gold (XAUUSD) to Bitcoin (BTCUSD), price action delivered sharp moves in both directions — creating a classic “up and down” environment that challenges most trading systems.
🔍 What Happened This Week?
- Multiple quick wins on XAUUSD buys 📈
- Several drawdowns during sudden reversals 📉
- Mixed results on BTCUSD with both small gains and losses
- Overall performance reflects real market conditions — not curve-fitted results
This is exactly the type of market where many EAs fail… but ours adapts and survives.
⚖️ Performance Snapshot
- 💰 Starting Balance: $700
- 📈 Profit: +$14.52
- 💸 Swap: -$2.33
- 💼 Commission: -$2.44
- 🏦 Ending Balance: $709.75
👉 Net result: Profit despite volatility
🧠 Key Insight
This week proves an important point:
Consistency is not about winning every trade — it's about surviving the bad ones and capitalizing on the good ones.
Even with:
- Sharp stop-outs
- Sudden reversals
- Mixed trade sequences
The EA maintained account stability and growth.
⚙️ Strategy Behavior
- ✔️ Takes advantage of momentum bursts
- ✔️ Handles scalping conditions on XAUUSD effectively
- ✔️ Keeps lot sizes controlled (0.01–0.02) for risk management
- ❗ Struggles slightly in choppy, indecisive zones (expected behavior)
📌 Final Thoughts
This wasn’t a “perfect” week — and that’s exactly why it matters.
It shows:
- The EA is realistic
- It can handle non-ideal market conditions
- And most importantly… it stays profitable over time
🚀 Want to Use This EA?
🔗 Get the EA here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171486#!tab=overview
💬 Join the community / ask questions:
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/017e1f70f7bddc01