Weekly EA Performance Report – “Up, Down… But Still Standing Strong”
Scalping

Weekly EA Performance Report – “Up, Down… But Still Standing Strong”

10 April 2026, 07:53
Oghenevwegba Thankgod Emuowhochere
Oghenevwegba Thankgod Emuowhochere
0
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This week in the market can be summed up in one phrase: volatile and unpredictable.

From Gold (XAUUSD) to Bitcoin (BTCUSD), price action delivered sharp moves in both directions — creating a classic “up and down” environment that challenges most trading systems.

🔍 What Happened This Week?

  • Multiple quick wins on XAUUSD buys 📈
  • Several drawdowns during sudden reversals 📉
  • Mixed results on BTCUSD with both small gains and losses
  • Overall performance reflects real market conditions — not curve-fitted results

This is exactly the type of market where many EAs fail… but ours adapts and survives.

⚖️ Performance Snapshot

  • 💰 Starting Balance: $700
  • 📈 Profit: +$14.52
  • 💸 Swap: -$2.33
  • 💼 Commission: -$2.44
  • 🏦 Ending Balance: $709.75

👉 Net result: Profit despite volatility

🧠 Key Insight

This week proves an important point:

Consistency is not about winning every trade — it's about surviving the bad ones and capitalizing on the good ones.

Even with:

  • Sharp stop-outs
  • Sudden reversals
  • Mixed trade sequences

The EA maintained account stability and growth.

⚙️ Strategy Behavior

  • ✔️ Takes advantage of momentum bursts
  • ✔️ Handles scalping conditions on XAUUSD effectively
  • ✔️ Keeps lot sizes controlled (0.01–0.02) for risk management
  • ❗ Struggles slightly in choppy, indecisive zones (expected behavior)

📌 Final Thoughts

This wasn’t a “perfect” week — and that’s exactly why it matters.

It shows:

  • The EA is realistic
  • It can handle non-ideal market conditions
  • And most importantly… it stays profitable over time

🚀 Want to Use This EA?

🔗 Get the EA here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171486#!tab=overview

💬 Join the community / ask questions:
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/017e1f70f7bddc01


##gold #xauusd #scalping