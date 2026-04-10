Weekly EA Performance Report – “Up, Down… But Still Standing Strong”

This week in the market can be summed up in one phrase: volatile and unpredictable.

From Gold (XAUUSD) to Bitcoin (BTCUSD), price action delivered sharp moves in both directions — creating a classic “up and down” environment that challenges most trading systems.

🔍 What Happened This Week?

Multiple quick wins on XAUUSD buys 📈

📈 Several drawdowns during sudden reversals 📉

📉 Mixed results on BTCUSD with both small gains and losses

Overall performance reflects real market conditions — not curve-fitted results

This is exactly the type of market where many EAs fail… but ours adapts and survives.

⚖️ Performance Snapshot

💰 Starting Balance: $700

$700 📈 Profit: +$14.52

+$14.52 💸 Swap: -$2.33

-$2.33 💼 Commission: -$2.44

-$2.44 🏦 Ending Balance: $709.75





👉 Net result: Profit despite volatility

🧠 Key Insight

This week proves an important point:

Consistency is not about winning every trade — it's about surviving the bad ones and capitalizing on the good ones.

Even with:

Sharp stop-outs

Sudden reversals

Mixed trade sequences

The EA maintained account stability and growth.

⚙️ Strategy Behavior

✔️ Takes advantage of momentum bursts

✔️ Handles scalping conditions on XAUUSD effectively

✔️ Keeps lot sizes controlled (0.01–0.02) for risk management

❗ Struggles slightly in choppy, indecisive zones (expected behavior)

📌 Final Thoughts

This wasn’t a “perfect” week — and that’s exactly why it matters.

It shows:

The EA is realistic

It can handle non-ideal market conditions

And most importantly… it stays profitable over time

🚀 Want to Use This EA?

🔗 Get the EA here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171486#!tab=overview

💬 Join the community / ask questions:

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/017e1f70f7bddc01