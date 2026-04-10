SCANNER HALFTREND HEIKIN ASHI

MT5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139062
Problem
Monitoring multiple symbols and timeframes at the same time is slow, repetitive, and mentally exhausting.
Most traders waste time switching charts one by one, only to realize the move has already happened. By the time a clear trend change is visible, the opportunity is often late or missed.
Solution
Scanner HalfTrend [tambangEA] for MT5 is built to solve that problem with a practical multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner panel combined with an on-chart HalfTrend display.
From a single chart, you can quickly see which markets are showing bullish or bearish conditions, which signals are still fresh, and which instruments deserve immediate attention. Instead of checking charts manually, the scanner does the heavy lifting for you.
Benefits
- Save time by scanning multiple symbols and timeframes from one chart
- Spot fresh HalfTrend changes faster
- Reduce chart-switching and visual clutter
- Focus only on the symbols that matter right now
- Use a cleaner workflow for market screening and confirmation
- Improve decision speed without overcomplicating your analysis
Main Features
- Multi-symbol scanner panel
- Multi-timeframe monitoring
- Standard HalfTrend mode
- Optional Heikin Ashi mode
- Clear bullish and bearish signal display
- Trend change arrows on chart
- Adjustable signal distance
- Current chart alerts
- Scanner alerts
- Custom symbol list
- Custom timeframe list
- Movable scanner panel
- Multiple panel styles
- Theme customization for table, fields, headers, and signals
- Designed for efficient scanning with structured update flow
Panel Modes
Dark Luxury Matrix
A premium-looking matrix layout for traders who want a clean and elegant scanner view.
Split Panel
A balanced layout that combines scanner overview with extra visual structure.
Heatmap Pro
A fast-reading visual mode for traders who prefer immediate strength and direction recognition.
How It Works
The indicator scans your selected symbols and timeframes, then shows the latest trend state directly inside the scanner panel.
Each cell helps you identify:
- bullish or bearish direction
- how recent the signal is
- where momentum is still active
- which chart is worth opening next
On the active chart, the indicator also displays the HalfTrend output, so you can combine scanner-based filtering with direct chart confirmation.
Why This Product
This is not just another visual indicator.
It is a workflow tool for traders who want to work faster, cleaner, and with more focus.
Scanner HalfTrend [tambangEA] is especially useful for traders who:
- follow several forex pairs or instruments
- want a compact dashboard on one chart
- use trend-based confirmation in their routine
- prefer scanning first, then executing only on the best setups
Best For
- Forex traders
- Gold traders
- Multi-pair traders
- Intraday traders
- Swing traders
- Traders who use structured market screening
Easy to Customize
You can adjust:
- symbols to scan
- timeframes to scan
- panel position
- colors
- theme style
- signal appearance
- alert behavior
This gives you the flexibility to match the scanner to your own trading style and chart setup.
Important Note
Scanner HalfTrend [tambangEA] for MT5 is an indicator for market analysis and signal monitoring.
It does not open or manage trades automatically.
Please use proper risk management and combine the signals with your own trading plan and confirmation rules.
Final Line
If you want a faster way to scan the market, identify fresh HalfTrend signals, and keep your chart workflow more organized, Scanner HalfTrend [tambangEA] for MT5 is built for exactly that purpose.