SCANNER HALFTREND HEIKIN ASHI

MT5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139062





Problem

Monitoring multiple symbols and timeframes at the same time is slow, repetitive, and mentally exhausting.

Most traders waste time switching charts one by one, only to realize the move has already happened. By the time a clear trend change is visible, the opportunity is often late or missed.

Solution

Scanner HalfTrend [tambangEA] for MT5 is built to solve that problem with a practical multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner panel combined with an on-chart HalfTrend display.

From a single chart, you can quickly see which markets are showing bullish or bearish conditions, which signals are still fresh, and which instruments deserve immediate attention. Instead of checking charts manually, the scanner does the heavy lifting for you.

Benefits

Save time by scanning multiple symbols and timeframes from one chart

Spot fresh HalfTrend changes faster

Reduce chart-switching and visual clutter

Focus only on the symbols that matter right now

Use a cleaner workflow for market screening and confirmation

Improve decision speed without overcomplicating your analysis

Main Features

Multi-symbol scanner panel

Multi-timeframe monitoring

Standard HalfTrend mode

Optional Heikin Ashi mode

Clear bullish and bearish signal display

Trend change arrows on chart

Adjustable signal distance

Current chart alerts

Scanner alerts

Custom symbol list

Custom timeframe list

Movable scanner panel

Multiple panel styles

Theme customization for table, fields, headers, and signals

Designed for efficient scanning with structured update flow

Panel Modes

Dark Luxury Matrix

A premium-looking matrix layout for traders who want a clean and elegant scanner view.

Split Panel

A balanced layout that combines scanner overview with extra visual structure.

Heatmap Pro

A fast-reading visual mode for traders who prefer immediate strength and direction recognition.

How It Works

The indicator scans your selected symbols and timeframes, then shows the latest trend state directly inside the scanner panel.

Each cell helps you identify:

bullish or bearish direction

how recent the signal is

where momentum is still active

which chart is worth opening next

On the active chart, the indicator also displays the HalfTrend output, so you can combine scanner-based filtering with direct chart confirmation.

Why This Product

This is not just another visual indicator.

It is a workflow tool for traders who want to work faster, cleaner, and with more focus.

Scanner HalfTrend [tambangEA] is especially useful for traders who:

follow several forex pairs or instruments

want a compact dashboard on one chart

use trend-based confirmation in their routine

prefer scanning first, then executing only on the best setups

Best For

Forex traders

Gold traders

Multi-pair traders

Intraday traders

Swing traders

Traders who use structured market screening

Easy to Customize

You can adjust:

symbols to scan

timeframes to scan

panel position

colors

theme style

signal appearance

alert behavior

This gives you the flexibility to match the scanner to your own trading style and chart setup.

Important Note

Scanner HalfTrend [tambangEA] for MT5 is an indicator for market analysis and signal monitoring.

It does not open or manage trades automatically.

Please use proper risk management and combine the signals with your own trading plan and confirmation rules.

Final Line

If you want a faster way to scan the market, identify fresh HalfTrend signals, and keep your chart workflow more organized, Scanner HalfTrend [tambangEA] for MT5 is built for exactly that purpose.



















































