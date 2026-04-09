Night Scalper™ - 62% Growth - 3.5% Drawdown & Launch Update

Night Scalper™ - 62% Growth, 3.5% Drawdown (And A Reality Check)

I built Night Scalper to survive live market conditions, not just to look good in backtests. Because I believe in 100% transparency, I will be posting regular updates on exactly how the algorithm is navigating the current market. I'll be posting when it goes well AND when it doesn't. You can check out Night Scalper here: Check out the live signal: Live Signal Check out Night Scalper: Night Scalper on Mql5





Risk Management



Night Scalper doesn't use high-risk trading methods like grid or martingale, and every single position will have a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.





A Breakdown of Performance So Far



Just to be clear, the EA has had a fantastic start, with 62% growth in the first 2-3 weeks.

I DO NOT expect this rate of growth to continue. However, as you can see, the EA can hit some incredible winning streaks and you never know when the next streak will come.

I'm also running Night Scalper on "High Risk" mode, which is the 6th highest risk setting out of 8. This can be easily adjusted in the EA inputs to fit your specific account size and risk tolerance.

It probably sounds like I'm trying to talk you out of purchasing the EA, but I'm simply trying to tell you that these results are above expectations. They are simply not sustainable long term, otherwise, it would make us all billionaires within a few years.

As I keep pointing out in my product description: If you're just looking for non-stop action and a daily dopamine hit, Night Scalper isn't for you. But if you're in it for the long run, can tolerate some losses every now and then, and have realistic expectations, then give it a shot.



Live Result Statistics



A quick note on the number of trades, at the start of the live signal:

I recently made a structural change to the code. At first, I included an input that let you decide how many orders of a given type should be opened, and the EA would spread the total volume basket across those orders (e.g., Input: 5 orders. Total volume basket: 10 lots. Each position would have a lot size of 2).

However, I've decided to remove that input since it adds no actual edge to the strategy. It was just fluff for the sake of fluff. It would, however, make the backtests look way more impressive, since the Strategy Tester would allow the EA to bypass maximum symbol volume limits by opening 5 separate max-volume orders. (The images of backtest results on the product page, is from the new update.)

In the updated version currently on the market, it simply opens 1 order at 10 lots, instead of 5 orders at 2 lots. So, if you backtest Night Scalper and the amount of trades doesn't perfectly match the very beginning of the live signal, this is why.





🔥 Launch Promo Update:



I'm currently running a launch promotion for Night Scalper and the first 50 spots will be sold at $99. The first few spots have already been claimed, and the price will increase as the user base and demand grow. I'm fairly new to selling EAs and signals here on MQL5, so I'm doing this to build up a community and to show appreciation to those who choose to support me early on. The first few spots have already been claimed, and the price will increase as the user base and demand grow. I'm fairly new to selling EAs and signals here on MQL5, so I'm doing this to build up a community and to show appreciation to those who choose to support me early on.

If you have a Raw/Zero spread broker (mandatory) and want a strictly risk-managed EA, don't wait until the promo is over.

Have a look:

Whether you're thinking about purchasing the EA, have a question for me, or just want to chat about trading in general, please shoot me a direct message here: Contact Me

Trade smart.

Bjørn Larsen

Founder & Developer,

NoCap FX







