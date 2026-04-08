The Science of Gold: Powering the AURIX EA Algorithm

Did you know that all the gold ever mined in human history would fit into a cube measuring just 21 meters on each side? Despite its physical rarity, Gold (XAUUSD) remains one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the global financial markets.

To navigate this unique volatility, we developed AURIX EA, an expert advisor specifically engineered to turn gold’s aggressive price action into a calculated advantage.

Link: MQL5 Market - AURIX EA Official Page



Backtest Performance

We have rigorously tested the AURIX EA under extreme market conditions to ensure stability. The results demonstrate a consistent growth curve with controlled drawdowns, specifically optimized for the XAUUSD pair. You can see the results in the screen below:

Note: These metrics reflect the EA's ability to manage gold's high-volatility spikes while protecting the initial capital.

Key Features

Feature Description Precision for XAUUSD Fine-tuned for Gold Automated Trailing Protects realized profits by trailing the price at a safe distance. Risk Management Advanced spread control and weekend filters to avoid slippage.

How to Access AURIX EA

You can download and test the official version of the Expert Advisor via the link below:

Link: MQL5 Market - AURIX EA Official Page

Technical Support and Inquiries