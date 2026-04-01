Trading Weeks: How Week-of-Month Affects Timing Accuracy

👉Signal efficiency depends not only on the time of day but also on the week's position within the month.

Trading Weeks: Weeks_param divides the month into 4 phases:

• Week 1

• Week 2

• Week 3

• Week 4

⸻

Practical Observations

Week 1

• Unstable movements

• Increased noise

⸻

Week 2–3

• Best performance

• Clear momentum

⸻

Week 4

• Distortions

• Profit taking (Position squaring)





Conclusion

👉 Using Weeks_param allows for:

• Signal filtering

• Improved accuracy

• Risk reduction

XAUUSD // UTC+3 // Timing performance on March 31, 2026. Timings are presented as is and are calculated one week in advance. Rays represent 60-minute forecasts, flags represent 7-minute forecasts. (iVISTscalp5, mt5).



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