Trading Weeks: How Week-of-Month Affects Timing Accuracy
Analytics & Forecasts

Trading Weeks: How Week-of-Month Affects Timing Accuracy

1 April 2026, 07:08
Vadym Zhukovskyi
Vadym Zhukovskyi
0
121

👉Signal efficiency depends not only on the time of day but also on the week's position within the month.

Trading Weeks:

Weeks_param divides the month into 4 phases:

• Week 1
• Week 2
• Week 3
• Week 4
Practical Observations
Week 1
• Unstable movements
• Increased noise
Week 2–3
• Best performance
• Clear momentum
Week 4
• Distortions
• Profit taking (Position squaring)


Conclusion

👉 Using Weeks_param allows for:
• Signal filtering
• Improved accuracy
• Risk reduction

XAUUSD

XAUUSD // UTC+3 // Timing performance on March 31, 2026.

Timings are presented as is and are calculated one week in advance.

Rays represent 60-minute forecasts, flags represent 7-minute forecasts. (iVISTscalp5, mt5).


Let’s redefine how market timing works!
Real-time signals available via VISTmany


#VISTmany #iVISTscalp5 #scalping #MarketStructure #TimeTrading