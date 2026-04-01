Trading Weeks: How Week-of-Month Affects Timing Accuracy

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👉Signal efficiency depends not only on the time of day but also on the week's position within the month.
Trading Weeks:
Weeks_param divides the month into 4 phases:
• Week 1
• Week 2
• Week 3
• Week 4
• Week 2
• Week 3
• Week 4
⸻
Practical Observations
Week 1
• Unstable movements
• Increased noise
• Unstable movements
• Increased noise
⸻
Week 2–3
• Best performance
• Clear momentum
• Best performance
• Clear momentum
⸻
Week 4
• Distortions
• Profit taking (Position squaring)
• Distortions
• Profit taking (Position squaring)
Conclusion
👉 Using Weeks_param allows for:
• Signal filtering
• Improved accuracy
• Risk reduction
XAUUSD // UTC+3 // Timing performance on March 31, 2026.
Timings are presented as is and are calculated one week in advance.
Rays represent 60-minute forecasts, flags represent 7-minute forecasts. (iVISTscalp5, mt5).