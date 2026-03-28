BBMA Dashboard Hunter + Alert

A new update, version 2.5 is available.
Just pushed a nice quality-of-life upgrade to the alert engine.
- Alerts are now loaded from one file: alert_setup.txt
- You can add multiple setups in that file (one setup per line)
- The old 3-setup limit is gone
- The setup file now includes a short English guide with syntax, examples, and all supported signal names
- Added 3 new signal types: FirstReentryMM, FirstReentryCsak, and FirstReentryCsak2
Why this is better:
If you already use custom alerts, you can now scale them much faster without editing multiple input fields each time.
The TXT file supports hot reload: after saving the file, new alert setups are automatically activated
Recommended BBMA Learning Channels
https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/1388358-bbma-dashboard-hunter
About This Project
BBMA Dashboard Hunter is a free tool created as a personal hobby project.
The goal of this project is to help traders learn and explore the BBMA methodology,
including concepts developed and popularized by Oma Ally such as BBMA, Fibo Musang, and related market structure ideas.
This software is provided free of charge for educational and learning purposes.
It is intended to support traders who want to study BBMA signals, understand multi-timeframe analysis, and experiment with their own trading setups.
The tool is still evolving and may receive updates over time as new ideas and improvements are tested.
Please note:
- This project is not a commercial product
- It was created for learning, experimentation, and community sharing
- Use it at your own risk when trading live markets
Trading in financial markets involves risk, and no tool can guarantee profits.
If this dashboard helps you better understand BBMA concepts, then the project has achieved its purpose.