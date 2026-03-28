BBMA Dashboard Hunter + Alert

A new update, version 2.5 is available.

Just pushed a nice quality-of-life upgrade to the alert engine.

What changed:

Alerts are now loaded from one file: alert_setup.txt

You can add multiple setups in that file (one setup per line)

The old 3-setup limit is gone

The setup file now includes a short English guide with syntax, examples, and all supported signal names

Added 3 new signal types: FirstReentryMM, FirstReentryCsak, and FirstReentryCsak2

Why these 3 new signals matter:

These First Reentry signals have stronger dominance because they are the first reentry opportunities that appear right after an impulse signal.

In practice, this makes them especially valuable for early continuation context in the BBMA sequence.





Why this is better:

Easier to manage and share setups

Cleaner workflow for advanced multi-condition alerts

Much more flexible for power users

If you already use custom alerts, you can now scale them much faster without editing multiple input fields each time.





Important:

The alert TXT file must be placed in the MQL5 Files directory (for example: MQL5/Files/alert_setup.txt), otherwise the dashboard cannot load the setups.





All alert activity and setup/file problems are documented in the MetaTrader5 log

The TXT file supports hot reload: after saving the file, new alert setups are automatically activated

Recommended BBMA Learning Channels https://www.youtube.com/@bbma.indonesia

https://www.youtube.com/@bbmatrader9168

https://www.youtube.com/@zulfikarfx https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/1388358-bbma-dashboard-hunter

About This Project

BBMA Dashboard Hunter is a free tool created as a personal hobby project.

The goal of this project is to help traders learn and explore the BBMA methodology,

including concepts developed and popularized by Oma Ally such as BBMA, Fibo Musang, and related market structure ideas.

This software is provided free of charge for educational and learning purposes.

It is intended to support traders who want to study BBMA signals, understand multi-timeframe analysis, and experiment with their own trading setups.

The tool is still evolving and may receive updates over time as new ideas and improvements are tested.

Please note: This project is not a commercial product



It was created for learning, experimentation, and community sharing



Use it at your own risk when trading live markets Trading in financial markets involves risk, and no tool can guarantee profits.

If this dashboard helps you better understand BBMA concepts, then the project has achieved its purpose.























