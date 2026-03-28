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#GBPNZD: Pullback From Support 🇬🇧🇳🇿
I think that there is a high chance that 📈GBPNZD will pull back
from a key intraday horizontal support.
The breakout of the neckline of the double bottom pattern
on an hourly time frame suggests a strong buying sentiment.
Goal - 2.31145
—————————
1H time frame
My Experts:
✔️ Auric Flow MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168383
✔️ Auric Flow MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168377
Indicators:
✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166179
✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166178
✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166171
✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166047
✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166955
✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166949