



#GBPNZD: Pullback From Support 🇬🇧🇳🇿





I think that there is a high chance that 📈GBPNZD will pull back

from a key intraday horizontal support.





The breakout of the neckline of the double bottom pattern

on an hourly time frame suggests a strong buying sentiment.





Goal - 2.31145

—————————

1H time frame





My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©:

✔️ Auric Flow MT4©:

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©:



