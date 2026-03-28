Analytics & Forecasts

#GBPNZD: Pullback From Support

28 March 2026, 00:51
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
103


#GBPNZD: Pullback From Support 🇬🇧🇳🇿


I think that there is a high chance that 📈GBPNZD will pull back

from a key intraday horizontal support.


The breakout of the neckline of the double bottom pattern

on an hourly time frame suggests a strong buying sentiment.


Goal - 2.31145

—————————

1H time frame


My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168383
✔️ Auric Flow MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168377

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166179

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166178

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166171

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166047

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166955

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166949


#gbpnzd