Shortcuts MT5 Hotkeys Scalping

Developed by Pablo Filipe Soares de Almeida

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146554

Table of Contents

1. Overview

2. Keyboard Shortcuts

2.1 Drawing Tools

3. EA Control Panel

4. Positions Panel

4.1 Trade Assistant

5. Financial Protections

6. Automatic Trailing Stop

7. Risk and Lot Management



8- Performance Panel

9. EA Settings (Full List)

10. All Gifs

11. Final Notes

1. Overview

The "Shortcuts MT5 Hotkeys Scalping" is an Expert Advisor designed to simplify trading operations, especially for scalping. It allows you to execute orders, manage positions, and use graphical tools using only the keyboard—without needing to click buttons or navigate menus.

Key Features:

More than 20 configurable keyboard shortcuts

Maximum loss and profit protection (per position or total on the symbol)

Professional real-time EA Control Panel

Positions panel with individual selection

Automatic trailing stop with 4 different modes

Intelligent lot calculation (fixed, % of account, fixed risk in USD)

Fast graphical tools (Fibonacci, Risk/Reward, lines, rectangles…)

Support for pending orders with Risk:Reward management

All shortcuts must be configured in



in the EA inputs.

Magic Number Magic number that identifies all orders opened by this EA. Use 0 if you want the EA to work together with manual orders or other robots.





2. Keyboard Shortcuts (Hotkeys) – Main Commands

Key Function Brief Description I Show/Hide EA Control Panel Opens or closes the EA Control Panel E Trade Assistant Trade Assistant G Performance Panel Performance Panel B Buy (Market Buy) Opens a market buy position with current settings S Sell (Market Sell) Opens a market sell position with current settings 1 Custom Buy Lot 1 Lot defined in BuyLot_1 2 Custom Buy Lot 2 Lot defined in BuyLot_2 3 Custom Buy Lot 3 Lot defined in BuyLot_3 4 Custom Sell Lot 1 Lot defined in SellLot_4 5 Custom Sell Lot 2 Lot defined in SellLot_5 6 Custom Sell Lot 3 Lot defined in SellLot_6 L Buy Limit Places a pending buy limit order (below current price) M Sell Limit Places a pending sell limit order (above current price) U Buy Stop Places a pending buy stop order (above current price) N Sell Stop Places a pending sell stop order (below current price) Q Remove Stop Loss Removes Stop Loss from selected positions or all positions W Remove Take Profit Removes TP from selected position(s) or all C Close ALL Positions Closes all open positions on the symbol (ignores selection) X Close Specific Position Closes the oldest/newest or selected position Z Cancel ALL Pending Orders Cancels all pending orders on the symbol T Trailing Stop (manual) Adjusts SL immediately based on rules P Partial Close Closes a percentage of the position (PartialClosePercent) K Breakeven Moves SL to entry price O Show/Hide Positions Panel Opens or closes the positions panel 7 Change to Timeframe 1 Pre-defined timeframe (default M1) 8 Change to Timeframe 2 Pre-defined timeframe (default H1) 9 Change to Timeframe 3 Pre-defined timeframe (default D1)





Price difference (Points): Distance in points from the entry for pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop).

Distance in points from the entry for pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop). "X" Close oldest transaction? (false = most recent): Defines whether the X key closes the oldest position (true) or the most recent one (false). When using the panel (O key), selecting a position allows you to press X to close the selected position.

(false = most recent): Defines whether the X key closes the oldest position (true) or the most recent one (false). When using the panel (O key), selecting a position allows you to press X to close the selected position. Partial close percentage (e.g., 50%): Percentage of the position that will be partially closed using the P key.

(e.g., 50%): Percentage of the position that will be partially closed using the P key. Close order at minimum lot?: If checked, closes the entire position when it reaches the minimum lot after partial close.





2.1. Drawing Tools Settings



High/Low Drawing: Number of bars used to calculate High/Low for automatic drawings (Fibonacci, rectangle, trendline, etc.).

Number of bars used to calculate High/Low for automatic drawings (Fibonacci, rectangle, trendline, etc.). Drawing main color: Main color used for all objects drawn by the drawing hotkeys.

Main color used for all objects drawn by the drawing hotkeys. Drawing levels color: Color of the levels in Fibonacci objects.

Color of the levels in Fibonacci objects. Follow current price: Makes the Fibonacci Risk-Reward Guide automatically follow the current price (fixed movement).

Makes the Fibonacci Risk-Reward Guide automatically follow the current price (fixed movement). Risk-Reward ratio levels: Number of multiplier levels (1x, 2x, 3x…) in the Fibonacci Risk-Reward Guide.

Key Function Description A Draw Risk/Reward Guide Creates Fibonacci with 1x, 2x, 3x levels F Draw Fibonacci Retracement Classic Fibonacci (0.236, 0.382, 0.618) R Draw Rectangle Rectangle based on recent high/low V Draw Vertical Line Vertical line at current time H Draw Horizontal Line Horizontal line at price D Draw Trend Line Connects recent high and low Y Draw Text Inserts editable text on chart

Hold

+ click and drag on an object created by hotkey → duplicates the object.



3. EA Control Panel + click and drag on an object created by hotkey → duplicates the object. Control Panel The EA includes a professional real-time Control Panel, designed to provide fast and intuitive access to the most important trading features directly from the chart. Press "I" on the keyboard at any time to open or hide the panel. With the Control Panel, you can quickly adjust lot size, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, risk/reward ratio, partial close settings, protection limits, scalping configurations, pending orders, and many other trading parameters without stopping the EA or reopening the settings window. All functions are organized into 7 dedicated tabs: "TRADE, SL/TP, TRAIL, PROTECT, SCALP, PENDING and R:R" The panel works as a fast runtime modification layer. Changes made inside the panel take effect immediately during operation, but they do not modify the original fixed EA input parameters. To permanently change the fixed EA parameters, you must open the EA properties directly from the chart and edit the inputs manually. The Control Panel always copies these fixed input values as its default configuration. The Control Panel also includes a complete profile management system: "SAVE" — saves your current panel configuration

— saves your current panel configuration "LOAD" — restores your saved configuration

— restores your saved configuration "RESET" — restores all panel settings back to the original EA input defaults This system provides a faster, more practical, and professional trading experience, making real-time strategy adjustments easier during live market conditions.





4. Positions Panel (O Key)

Shows all open positions on the current symbol



Click on a position → it becomes selected (yellow background)

(yellow background)

Commands like X, P, K, Q, W, T will then affect only the selected position

will then affect the selected position

C always closes all positions (does not respect selection)







4.1 Trade Assistant

Hotkey "E"

The easiest and smartest way to trade pending orders with Risk:Reward!

Now you have the Trade Assistant — a visual tool to create pending orders with precision:

Press E → Opens the Trade Assistant

Choose BUY or SELL

Drag on the screen to define:

Entry Price

Stop Loss (SL)

Take Profit (TP)

The assistant automatically calculates the Risk:Reward ratio (if enabled)

Click on "Place Order" and the pending order (Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop or Sell Limit) is automatically sent



5. Financial Protections

5.1. Max Loss Protection

Enable Maximum Loss Limit?: Enables the maximum floating loss limit on the current symbol.

Max floating loss in USD (closes all on this symbol): Maximum floating loss value in USD. When reached, positions are closed according to the setting below.

Show alert + print when triggered?: Displays an alert on screen and a log message when the loss limit is reached.

true = close only losing | false = close all on symbol: If set to true, only losing positions are closed. If false, all positions on the symbol are closed.

5.2. Daily Loss Protection

Daily Loss Limit: Define a maximum loss value per day (in USD).

When the daily limit is reached, the EA automatically closes all positions on the current symbol.

It completely blocks new operations (market orders, limits, stops, and numeric keys) until the next day.

The block is automatic and is only released on the next day (daily reset).

Example:

Each chart (asset) has its own independent daily protection.

If EURUSD hits the limit → it closes only EURUSD positions and blocks operations only on that chart.

Other assets (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.) continue operating normally.

How to use:

Enable the option EnableDailyLossProtection

Set the maximum daily loss value in DailyMaxLossUSD

Important: For the EA to also control your manual orders or orders opened by other robots, you must set Magic Number = 0.

This feature was specially created to help avoid Revenge Trading — that dangerous emotional behavior where the trader, after a loss, keeps trading impulsively trying to recover money quickly.

5.3. Max Profit Protection

Enable Maximum Profit Limit?: Enables the maximum profit limit per position.

Max profit per single position in USD: Maximum profit in USD per position. When reached, the position is closed according to the setting below.

Show alert when triggered?: Displays an alert on screen when the profit limit is reached.

true = close only winning | false = close all on symbol: If set to true, only winning positions are closed. If false, all positions on the symbol are closed.





6. Automatic Trailing Stop

Enable automatic trailing stop?: Enables the automatic trailing stop that operates independently on all positions.

Mode Description PointsBased Fixed points DollarsBased USD based CandleBased Previous candles MABased Moving average

F ractal (3c) P revious Fractal (3C) ATR ATR × Multiplier

Automatic Trailing Stop Settings

Points to activate trailing: Number of profit points required for the trailing stop to start moving (0 = activates immediately).

Select trailing mode: Trailing stop mode: PointsBased, DollarsBased, CandleBased, or MABased.

Trailing distance in points: Distance of the trailing stop when PointsBased mode is selected.

Trailing distance in $: Distance of the trailing stop when DollarsBased mode is selected.

Timeframe for candle/MA trailing/ATR: Timeframe used in CandleBased, MABased and ATR modes.

Number of previous candles: Number of previous candles used in CandleBased mode.

Period for moving average in MABased: Period of the moving average used in MABased mode.



3 Candle Fractal Mode

Uses the classic 3-candle fractal

How it works:

The EA searches for the last confirmed fractal (all candles already closed):

For buy: looks for the middle candle where the Low is lower than the Low of the left candle and lower than the Low of the right candle.

For sell: looks for the middle candle where the High is higher than the High of the left candle and higher than the High of the right candle.



The trailing stop is placed exactly at the level of this confirmed fractal (never uses a forming candle).



Average True Range (ATR)

(BUY): New Stop Loss = Bid − (ATR × Multiplier)

(SELL): New Stop Loss = Ask + (ATR × Multiplier)

Added Inputs:

ATR Period → default 14

ATR Multiplier → default 2.0







7. Risk and Lot Management



Main Management Options

Fixed Lot

Automatic Lot Calculation (based on risk in $ or %)

Stop Loss (based on points, previous bars, or seconds)

Take Profit (based on points or Risk/Reward ratio)

8. Performance Panel — hotkey "G"









New independent visual panel, activated by hotkey G, that displays the strategy's performance in real time directly on the chart — ideal for sharing results publicly without exposing the control panel or the EA's internal parameters. Performance Mini-Calendar The panel's highlight is a navigable mini-calendar (< > arrows for previous months), where each day is colored according to the result: Green → positive day

→ positive day

Red → negative day

→ negative day

Highlight (distinct color) → current day

(distinct color) → current day Hover over any day to see the exact P&L in a tooltip. This gives an immediate, visual sense of the consistency (or inconsistency) of results throughout the month. Configurable Analysis Period Performance metrics can be calculated in three modes, chosen directly in the panel: Daily



Monthly



Yearly

For each mode, you can define the number of look-back periods (e.g. last 3 months, last 2 years, etc.) — useful for comparing the most recent window without having to change inputs and recompile. Metrics Displayed The panel calculates and displays the most relevant metrics that any serious trader should track: Win Rate — percentage of winning trades

— percentage of winning trades

Profit Factor — gross profit divided by gross loss (above 1.0 indicates a positive edge)

— gross profit divided by gross loss (above 1.0 indicates a positive edge)

Payoff Ratio — ratio between average gain and average loss (measures whether the strategy wins more when it wins than it loses when it loses)

— ratio between average gain and average loss (measures whether the strategy wins more when it wins than it loses when it loses)

Recovery Factor — net profit divided by maximum drawdown (measures recovery efficiency)

— net profit divided by maximum drawdown (measures recovery efficiency)

Sharpe Ratio (annualized) — risk-adjusted return, based on the volatility of daily results

(annualized) — risk-adjusted return, based on the volatility of daily results

Max Drawdown (in $ and %) — largest drop in the equity curve over the analyzed period

(in $ and %) — largest drop in the equity curve over the analyzed period

Avg Trades/Day and Avg Profit/Trade

and

Best Day / Worst Day



Current Streak — current sequence of consecutive positive or negative days



Monthly Balance Chart Below the metrics, a bar chart shows month-by-month P&L for the selected year (also navigable by year), with the current month highlighted — a quick view of yearly progression.

9. EA Settings (Full List)



Magic Number Magic number that identifies all orders opened by this EA. Use 0 if you want the EA to work together with manual orders or other robots.

that identifies all orders opened by this EA. Use 0 if you want the EA to work together with manual orders or other robots. Anti Double-Click (Buy/Sell - Market Order) Enable double-click protection?: Enables protection against accidental double-clicks on market Buy and Sell orders.

Enables protection against accidental double-clicks on market Buy and Sell orders.

M inimum time between clicks (ms) 1000ms = 1s: Minimum time (in milliseconds) between clicks on Buy/Sell buttons. Prevents duplicate orders by accident.

Minimum time (in milliseconds) between clicks on Buy/Sell buttons. Prevents duplicate orders by accident. Trading Settings (Fixed / Pending Orders) Lot Size Fixed: Fixed lot size used for market and pending orders when Auto Lot is disabled.

Fixed lot size used for market and pending orders when Auto Lot is disabled. Max Loss Protection Enable Maximum Loss Limit?: Enables the maximum floating loss limit on the current symbol.

Enables the maximum floating loss limit on the current symbol.

Max floating loss in USD (closes all on this symbol) : Maximum floating loss in USD. When reached, closes positions according to the setting below.

: Maximum floating loss in USD. When reached, closes positions according to the setting below.

Show alert + print when triggered?: Shows an alert on screen and in the log when the loss limit is triggered.

Shows an alert on screen and in the log when the loss limit is triggered.

true = close only losing | false = close all on symbol: If true, closes only losing positions. If false, closes all positions on the symbol.

If true, closes only losing positions. If false, closes all positions on the symbol. Max Profit Protection Enable Maximum Profit Limit?: Enables the maximum profit limit per position.

Enables the maximum profit limit per position.

Max profit per single position in USD: Maximum profit in USD per single position. When reached, closes the position according to the setting below.

Maximum profit in USD per single position. When reached, closes the position according to the setting below.

Show alert when triggered?: Shows an alert on screen when the profit limit is triggered.

Shows an alert on screen when the profit limit is triggered.

true = close only winning | false = close all on symbol: If true, closes only winning positions. If false, closes all positions on the symbol.

If true, closes only winning positions. If false, closes all positions on the symbol. Shortcuts Numeric Keys Activate keys 1-6: Enables numeric shortcuts 1 to 6 to open orders with predefined lots.

Enables numeric shortcuts 1 to 6 to open orders with predefined lots.

Numeric Keys Buy (1-3)



Number 1 → Buy: Lot size used when pressing key 1 (market buy).

Lot size used when pressing key 1 (market buy).

Number 2 → Buy: Lot size used when pressing key 2 (market buy).

Lot size used when pressing key 2 (market buy).

Number 3 → Buy: Lot size used when pressing key 3 (market buy).

Lot size used when pressing key 3 (market buy).

Numeric Keys Sell (4-6)



Number 4 → Sell: Lot size used when pressing key 4 (market sell).

Lot size used when pressing key 4 (market sell).

Number 5 → Sell: Lot size used when pressing key 5 (market sell).

Lot size used when pressing key 5 (market sell).

Number 6 → Sell: Lot size used when pressing key 6 (market sell).

Lot size used when pressing key 6 (market sell). Stop Loss Fixed Use Stop Loss Fixed?: Enables fixed Stop Loss in points for all orders.

Enables fixed Stop Loss in points for all orders.

Stop Loss in Points: Stop Loss distance in points when fixed SL is enabled.

Stop Loss distance in points when fixed SL is enabled. Take Profit Fixed Use Take Profit Fixed?: Enables fixed Take Profit in points for all orders.

Enables fixed Take Profit in points for all orders.

Take Profit in Points: Take Profit distance in points when fixed TP is enabled.

Take Profit distance in points when fixed TP is enabled. Auto Trailing Stop Settings Enable automatic trailing stop?: Enables the automatic trailing stop that works on all positions.

Enables the automatic trailing stop that works on all positions.

Points to activate trailing: Profit points required to activate the trailing stop (0 = activates immediately).

Profit points required to activate the trailing stop (0 = activates immediately).

Select Trailing stop mode: PointsBased, DollarsBased, CandleBased or MABased.

PointsBased, DollarsBased, CandleBased or MABased.

Trailing distance in points: Trailing distance when PointsBased mode is selected.

Trailing distance when PointsBased mode is selected.

Trailing distance in $: Trailing distance when DollarsBased mode is selected.

Trailing distance when DollarsBased mode is selected.

Timeframe for candle/MA trailing: Timeframe used in CandleBased and MABased modes.

Timeframe used in CandleBased and MABased modes.

Number of previous candles: Number of previous candles used in CandleBased mode.

Number of previous candles used in CandleBased mode.

Period for moving average in MABased: Moving average period used in MABased mode.

Moving average period used in MABased mode. Pending Orders Group Price difference (Points): Distance in points from current price for pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop).

Distance in points from current price for pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop). Risk:Reward (Pending / Fixed Orders) Enable Risk:Reward?: Enables the full Risk:Reward system (takes priority over fixed SL/TP).

Enables the full Risk:Reward system (takes priority over fixed SL/TP).

Risk in Points (SL): Stop Loss distance in points when Risk:Reward is enabled.

Stop Loss distance in points when Risk:Reward is enabled.

Risk:Reward ratio (2 for 1): Risk/Reward ratio (e.g., 2 means 1:2).

Risk/Reward ratio (e.g., 2 means 1:2).

Sync SL/TP to maintain Risk:Reward ratio?: Automatically keeps the Risk:Reward ratio if you manually modify SL or TP on pending orders.

Automatically keeps the Risk:Reward ratio if you manually modify SL or TP on pending orders. Risk:Reward Auto Lot (Based on SL Points) Enable auto lot based ($ or % )?: Enables automatic lot calculation based on the defined risk.

Enables automatic lot calculation based on the defined risk.

Commission per lot in $: Commission value per lot (used in automatic lot calculation).

Commission value per lot (used in automatic lot calculation).

Fixed risk in $: Defines fixed risk in USD per trade.

Defines fixed risk in USD per trade.

Max risk in $: Maximum risk value in USD.

Maximum risk value in USD.

Risk as % of account: Defines risk as a percentage of the account balance.

Defines risk as a percentage of the account balance.

Max risk in %: Maximum percentage of equity to be risked per trade.

Maximum percentage of equity to be risked per trade. Scalping Group Use Stop Loss based on previous bars?: Enables Stop Loss based on previous candles.

Enables Stop Loss based on previous candles.

Timeframe for bar-based Stop Loss: Timeframe used to calculate Stop Loss.

Timeframe used to calculate Stop Loss.

Number of previous bars for Stop Loss: Number of candles used.

Number of candles used.

Extra points for Stop Loss: Additional safety points.

Additional safety points.

Use Stop Loss based on tick seconds?: Enables second-based Stop Loss.

Enables second-based Stop Loss.

Seconds timeframe for SL: Duration in seconds for each candle.

Duration in seconds for each candle.

Chart Timeframe for Trading: Timeframe where the EA operates.

Timeframe where the EA operates.

Enable Risk:Reward for Scalping: Enables specific RR for scalping mode.

Enables specific RR for scalping mode.

Risk:Reward ratio: Ratio used in scalping mode.

Ratio used in scalping mode. Automatic Lot Sizing (Bar-based or Fixed SL) Enable automatic lot sizing: Enables automatic lot calculation.

Enables automatic lot calculation.

Commission per lot in USD: Commission value per lot.

Commission value per lot.

Enable fixed risk in USD: Enables fixed USD risk.

Enables fixed USD risk.

Max risk per trade in USD: Maximum risk per trade.

Maximum risk per trade. Auto Lot - Risk % of Account Enable risk as % of account: Enables percentage-based risk.

Enables percentage-based risk.

% of account equity to risk: Percentage of equity to risk.

Percentage of equity to risk. Partial Close Settings Partial close percentage (e.g., 50%): Percentage to close with hotkey.

Percentage to close with hotkey.

Close order at minimum lot?: Closes fully if minimum lot is reached.

Closes fully if minimum lot is reached. Close Oldest Transaction "X" Close oldest transaction?: Defines if X closes oldest or most recent order.

Defines if X closes oldest or most recent order. Drawing Tools High/Low Drawing: Number of bars used for drawing tools.

Number of bars used for drawing tools.

Drawing main color: Main color of drawings.

Main color of drawings.

Drawing levels color: Color of Fibonacci levels.

Color of Fibonacci levels. Draw Risk Reward Guide Follow current price: Makes RR guide follow price.

Makes RR guide follow price.

Risk-Reward ratio levels: Number of RR levels (1x, 2x, 3x...).



10. All GIFs





















11. Final Notes

