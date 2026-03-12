Hedge Range Breakout Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

MT4 Version: Hedge Range Breakout EA MT4 MT5 Version:

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The Hedge Range Breakout EA is designed to capitalize on price movements after a range-bound period. It utilizes breakout strategies to identify potential trading opportunities, ensuring traders can profit from market volatility. This EA is ideal for traders seeking to automate their trading strategies in a systematic manner.

Who Should Use It: This EA is suitable for retail forex traders looking for an automated solution that focuses on breakout strategies, particularly those with moderate experience.

Main Benefit: Experience consistent trading opportunities with automated precision, allowing you to focus on other aspects of trading while the EA manages your positions.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Expert Advisor products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (lot size, SL/TP modes, magic number, trade direction), Breakeven Settings, Trailing Stop Settings, News Filter Settings and News Action Settings, Martingale Settings, Grid Settings, Hedge Settings, Risk Settings, Position Sizing, Alert Settings, Display Settings, Trade Time Settings, Trade Days Settings, Safeguard Settings, and Trend Filter Settings (MA Filter, ADX Filter, RSI Filter, MACD Filter, Parabolic SAR Filter — each with their own strategy options). All of these are fully documented in the Common General Input Settings for Expert Advisors. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

__________general Settings__________

This section controls the fundamental trading parameters, including lot sizes, risk management, and profit-taking strategies.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Enable Auto Lot bool false Automatically calculates lot sizes based on account balance and risk percentage, optimizing position sizing for each trade. true - Use this for dynamic lot sizing based on your risk management strategy. Buffer Pips double 6 Sets the buffer in pips for breakout confirmation, helping to avoid false signals during market noise. 5 - Adjust this to tighten or loosen breakout conditions based on market volatility. Range Distance(Pips) int 10 Defines the minimum distance in pips for a breakout to be considered valid, ensuring trades are based on significant price movements. 15 - Use this for a more conservative approach, filtering out smaller fluctuations. Range Bars int 2 Specifies the number of bars to analyze for range formation, impacting the sensitivity of breakout detection. 3 - Increasing this value may help capture longer ranges before breakout. Take Profit(Doller) double 0.5 Sets the profit target in dollars for each trade, allowing for clear profit-taking strategies. 1.0 - Use this to aim for larger profits on successful trades. Slippage int 3 Defines the maximum allowable slippage in pips for trade execution, ensuring trades are filled at acceptable prices. 5 - Increase this if trading during volatile market conditions. Martingale Multiplier double 1.37 Sets the multiplier for Martingale strategy, allowing for increased position sizes after losses to recover capital. 1.5 - Use this if you are comfortable with higher risk for potential recovery. (Take Profit X Total Positions Count)[if true] bool false When enabled, calculates total profit based on all open positions for more comprehensive profit management. true - Use this to maximize profit potential across multiple trades. Stop ea if profit bool true Stops the EA from trading once a specified profit level is reached, protecting gains from market reversals. false - Disable this to allow continuous trading even after profits.

__________alert Settings__________

This section manages the alert preferences for trade notifications and visual display settings.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Display font size int 8 Sets the font size for alerts and notifications, enhancing readability based on user preferences. 10 - Increase for better visibility on smaller screens.

_______________trade Time Settings _______________

This section controls the trading hours and sessions during which the EA is allowed to operate.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Use Trading Times? (24/7 if false) bool false Enables specific trading hours, limiting operations to selected sessions for better market conditions. true - Use this to restrict trading to optimal market hours. American Session bool true Allows trading during the American session, which is known for high volatility and liquidity. false - Disable this if you prefer to trade during other sessions only.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

This Expert Advisor monitors price movements to identify breakout patterns within a specified range. It leverages technical indicators to determine optimal entry and exit points based on market volatility.

By analyzing historical price data, the EA calculates potential breakout levels and executes trades when the price surpasses these thresholds, aiming to capitalize on strong market movements.

Entry Strategies Explained

Range Breakout Strategy

BUY Signal: A BUY entry is triggered when the price exceeds the upper range boundary by a specified buffer of pips.

SELL Signal: A SELL entry occurs when the price falls below the lower range boundary, again considering the buffer.

Best For: This strategy is ideal for trending markets following periods of consolidation, where breakouts are likely to lead to significant price movements.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Configure Settings Set your desired lot size, risk percentage, and trading sessions according to your trading strategy.

Step 2: Define Range Parameters Specify the range distance and number of bars to analyze for breakout detection.

Step 3: Enable Alerts Choose to receive alerts and notifications for trade entries and exits.

Step 4: Monitor Market Conditions Keep an eye on market volatility and ensure your settings align with current market trends.

Step 5: Execute Trades Allow the EA to automatically execute trades based on the defined conditions and parameters.

Step 6: Review Performance Regularly analyze the performance and adjust settings as necessary for optimal results.

4. RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

This section outlines the risk management features available to help protect your trading capital.

Feature Description Magic Number Identifies trades opened by this EA, allowing for better management of multiple EAs on the same account. Lot Size Defines the size of each trade, impacting potential profit and loss; adjust based on account size and risk tolerance. Risk Percentage Sets the percentage of account equity to risk per trade, helping to manage overall exposure. Take Profit Specifies the profit target for trades, ensuring that profits are locked in at desired levels. Stop If Profit Allows the EA to halt trading once a specific profit level is reached, protecting gains.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Download the EA: Obtain the Hedge Range Breakout EA from the marketplace. Install the EA: Place the EA file in the appropriate directory of your trading platform. Attach to Chart: Open a chart for your desired currency pair and attach the EA. Configure Settings: Adjust settings such as lot size, risk percentage, and trading sessions. Enable Trading: Ensure that auto-trading is enabled in your platform settings. Monitor Performance: Keep an eye on trade results and adjust settings as needed. Review Alerts: Check alerts and notifications for trade entries and exits.

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