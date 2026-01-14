Opening HTML pages created by the Expert Advisor in the browser

Opens *.htm or *.html pages in the default browser.

Performs a preliminary security check:

If the file extension is not .htm or .html, it stops working. Opens pages only from the file sandbox: from the /MQL5/Files/ or /Common/Files/ folder.

Usage:

Create an HTML file with your Expert Advisor or script and save it to /Files/ folder. Then call this indicator with the path from the /Files/ folder to the desired file and the Common or MQL5 folder type indicator.

Example code for opening an HTML page:

int HTMLOpen=- 1 ; void Open( string file, bool isCommon= true ){ if (HTMLOpen!= INVALID_HANDLE ){ IndicatorRelease (HTMLOpen);} HTMLOpen= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "HTML_Open.ex5" ,file,isCommon); } Open( "test.htm" , true ); Open( "test1.htm" , true );

After that, the page will open in the browser.

The "HTML_Open" indicator code is small, and anyone can check its security:

#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 sinput string file; sinput bool isCommon; int OnInit () { OpenHTML(); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int32_t rates_total, const int32_t prev_calculated, const int32_t begin, const double &price[]){ return (rates_total);} #import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int , string , string , string , string , int ); #import void OpenHTML() { int len= StringLen (file); string page; if ( StringSubstr (file, len- 4 ) != ".htm" && StringSubstr (file, len- 5 ) != ".html" ){ Alert ( "Only .htm or .html pages allowed! Rename the page." ); } if (( bool ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DLLS_ALLOWED )){ if (isCommon){ page = :: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH ) + "\\Files\\" +file; } else { page = :: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_DATA_PATH ) + "\\MQL5\\Files\\" +file; } shell32::ShellExecuteW( 0 , "Open" , page, NULL , NULL , 3 ); } else { Alert ( "DLL not allowed! Can't to open HTML page in browser. Allow the DLL in the settings." ); } }

To add an indicator to the terminal:

Download the attached file Or create a new indicator, name it "HTML_Open" and paste the code from this page into it. Compile it.

I ask other programmers to comment on the indicator's security. In my opinion, all vulnerabilities have been closed.



A suggestion for MetaQuotes developers: please add a function for opening HTML pages in the terminal with similar checks.