Opening HTML pages created by the Expert Advisor in the browser

Opens *.htm or *.html pages in the default browser.
Performs a preliminary security check:
- If the file extension is not .htm or .html, it stops working.
- Opens pages only from the file sandbox: from the /MQL5/Files/ or /Common/Files/ folder.
Usage:
- Create an HTML file with your Expert Advisor or script and save it to /Files/ folder.
- Then call this indicator with the path from the /Files/ folder to the desired file and the Common or MQL5 folder type indicator.
Example code for opening an HTML page:
int HTMLOpen=-1; void Open(string file,bool isCommon=true){ if(HTMLOpen!=INVALID_HANDLE){IndicatorRelease(HTMLOpen);}//delete it if it was called earlier HTMLOpen=iCustom(NULL,0,"HTML_Open.ex5",file,isCommon); } Open("test.htm", true); Open("test1.htm", true);
After that, the page will open in the browser.
The "HTML_Open" indicator code is small, and anyone can check its security:
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 sinput string file;//file in \Files\ folder sinput bool isCommon; int OnInit() { OpenHTML(); return(INIT_FAILED); } int OnCalculate(const int32_t rates_total, const int32_t prev_calculated,const int32_t begin,const double &price[]){return(rates_total);} #import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteW( int, string, string, string, string, int ); #import void OpenHTML() { int len= StringLen(file); string page; if(StringSubstr(file, len-4) !=".htm" && StringSubstr(file, len-5) !=".html"){ Alert("Only .htm or .html pages allowed! Rename the page."); } if ((bool)::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_DLLS_ALLOWED)){ if(isCommon){ page = ::TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH) + "\\Files\\"+file; }else{ page = ::TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH) + "\\MQL5\\Files\\"+file; } shell32::ShellExecuteW(0, "Open", page, NULL, NULL, 3); }else{ Alert("DLL not allowed! Can't to open HTML page in browser. Allow the DLL in the settings."); } }
To add an indicator to the terminal:
- Download the attached file
- Or create a new indicator, name it "HTML_Open" and paste the code from this page into it.
- Compile it.
I ask other programmers to comment on the indicator's security. In my opinion, all vulnerabilities have been closed.
A suggestion for MetaQuotes developers: please add a function for opening HTML pages in the terminal with similar checks.
HTML_Open.mq5 3 kb