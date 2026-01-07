



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🔁 CARRY TRADE MECHANICS — HOW INTEREST RATE GAPS CREATE FX FLOWS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

💡 THE CORE IDEA

Forex isn’t only about direction.

It’s about yield.

When traders borrow a low-yield currency and buy a high-yield one, they earn the interest rate difference every day.

This is the carry trade — and it drives massive, persistent FX flows.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📊 WHAT IS A CARRY TRADE?

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

A carry trade involves:

Selling (borrowing) a low-interest-rate currency

Buying a high-interest-rate currency

Profit sources:

Daily interest (swap/rollover)

Potential price appreciation

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚙️ HOW THE MECHANICS WORK

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Example:

JPY interest rate: ~0%

AUD interest rate: 4%

Trade:

Sell JPY

Buy AUD

Result:

You earn ~4% annualized interest

Plus any AUD appreciation

This trade stays attractive as long as the rate gap exists.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚠️ WHY CARRY TRADES MOVE CURRENCIES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

1️⃣ Constant Demand

Carry traders must keep buying the high-yield currency → persistent upward pressure.

2️⃣ Trend Reinforcement

As price rises, more carry traders join → trend accelerates.

3️⃣ Capital Scale

Carry trades are favored by hedge funds and institutions → large, slow, powerful flows.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📉 WHEN CARRY TRADES UNWIND

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Carry trades collapse during risk-off events:

Market panic

Financial crises

Sudden volatility spikes

Traders rush to exit → violent reversals.

Example:

AUDJPY collapses during global risk-off

JPY strengthens aggressively as carry trades unwind

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📈 REAL-WORLD EXAMPLES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🇯🇵 JPY

Classic funding currency

Low rates for decades

→ Frequently sold in carry trades

🇨🇭 CHF

Also used as funding currency

→ Strengthens sharply during risk-off

🇦🇺 AUD / 🇳🇿 NZD

Popular carry targets

→ Strong in risk-on, weak in risk-off

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚙️ PRO TIP — WATCH VOLATILITY

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Carry trades survive on low volatility.

Track:

VIX index

Sudden equity sell-offs

Central bank shock events

Rising volatility = carry trade danger zone.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🚀 TAKEAWAY

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Carry trades explain why some FX trends last forever —

and why they crash brutally.

As long as rate gaps stay wide and volatility stays low,

carry flows dominate price.

In forex, yield attracts capital…

until fear sends it running home.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

