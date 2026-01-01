2026 Trading Plan: Build a Simple Automated System in 7 Days (MT5/MT4)

Most traders don’t fail because they “don’t know enough.”
They fail because they never build a repeatable system.
They start the year motivated, then life happens:
-
missed entries
-
emotional decisions
-
endless screen time
-
random strategy hopping
-
inconsistent risk
So here’s a better New Year goal:
Stop trying to trade more. Start building a system that trades consistently.
This is a simple 7-day plan you can follow without overcomplicating anything.
Day 1 — Choose a broker that won’t sabotage your EA
Execution is not a detail. It’s part of your strategy.
If spreads widen at the worst moment, or fills are consistently bad, your EA will look “worse” than it should—especially on breakouts and Gold.
Brokers I recommend for EA execution:
IC Trading – Raw spreads / low-cost trading
https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO
Pepperstone – Compatible with most EA strategies
https://bit.ly/4ophy72
Set up a demo account today. Don’t skip this step.
Day 2 — Set up MT5/MT4 clean (no chaos environment)
If your EA runs on a laptop that sleeps, restarts, disconnects, or freezes… you’re not testing the EA.
Keep it simple:
-
one clean MT terminal
-
minimal charts
-
stable connection (VPS if you want 24/7 reliability)
The goal is consistent execution, not a “trading cockpit”.
Day 3 — Pick ONE EA + correct timeframe (no freestyle)
This is the #1 mistake: people change timeframe and settings constantly.
Pick one EA, run it exactly as intended, and let it produce real data.
Here are two simple, robust options under the ProTrading name:
Option A: USDJPY trend system (H1)
JPY Trend EA ProTrading — 74 USD
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157484
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157485
Option B: Gold breakout system (M15)
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading — 74 USD
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157465
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157466
Pick ONE for now. We’ll add diversification later.
Day 4 — Set your risk rules (boring = profitable)
Most accounts don’t die from one trade. They die from bad risk habits.
Start with a rule you can survive:
-
Conservative: 0.25%–0.75% risk per trade
-
Balanced: 1% risk per trade
Do not increase risk because you “feel confident.”
Increase risk only when performance is stable.
Day 5 — Demo test for behavior (not for profit)
Your demo test goal is NOT “make money.”
Your goal is:
-
EA executes correctly
-
orders place correctly
-
trades manage correctly
-
no weird errors
-
conditions feel stable
If you can’t trust execution, go back to Day 1 (broker) and Day 2 (environment).
Day 6 — Add diversification (the simple 2-EA portfolio)
Once your first EA behaves as expected, add the second engine.
The simplest portfolio that makes sense:
-
USDJPY Trend (H1)
-
XAUUSD Gold Breakout (M15)
This reduces dependence on one market and makes your process more stable.
Links again:
JPY Trend EA ProTrading (74 USD)
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157484
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157485
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading (74 USD)
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157465
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157466
Important: Don’t double your total risk just because you added a second EA. Keep the combined risk sensible.
Day 7 — Write your “rules of operation” (this is what makes it a system)
To stop yourself from turning automation into emotional trading, write this down:
-
What symbols + timeframes you run
-
Your risk per trade
-
When you will NOT tweak settings (minimum sample size rule)
-
What you’ll review weekly (not hourly)
-
What “success” means (consistency, not hype)
This is how you stop strategy hopping in 2026.
If your long-term goal is scaling: stop challenge-hopping
Most traders are obsessed with prop firm challenges, but challenge models often push:
-
rushed targets
-
forced trades
-
increased risk
If you want a scaling path that aligns better with systematic trading, look at Axi Select:
https://bit.ly/48TlcAc
Even if you don’t use it today, understand the model before you waste months on resets.
Copy/paste checklist (save this)
-
Broker: IC Trading https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO or Pepperstone https://bit.ly/4ophy72
-
Clean MT5/MT4 setup (VPS if needed)
-
Pick 1 EA first, correct timeframe, no freestyle
-
Conservative risk rules
-
Demo test for behavior
-
Add diversification (2-EA portfolio)
-
Weekly review + no constant tweaking
-
Scaling path to compare: Axi Select https://bit.ly/48TlcAc
Quick Links
IC Trading: https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO
Pepperstone: https://bit.ly/4ophy72
Axi Select: https://bit.ly/48TlcAc
JPY Trend EA ProTrading (MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157484
JPY Trend EA ProTrading (MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157485
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading (MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157465
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading (MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157466