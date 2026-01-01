2026 Trading Plan: Build a Simple Automated System in 7 Days (MT5/MT4)

Most traders don’t fail because they “don’t know enough.”

They fail because they never build a repeatable system.

They start the year motivated, then life happens:

missed entries

emotional decisions

endless screen time

random strategy hopping

inconsistent risk

So here’s a better New Year goal:

Stop trying to trade more. Start building a system that trades consistently.

This is a simple 7-day plan you can follow without overcomplicating anything.

Day 1 — Choose a broker that won’t sabotage your EA

Execution is not a detail. It’s part of your strategy.

If spreads widen at the worst moment, or fills are consistently bad, your EA will look “worse” than it should—especially on breakouts and Gold.

Brokers I recommend for EA execution:

IC Trading – Raw spreads / low-cost trading

https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO

Pepperstone – Compatible with most EA strategies

https://bit.ly/4ophy72

Set up a demo account today. Don’t skip this step.

Day 2 — Set up MT5/MT4 clean (no chaos environment)

If your EA runs on a laptop that sleeps, restarts, disconnects, or freezes… you’re not testing the EA.

Keep it simple:

one clean MT terminal

minimal charts

stable connection (VPS if you want 24/7 reliability)

The goal is consistent execution, not a “trading cockpit”.

Day 3 — Pick ONE EA + correct timeframe (no freestyle)

This is the #1 mistake: people change timeframe and settings constantly.

Pick one EA, run it exactly as intended, and let it produce real data.

Here are two simple, robust options under the ProTrading name:

Option A: USDJPY trend system (H1)

JPY Trend EA ProTrading — 74 USD

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157484

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157485

Option B: Gold breakout system (M15)

Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading — 74 USD

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157465

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157466

Pick ONE for now. We’ll add diversification later.

Day 4 — Set your risk rules (boring = profitable)

Most accounts don’t die from one trade. They die from bad risk habits.

Start with a rule you can survive:

Conservative: 0.25%–0.75% risk per trade

Balanced: 1% risk per trade

Do not increase risk because you “feel confident.”

Increase risk only when performance is stable.

Day 5 — Demo test for behavior (not for profit)

Your demo test goal is NOT “make money.”

Your goal is:

EA executes correctly

orders place correctly

trades manage correctly

no weird errors

conditions feel stable

If you can’t trust execution, go back to Day 1 (broker) and Day 2 (environment).

Day 6 — Add diversification (the simple 2-EA portfolio)

Once your first EA behaves as expected, add the second engine.

The simplest portfolio that makes sense:

USDJPY Trend (H1)

XAUUSD Gold Breakout (M15)

This reduces dependence on one market and makes your process more stable.

Links again:

JPY Trend EA ProTrading (74 USD)

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157484

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157485

Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading (74 USD)

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157465

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157466

Important: Don’t double your total risk just because you added a second EA. Keep the combined risk sensible.

Day 7 — Write your “rules of operation” (this is what makes it a system)

To stop yourself from turning automation into emotional trading, write this down:

What symbols + timeframes you run Your risk per trade When you will NOT tweak settings (minimum sample size rule) What you’ll review weekly (not hourly) What “success” means (consistency, not hype)

This is how you stop strategy hopping in 2026.

If your long-term goal is scaling: stop challenge-hopping

Most traders are obsessed with prop firm challenges, but challenge models often push:

rushed targets

forced trades

increased risk

If you want a scaling path that aligns better with systematic trading, look at Axi Select:

https://bit.ly/48TlcAc

Even if you don’t use it today, understand the model before you waste months on resets.

Copy/paste checklist (save this)

Broker: IC Trading https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO or Pepperstone https://bit.ly/4ophy72

Clean MT5/MT4 setup (VPS if needed)

Pick 1 EA first, correct timeframe, no freestyle

Conservative risk rules

Demo test for behavior

Add diversification (2-EA portfolio)

Weekly review + no constant tweaking

Scaling path to compare: Axi Select https://bit.ly/48TlcAc

