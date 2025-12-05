Aura Ultimate — Manual

Aura Ultimate — How to Setup AURA ULTIMATE EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147961 Check Real trading Results Here Signals in Telegram Channel >>>>>> https://t.me/aura_gold_ea/312 MQL Signals >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685/seller MyFX Book signals in Profile >>>>>> Check my profile

Working trading pairs : XAUUSD (GOLD)

XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: H1

Recommended deposit: $500 and above

Minimal deposit: $100 (High risk trading)

Min leverage 1:20

Good ECN broker is required ( Recommended broker )

) Best Broker for European Clients with trading leverage 1:500

Important Notes Before Purchase: A Stop Loss is an integral part of the strategy — it indicates normal risk management, not a system error.

Performance should be evaluated over an entire trading month or more , rather than over a few individual days.

Periods with no open trades are also normal.

The system may intentionally pause if its model detects irregularities or unstable market structures.

If you already have the Aura Neuron or Aura Black advisors, keep in mind that some trades may overlap with the Aura Ultimate advisor. Since the advisors use partially similar logic of the previous day high or low breakout. HOW TO SET UP The Expert is easy to use, with all default settings. You only need to select the Risk and Strategy.

STEP1 - CHOOSE A STRATEGY The expert has two strategies. By default, both strategies work. To disable one of the strategies, you need to change the value from True to False. STEP2 - CHOOSE A RISK





Risk settings are set for each strategy separately. The risk is controlled by the Balance parameter.

Balance - The parameter refers to the calculation of the auto lot (The auto lot is calculated according to the formula Deposit/Balance*Lot for balance = trading volume.

For example, your deposit is $1,000. You set the Balance risk parameter to 300. This means the risk will be calculated as follows: 1,000 / 300 x 0.01. The trading lot will be 0.03

Approximate Balance risk values

100 - Very High Aggressive risk (potential loss of deposit possible), suitable for aggressive trading and fast deposit boost.

200 - High risk ( This is still a very high risk and large drawdowns on the deposit are possible)

300 - Moderate risk (This level of risk is set by default)

500 - Normal Risk

1000 - Low Risk

2000 - Conservative Risk

5000 - FTMO and Prop trading

Note: To trade at low risks, your deposit must be at least $1,000

STEP3 - Enable Range Filter based at ATR indicator (disabled by default)



If you need more accurate trade entries but are willing to sacrifice the number of trades, you can activate the range filter.

This allows you to reduce the number of unsuccessful entries during periods of sideways movement in the market.



*The range filter settings are fully open for more detailed customization and optimization for advanced users.

True - Enable Range Filter

False - Disable Range Filter





If you don't want to figure out the strategies and risks yourself, you can download the settings .Zip file at the bottom of this article.

A few helpful tips:



If you use high-risk settings, it’s better to run each strategy on a separate trading account. This keeps your account safer and gives better diversification, since high-risk trading can lead to large drawdown’s or even a total loss of deposit.

If you use medium or low risk, you can run both strategies together on one account.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685/seller ✅ ✅ All MQL Signals and Experts:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Best Broker for Europeans ( Leverage 1:500) ( Leverage 1:500)

🔵 Mail fintexea@gmail.com