Day 3: Daily Gold Scalping Breakdown – Practical Live Trading Insights (With Real Results)

In today’s session, I continued from where we stopped in the previous video, taking live trades on XAUUSD (Gold) using our structured scalping approach. The goal, as always, is to extract clean intraday moves using momentum, retracement structure, and strict risk management.





Despite the natural up-and-down movement of the market, the day ended green—showing once again that a disciplined process usually wins over emotions.

---





Market Context (H1 → M15 → M5 → M1)

The higher timeframe (H1) gave a very clear picture:





* Price was above the 200 MA, confirming a bullish trend.

* The market had recently made a strong bullish engulfing candle following a liquidity sweep.

* We anticipated a retracement before continuation upward.





Dropping to the lower timeframes:





* M15 offered additional clarity about structure.

* M5 and M1 were used for entry timing. This multi-timeframe alignment ensured that all trades followed the dominant direction instead of fighting it.













First Setup – Bullish Scalping Opportunity

After identifying the bullish structure, we prepared to enter long.

However, the first attempt was made with an incorrect lot size (0.04 instead of 0.01).





To maintain proper risk management, I immediately closed the trade and reopened using 0.01**—a vital reminder that position size matters more than predictions.





The market then moved as expected:





* Price began pushing upward.

* Momentum aligned with the bullish structure.

* A retracement appeared near previous support and resistance levels.





This became our second opportunity to ride the continuation.





---





Support, Resistance & Retracements During London Session

Around 8–9 GMT, Gold commonly forms short consolidations or retracement zones as liquidity enters the London market.





During this session:





* Price reacted repeatedly around 4238.14, forming a clear S/R zone.

* We allowed price to retrace deeper toward that level.

* Once a bullish reversal candle formed, we entered again for a buy.





This approach shows the importance of patience rather than chasing candles.





---





Risk Management & Doubling Down Strategy

Our stop-loss was respected at first, giving us two losses for the day.

However, the losses were acceptable because:





* Lot size was small (0.01)

* Entries were based on structure

* Losses were controlled within daily risk limits





When price reversed from the identified S/R zone, we took another buy—this time the market moved confidently in our direction.





Eventually:





* Take-Profit was hit

* The final results offset the earlier losses





---





## Final Results for the Day





After all trades closed:





* Total Profit: $8.45





It wasn’t a huge day, but it was a consistent one.

Gold can be volatile, so the key is not making large profits daily—but making controlled profits with controlled risk.





Yesterday wasn’t great, yet today was profitable. This balance is part of real trading.



Conclusion Today's session was a practical reminder that:

* Trend direction matters. * Retracements are your friend. * Risk management determines longevity. * Even with early losses, discipline can still end the day positive.



---





*Disclaimer:

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content shared here is for educational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Always trade with money you can afford to lose and consider seeking advice from an independent financial advisor.*



