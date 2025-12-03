SUPERSCALP PRO — USER GUIDE

SuperScalp Pro is a professional scalping indicator built on the classic Supertrend and extended with multiple signal filters, decision-support tools, automatic ATR-based SL/TP, and an on-chart statistics simulator. It is designed for scalpers and day traders who need fast, accurate signals and robust trade management.

1. Key Features

Enhanced Supertrend with multi-timeframe filtering — higher-quality entries by combining Supertrend with timeframe-aware filters.

Automatic ATR-based SL/TP — dynamic stop loss and take profit calculated from market volatility.

11 independent, customizable signal filters — each filter can be enabled/disabled.

Built-in trade statistics simulator — shows trade count, win rate, average profit, total profit directly on chart.

Visual on-chart information panel — displays signal and filter states at a glance.

Multi-platform alerts — pop-up, email, push notifications.

Important note: Every feature and filter in SuperScalp Pro is toggleable. Use true to enable and false to disable any option (e.g., Enable Fast/Slow EMA Trend Filter = true/false ). This allows full customization to match your strategy and market conditions.







2. Installation & Setup

Step 1 — Install the Indicator

After completing your purchase, download the SuperScalp Pro (.ex5) file.

Open MetaTrader 5 → Navigator → Indicators. Drag & drop the indicator onto the desired chart. Allow permissions and adjust parameters for your strategy.

Step 2 — Basic Configuration

Supertrend Settings

ATR Period — ATR period (default: 14)

ATR Multiplier — multiplier for the Supertrend band (default: 2.0)

Use Supertrend Filter — true or false (enable/disable main Supertrend filter)

SL/TP Settings

SL ATR Multiplier — ATR multiplier to calculate Stop Loss (default: 1.5)

TP ATR Multiplier — ATR multiplier to calculate Take Profit (default: 2.2)

Show SL/TP — true / false to show/hide SL/TP lines and labels on chart

3. Important Filters

(Each filter can be toggled: true = enabled, false = disabled.)

1. EMA Trend Filter

Fast EMA = 20

Slow EMA = 50

Trend EMA = 200

Trend rules: Bullish if EMA20 > EMA50 > EMA200 , Bearish if EMA20 < EMA50 < EMA200 .

2. RSI Filter

RSI Period = 14

Oversold = 20

Overbought = 80

Valid signals: Buy when RSI < 80 ; Sell when RSI > 20 .

3. Volume Filter

Volume MA Period = 20

Volume Multiplier = 1.0

Accept signals only when current volume > 20-period average.

4. Price Distance Filter

Enable Distance Filter = true/false

Max Distance ATR = 2.5

Prevents entries when price is too far from Supertrend (avoids late signals).

4. Smart SL/TP System (ATR-Based)

Formulas (examples):

Buy : SL = Entry - (ATR × SL_Multiplier) ; TP = Entry + (ATR × TP_Multiplier)

Sell: SL = Entry + (ATR × SL_Multiplier) ; TP = Entry - (ATR × TP_Multiplier)

Labeling

Show Text Labels = true/false

Text Font Size = 8

The indicator displays exact SL/TP prices on the chart for precise order placement.

5. Trade Statistics Simulator & How to Use It

Simulation Settings

Enable Simulation = true/false

Simulation Bars and Max Bars To Check (e.g., 1000)

Displayed metrics

Win rate

Total trades

Wins / Losses count

Average profit (pips)

Total profit (pips)

How to use statistics to tune your strategy

Enable simulation on the timeframe you trade. Run the simulation over meaningful history (e.g., 500–2000 bars). Observe win rate and total profit for that timeframe. If win rate is low but total profit is positive, consider wider SL/TP or stricter entry filters. If total profit is negative, tighten filters, reduce position size, or disable weaker filters ( false ). Iterate: change one parameter at a time, re-simulate, and compare metrics.

Tip: Track statistics separately for each timeframe and symbol — what works on M1 may not work on H1.







6. Alerts Configuration

Enable Alerts = true/false

Popup Alerts = true/false

Email Alerts = true/false (requires MT5 SMTP setup)

Push Alerts = true/false (requires MT5 mobile setup)

Alerts can be enabled per filter/feature so you only receive relevant notifications.

7. Example Trading Workflow & Customization

Trend Scalping (sample):

Set Use Supertrend Filter = true . Confirm trend with EMA200 ( Trend EMA ). Wait for Supertrend color change and EMA20 crossing EMA50 in trend direction. Check RSI and Volume filters (enable/disable per your preference). Enter when all enabled filters are in agreement. Use indicator SL/TP or your own settings; keep Show SL/TP = true for clarity.

Customizing per strategy

Turn off noisy filters on very short timeframes (set to false ).

Enable stricter filters for longer timeframes ( true ).

Save your preferred parameter sets for each timeframe/symbol.

8. Risk Management Recommendations

Risk 1–2% of account per trade.

Minimum Risk:Reward 1:1.5 .

Use automatic SL/TP to limit emotional decisions.

Adjust position sizing when changing SL/TP multipliers.

9. Optimization Best Practices

By timeframe

Scalping (M1–M5): ATR Multiplier = 1.5–2.2 , fewer filters enabled as needed.

Day Trading (M15–H1): ATR Multiplier = 3.0–5.0 , enable more filters for reliability.

Combine with other tools

Horizontal S/R levels, Volume Profile, order flow tools.

Suggested parameter sets

Low volatility: ATR Multiplier = 1.5 , SL ATR = 1.5 , TP ATR = 2.2 .

High volatility: ATR Multiplier = 1.5 , SL ATR = 3.0 , TP ATR = 5.0 .

10. Troubleshooting

No signals

Filters too strict — try toggling some to false .

Insufficient historical data.

Wrong timeframe.

SL/TP not visible

Check Show SL/TP and Show Text Labels are true .

Verify label font and size.

Alerts not working

Configure MT5 email/push settings and check the Journal tab for errors.

11. Download & Support

Download link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149074

After purchase, contact via MQL5 messages for guidance on optimizing parameters and timeframes for effective trading, or leave a comment on the product page.

Conclusion & Final Notes

SuperScalp Pro is a powerful, highly customizable scalping indicator that combines Supertrend simplicity with advanced filtering and automatic risk management.

Every feature can be toggled on or off ( true = enabled, false = disabled), giving you the flexibility to build and fine-tune strategies per chart and timeframe.

Use the built-in statistics (win rate, total profit, trades) as your primary feedback loop: run simulations, observe win rate and total profit for each timeframe/symbol, then adjust filters and SL/TP settings accordingly. Tune one parameter at a time and document changes — this iterative approach ensures you develop a consistent, robust strategy tailored to your trading style.

Important reminder: No indicator guarantees 100% success. Always combine signals with disciplined money management and trading psychology.