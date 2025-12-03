SUPERSCALP PRO — USER GUIDE

SuperScalp Pro is a professional scalping indicator built on the classic Supertrend and extended with multiple signal filters, decision-support tools, automatic ATR-based SL/TP, and an on-chart statistics simulator. It is designed for scalpers and day traders who need fast, accurate signals and robust trade management.
1. Key Features
-
Enhanced Supertrend with multi-timeframe filtering — higher-quality entries by combining Supertrend with timeframe-aware filters.
-
Automatic ATR-based SL/TP — dynamic stop loss and take profit calculated from market volatility.
-
11 independent, customizable signal filters — each filter can be enabled/disabled.
-
Built-in trade statistics simulator — shows trade count, win rate, average profit, total profit directly on chart.
-
Visual on-chart information panel — displays signal and filter states at a glance.
-
Multi-platform alerts — pop-up, email, push notifications.
Important note: Every feature and filter in SuperScalp Pro is toggleable. Use true to enable and false to disable any option (e.g., Enable Fast/Slow EMA Trend Filter = true/false ). This allows full customization to match your strategy and market conditions.
2. Installation & Setup
Step 1 — Install the Indicator
-
After completing your purchase, download the SuperScalp Pro (.ex5) file.
-
Open MetaTrader 5 → Navigator → Indicators.
-
Drag & drop the indicator onto the desired chart.
-
Allow permissions and adjust parameters for your strategy.
Step 2 — Basic Configuration
Supertrend Settings
-
ATR Period — ATR period (default: 14)
-
ATR Multiplier — multiplier for the Supertrend band (default: 2.0)
-
Use Supertrend Filter — true or false (enable/disable main Supertrend filter)
SL/TP Settings
-
SL ATR Multiplier — ATR multiplier to calculate Stop Loss (default: 1.5)
-
TP ATR Multiplier — ATR multiplier to calculate Take Profit (default: 2.2)
-
Show SL/TP — true / false to show/hide SL/TP lines and labels on chart
3. Important Filters
(Each filter can be toggled: true = enabled, false = disabled.)
1. EMA Trend Filter
-
Fast EMA = 20
-
Slow EMA = 50
-
Trend EMA = 200
Trend rules: Bullish if EMA20 > EMA50 > EMA200 , Bearish if EMA20 < EMA50 < EMA200 .
2. RSI Filter
-
RSI Period = 14
-
Oversold = 20
-
Overbought = 80
Valid signals: Buy when RSI < 80 ; Sell when RSI > 20 .
3. Volume Filter
-
Volume MA Period = 20
-
Volume Multiplier = 1.0
Accept signals only when current volume > 20-period average.
4. Price Distance Filter
-
Enable Distance Filter = true/false
-
Max Distance ATR = 2.5
Prevents entries when price is too far from Supertrend (avoids late signals).
4. Smart SL/TP System (ATR-Based)
Formulas (examples):
-
Buy: SL = Entry - (ATR × SL_Multiplier) ; TP = Entry + (ATR × TP_Multiplier)
-
Sell: SL = Entry + (ATR × SL_Multiplier) ; TP = Entry - (ATR × TP_Multiplier)
Labeling
-
Show Text Labels = true/false
-
Text Font Size = 8
The indicator displays exact SL/TP prices on the chart for precise order placement.
5. Trade Statistics Simulator & How to Use It
Simulation Settings
-
Enable Simulation = true/false
-
Simulation Bars and Max Bars To Check (e.g., 1000)
Displayed metrics
-
Win rate
-
Total trades
-
Wins / Losses count
-
Average profit (pips)
-
Total profit (pips)
How to use statistics to tune your strategy
-
Enable simulation on the timeframe you trade.
-
Run the simulation over meaningful history (e.g., 500–2000 bars).
-
Observe win rate and total profit for that timeframe.
-
If win rate is low but total profit is positive, consider wider SL/TP or stricter entry filters.
-
If total profit is negative, tighten filters, reduce position size, or disable weaker filters ( false ).
-
Iterate: change one parameter at a time, re-simulate, and compare metrics.
Tip: Track statistics separately for each timeframe and symbol — what works on M1 may not work on H1.
6. Alerts Configuration
-
Enable Alerts = true/false
-
Popup Alerts = true/false
-
Email Alerts = true/false (requires MT5 SMTP setup)
-
Push Alerts = true/false (requires MT5 mobile setup)
Alerts can be enabled per filter/feature so you only receive relevant notifications.
7. Example Trading Workflow & Customization
Trend Scalping (sample):
-
Set Use Supertrend Filter = true .
-
Confirm trend with EMA200 ( Trend EMA ).
-
Wait for Supertrend color change and EMA20 crossing EMA50 in trend direction.
-
Check RSI and Volume filters (enable/disable per your preference).
-
Enter when all enabled filters are in agreement.
-
Use indicator SL/TP or your own settings; keep Show SL/TP = true for clarity.
Customizing per strategy
-
Turn off noisy filters on very short timeframes (set to false ).
-
Enable stricter filters for longer timeframes ( true ).
-
Save your preferred parameter sets for each timeframe/symbol.
8. Risk Management Recommendations
-
Risk 1–2% of account per trade.
-
Minimum Risk:Reward 1:1.5.
-
Use automatic SL/TP to limit emotional decisions.
-
Adjust position sizing when changing SL/TP multipliers.
9. Optimization Best Practices
By timeframe
-
Scalping (M1–M5): ATR Multiplier = 1.5–2.2 , fewer filters enabled as needed.
-
Day Trading (M15–H1): ATR Multiplier = 3.0–5.0 , enable more filters for reliability.
Combine with other tools
-
Horizontal S/R levels, Volume Profile, order flow tools.
Suggested parameter sets
-
Low volatility: ATR Multiplier = 1.5 , SL ATR = 1.5 , TP ATR = 2.2 .
-
High volatility: ATR Multiplier = 1.5 , SL ATR = 3.0 , TP ATR = 5.0 .
10. Troubleshooting
No signals
-
Filters too strict — try toggling some to false .
-
Insufficient historical data.
-
Wrong timeframe.
SL/TP not visible
-
Check Show SL/TP and Show Text Labels are true .
-
Verify label font and size.
Alerts not working
-
Configure MT5 email/push settings and check the Journal tab for errors.
11. Download & Support
-
Download link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149074
-
After purchase, contact via MQL5 messages for guidance on optimizing parameters and timeframes for effective trading, or leave a comment on the product page.
Conclusion & Final Notes
SuperScalp Pro is a powerful, highly customizable scalping indicator that combines Supertrend simplicity with advanced filtering and automatic risk management.
Every feature can be toggled on or off ( true = enabled, false = disabled), giving you the flexibility to build and fine-tune strategies per chart and timeframe.
Use the built-in statistics (win rate, total profit, trades) as your primary feedback loop: run simulations, observe win rate and total profit for each timeframe/symbol, then adjust filters and SL/TP settings accordingly. Tune one parameter at a time and document changes — this iterative approach ensures you develop a consistent, robust strategy tailored to your trading style.
Important reminder: No indicator guarantees 100% success. Always combine signals with disciplined money management and trading psychology.