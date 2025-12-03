Becktester TG Signals is a tool that reveals the truth about Telegram signals.

Problem: The signals industry is a marketplace of illusions

These days, Telegram is overflowing with channels offering "trading signals." Each one promises "100% accuracy," "daily profit," and "a unique strategy from professionals."

You subscribe, see a couple of successful trades, and without a second thought, start copying signals. A week later, your deposit is reduced, and the channel's author posts a report showing "+800 pips in a day."

The problem is that Most traders have no objective way to verify how profitable these signals really are .

Until now, everything was built on trust, not on numbers.

Solution: Becktester TG Signals

Becktester TG Signals - is a tool that allows Check Telegram channels with signals on historical data .

It combines two components:

Telegram Parser (Python) — extracts signals (BUY/SELL, Entry, SL, TP) from real channel messages.

— extracts signals (BUY/SELL, Entry, SL, TP) from real channel messages. MT4 (MT5 can be created for a potential buyer) Becktester — performs automatic signal testing in the MetaTrader strategy tester and displays real statistics.

In other words, now You can find out whether a channel was actually profitable before you trust it with your money .

Who needs this?

For traders who want to stop believing promises and make decisions based on facts.

who want to stop believing promises and make decisions based on facts. For Telegram channel owners who want to prove the effectiveness of their signals through backtesting.

who want to prove the effectiveness of their signals through backtesting. For analysts and strategy developers who need to test an external signal source.

who need to test an external signal source. For investors evaluating potential signal providers or trading systems.

What pain does the Becktester TG Signals cover?

❌ The pain of trust — no more guessing who is telling the truth and who is creating false statistics. ❌ The pain of loss — You don't spend money on subscriptions without checking their effectiveness. ✅ Data control — testing is performed on your MetaTrader terminal, without intermediaries. ✅ Transparency — results can be exported, compared between channels, and objective conclusions can be drawn. ✅ Flexibility — various signal formats, customizable keywords, symbol mapping, and multi-currency support (in the MT5 version) are supported.

How does this work

Authorization — Login to Telegram via your personal account (Telethon API). Parsing — the tool reads messages and extracts signals with Entry, SL, TP levels. Export - all signals are saved to a file signals.csv . Backtesting in MetaTrader — EA automatically reproduces trades and generates a report. Result — at the output you receive statistics: number of transactions, win rate, drawdown, profit/loss, risk/reward ratio.

Why is this important?

Every day, hundreds of traders lose money because they trust "authoritative" channels.

Becktester TG Signals gives you the opportunity translate emotions into analytics .

Now you can evaluate the effectiveness of any channel using the same principles used to test trading strategies and advisors.





Conclusion

The market is full of promises, but the market always evaluates only results.

Becktester TG Signals — is a tool that gives traders back control over their decisions.

No more beautiful words - only statistics, only facts, only numbers.

