Always go to the end!

GoldBaron's expert opened a buy position. And immediately after entering, he went into a big loss. It's a shame! I really don't want to leave for the weekend with a loss.

I have high hopes for this challenge , and that makes it doubly unpleasant. But the biggest advantage of an expert advisor is 100% tilt resistance. You just need to have the courage to keep your wits about you and not use them to help the advisor.









Mikhail Sergeev's first rule of systematic trading:

When you create a system, think, worry and be excited.

Determine the stopping points for the system - think, worry and be concerned.

Launch a trading system – follow it to the end! Don't be afraid! Don't ask! Don't worry. Don't think! Wait for either a stopping point or a new high.





It's better to lose a deposit in battle than to piss yourself and then watch your successful system that you betrayed!!!



