Always go to the end!
28 November 2025, 11:37
Mikhail Sergeev
GoldBaron's expert opened a buy position. And immediately after entering, he went into a big loss. It's a shame! I really don't want to leave for the weekend with a loss.

I have high hopes for this challenge , and that makes it doubly unpleasant. But the biggest advantage of an expert advisor is 100% tilt resistance. You just need to have the courage to keep your wits about you and not use them to help the advisor.




Mikhail Sergeev's first rule of systematic trading:

  • When you create a system, think, worry and be excited.
  • Determine the stopping points for the system - think, worry and be concerned.
  • Launch a trading system – follow it to the end! Don't be afraid! Don't ask! Don't worry. Don't think! Wait for either a stopping point or a new high.


It's better to lose a deposit in battle than to piss yourself and then watch your successful system that you betrayed!!!