How to Start Earning Passive Forex Income with Spready TripleEdge (Step-by-Step Guide)

Introduction
Spready TripleEdge is designed for users who want hands-off, passive Forex income.
No optimization, no set files, no complicated analysis — just connect and trade.
This guide explains how to start from zero.Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1 — Download & Install MT4
Install MetaTrader 4 from your broker or use our partner broker (recommended for free VPS offer).
Step 2 — Open EURUSD M5 Chart
Attach the EA only on one chart:
-
Symbol: EURUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
The EA handles all pairs internally.
Step 3 — Choose One of the 5 Settings
You can choose your strategy based on live performance:
-
Setting 5 → Highest profit (60%+)
-
Setting 4 → Balanced medium-high profit
-
Setting 3 → Conservative profit
-
Setting 1 & 2 → Ultra low risk (not recommended for performance)
No optimization needed.
Step 4 — Start the EA
Make sure:
-
AutoTrading is enabled
-
Smiley face appears on the chart
-
VPS/Hosting is running (or use free VPS)
The EA automatically:
-
Detects trends
-
Filters news
-
Avoids broker open/close
-
Uses hidden SL for safe exits
-
Trades 7 different pairs
Step 5 — Monitor Your Progress
You can check:
-
Daily performance
-
Trade details
-
Profit per pair
-
Equity curve
But no manual intervention is required.
Optional: Register via Partner Broker to Get Free VPS
If you join using our partner link:
-
3 months free VPS
-
Future EA updates are free
-
No extra costs
Conclusion
Starting passive Forex income doesn't need to be complicated.
With a reliable multi-currency EA, verified results, and a simple plug-n-play setup, Spready TripleEdge makes it possible even for beginners.
[MT5 version will come soon...]
