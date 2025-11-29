Other

How to Start Earning Passive Forex Income with Spready TripleEdge (Step-by-Step Guide)

29 November 2025, 12:00
Mohammed Azizul Huq
Introduction

Spready TripleEdge is designed for users who want hands-off, passive Forex income.
No optimization, no set files, no complicated analysis — just connect and trade.

This guide explains how to start from zero.

Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1 — Download & Install MT4

Install MetaTrader 4 from your broker or use our partner broker (recommended for free VPS offer).

Step 2 — Open EURUSD M5 Chart

Attach the EA only on one chart:

  • Symbol: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

The EA handles all pairs internally.

Step 3 — Choose One of the 5 Settings

You can choose your strategy based on live performance:

  • Setting 5 → Highest profit (60%+)

  • Setting 4 → Balanced medium-high profit

  • Setting 3 → Conservative profit

  • Setting 1 & 2 → Ultra low risk (not recommended for performance)

No optimization needed.

Step 4 — Start the EA

Make sure:

  • AutoTrading is enabled

  • Smiley face appears on the chart

  • VPS/Hosting is running (or use free VPS)

The EA automatically:

  • Detects trends

  • Filters news

  • Avoids broker open/close

  • Uses hidden SL for safe exits

  • Trades 7 different pairs

Step 5 — Monitor Your Progress

You can check:

  • Daily performance

  • Trade details

  • Profit per pair

  • Equity curve

But no manual intervention is required.

Optional: Register via Partner Broker to Get Free VPS

If you join using our partner link:

  • 3 months free VPS

  • Future EA updates are free

  • No extra costs

Conclusion

Starting passive Forex income doesn't need to be complicated.
With a reliable multi-currency EA, verified results, and a simple plug-n-play setup, Spready TripleEdge makes it possible even for beginners.


[MT5 version will come soon...]

