AI Advisor – Installation Guide

AI Advisor comes in two families:

Market (non-DLL) versions – installed from the marketplace, used mainly for licensing / activation .

DLL versions – installed from a ZIP, used as your daily working versions with one-click Copy and AI website buttons.

Recommended flow:

Install and test the DLL demo on demo accounts. When satisfied, purchase the matching Market (non-DLL) version. Run the Market version once on the same machine to activate the DLL version on live accounts.

0. Common basics (for all manual installs)

Open the data folder

In your terminal, click: File → Open Data Folder. This opens the platform’s data directory, which contains MQL4 or MQL5.

Refresh the Navigator (no restart needed)

After copying files:

Open the Navigator window (Ctrl+N). Right-click anywhere inside Navigator and choose Refresh. Your newly installed tools will appear under Experts / Utilities or Indicators, depending on the version.

In normal conditions, you do not need to restart the terminal — a Navigator refresh is enough.

1. Market (non-DLL) versions

These 3 versions are installed directly from the marketplace and do not use DLLs:

AI Advisor Utility – MT4 (Market, non-DLL) AI Advisor Utility – MT5 (Market, non-DLL) AI Advisor Indicator – MT5 (Market, non-DLL)

They provide:

The full AI Advisor interface and modes list.

Licensing and activation for the matching DLL versions.

They do not provide:

One-click Copy to clipboard.

“Open AI website” shortcut buttons (those are in the DLL builds).

1.1 Installing any Market (non-DLL) version

Open the Market tab in your terminal. Search for the specific AI Advisor product name. Click Download / Buy, then Install. Open the Navigator window → right-click → Refresh. Find the installed product: Utility versions under Experts or Experts → Utilities .

Indicator version under Indicators.

1.2 Running a Market version

In Navigator, locate the product. Drag it onto any chart or right-click → Attach to a chart. Adjust input parameters if needed, then click OK.

The Market version will:

Show the AI Advisor interface.

Handle license / activation for the corresponding DLL version on this machine.

2. DLL versions

These 3 versions are provided as separate DLL-enabled builds:

AI Advisor Utility – MT4 (DLL) AI Advisor Utility – MT5 (DLL) AI Advisor Indicator – MT5 (DLL)

They are what you’ll use every day once activated.

Each can run in:

Demo mode – free, full UI, but demo accounts only .

Activated mode – unlocked on live accounts after running the matching Market version.

All DLL versions require:

The EA/indicator file ( .ex4 / .ex5 ) in the correct folder. The supporting .dll files in the Libraries folder. DLL imports allowed globally and for this specific program.

2.1 AI Advisor Utility – MT4 (DLL)

Role: DLL-enabled Utility build for MT4 – the main working version in MT4.

Install:

Open Data Folder → go to MQL4\Experts . Copy AI_Advisor_Utility_DLL.ex4 (name may vary slightly) into MQL4\Experts . Go to MQL4\Libraries . Copy all provided *.dll files into MQL4\Libraries . Open Navigator → right-click → Refresh. You should now see AI Advisor Utility (DLL) under Experts.

Enable DLL usage (important):

Global setting: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → tick “Allow DLL imports”. Per-program setting when attaching to chart: Drag AI Advisor Utility (DLL) onto a chart.

In the properties dialog, make sure “Allow DLL imports” is checked.

Click OK.

Run modes:

On demo accounts → runs as demo with full features.

On live accounts → if not yet activated, it will inform you that you need to run the matching Market Utility – MT4 (non-DLL) to activate this machine.

2.2 AI Advisor Utility – MT5 (DLL)

Role: DLL-enabled Utility build for MT5 – the main working version in MT5.

Install:

Open Data Folder → go to MQL5\Experts . Copy AI_Advisor_Utility_DLL.ex5 into MQL5\Experts . Go to MQL5\Libraries . Copy all provided *.dll files into MQL5\Libraries . Open Navigator → right-click → Refresh. AI Advisor Utility (DLL) should appear under Experts.

Enable DLL usage:

Global: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → tick “Allow DLL imports”. Per-program: drag AI Advisor Utility (DLL) to a chart → in the properties dialog, tick “Allow DLL imports” → OK.

Run modes:

Demo accounts → full demo usage.

Live accounts → requires prior activation via the corresponding Market Utility – MT5 (non-DLL).

2.3 AI Advisor Indicator – MT5 (DLL)

Role: DLL-enabled Indicator build for MT5 – for users who prefer indicator-style workflow.

Install:

Open Data Folder → go to MQL5\Indicators . Copy AI_Advisor_Indicator_DLL.ex5 into MQL5\Indicators . Go to MQL5\Libraries . Copy the provided *.dll files into MQL5\Libraries . Open Navigator → right-click → Refresh. You should see AI Advisor Indicator (DLL) under Indicators.

Enable DLL usage:

Global: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → tick “Allow DLL imports”. (This global setting also controls DLL use in indicators.) Per-indicator: drag AI Advisor Indicator (DLL) to a chart → in the indicator properties, tick “Allow DLL imports” → OK.

Run modes:

Demo accounts → full demo functionality.

Live accounts → requires running AI Advisor Indicator – MT5 (Market, non-DLL) once on this machine to activate.

3. Activation flow summary

Try first: Install a DLL version that matches your platform and style (Utility/Indicator). Use it freely on demo accounts .

Then buy once: Purchase the corresponding Market (non-DLL) version from the marketplace. Run it on the same machine to write the license/activation data.

Then use daily: Continue using the DLL version as your main AI Advisor on live accounts. No need to keep launching the Market version after activation (except when updating or re-authorizing).



You do not need to purchase all six products.

Choose the one Market version that matches how and where you trade, and let it activate the matching DLL build you’ll use every day.



















