AI Advisor – Version Overview

AI Advisor is shipped in six variants, split into two families:

Market (non-DLL) versions – sold on the marketplace, run under strict “no DLL” rules.

DLL versions – full-feature builds with one-click copy and external link buttons.

They are designed to work together: you buy a Market version, and use it to activate the matching DLL versions on your machine.

1. Market (non-DLL) versions

These three versions are listed on the marketplace and do not use any DLLs:

AI Advisor Utility – MT4 (Market, non-DLL) AI Advisor Utility – MT5 (Market, non-DLL) AI Advisor Indicator – MT5 (Market, non-DLL)

What they do:

Show the full AI Advisor panel and all “AI Advisor Modes”.

Let you browse and edit prompt templates.

Act as the official purchased product that handles licensing and activation.

What they do not do:

No DLL usage → no one-click clipboard copy, no quick-open buttons for AI websites.

Not intended as the main “daily driver” for heavy usage – they are the activation shells under marketplace rules.

Think of the Market versions as:

“The official license and activator, plus a basic interface that lets you see and edit everything.”

2. DLL versions

These three versions are distributed separately as DLL-enabled builds:

AI Advisor Utility – MT4 (DLL) AI Advisor Utility – MT5 (DLL) AI Advisor Indicator – MT5 (DLL)

Each DLL version comes in:

Demo mode – free, full interface, but demo accounts only .

Activated mode – unlocked for live accounts after you run your purchased Market version on the same machine.

What the DLL versions add:

One-click “Copy” – build the full prompt from account, positions, symbols, watchlist and structure, then copy to clipboard instantly.

Quick-open buttons for popular AI websites (for example ChatGPT, DeepSeek, Gemini, Grok, Qwen), if DLLs are allowed.

Smoother everyday usage for traders who talk to AI frequently.

The DLL builds are what you will typically use day-to-day once they are activated.

3. How to choose (from the customer’s point of view)

1) “I just want to try it on demo and see if it fits my workflow.”

Download the DLL demo that matches your platform (MT4 Utility, MT5 Utility, or MT5 Indicator).

Use it freely on demo accounts – all features, including one-click Copy, are available on demo.

No purchase required to evaluate the idea and the UI.

2) “I’m convinced and want to use it on live accounts.”

Purchase one Market (non-DLL) version that matches how you prefer to run tools: If you like tools that behave like EAs/Utilities → choose the Utility version for your platform. If you like tools that behave more like an indicator on a chart → choose the MT5 Indicator version.

Run the purchased Market version on your machine to activate the DLL builds .

After activation, continue using the DLL version as your main daily tool on live accounts.

3) “Which exact combination is right for me?”

Mostly MT4, utility style tools → Use AI Advisor Utility – MT4 (DLL) every day. Purchase AI Advisor Utility – MT4 (Market) once to activate it on live.

Mostly MT5, utility style tools → Use AI Advisor Utility – MT5 (DLL) every day. Purchase AI Advisor Utility – MT5 (Market) once to activate it on live.

Mostly MT5, indicator-style workflow (attached as an indicator) → Use AI Advisor Indicator – MT5 (DLL) every day. Purchase AI Advisor Indicator – MT5 (Market) once to activate it on live.



In short:

Use DLL demo to test on demo accounts.

Buy one Market version matching your platform / style.

Run the matching DLL build as your main, fully-featured AI Advisor once it is activated.

You do not need to buy all six.

Choose one Market license that fits your environment, and use the corresponding DLL version for real work.