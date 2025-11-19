🧯 Panic Exits — Why You Close Winning Trades Too Early

🎯 The Lesson

You finally catch a good setup.

Price moves in your favor…

and suddenly you feel nervous instead of confident.

You start thinking, “Let me just secure this profit before it turns.”

So you close early — way before your target.

That’s panic exiting, and it slowly kills your long-term edge.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain reacts to floating profits the same way it reacts to threats — with fear of losing them.

It doesn’t care about your plan; it cares about protecting the win.

So the moment your trade turns green, your mind whispers:

“Take it now before it disappears.”

But here’s the truth:

Closing too early destroys your risk-to-reward.

You end up with tiny wins and normal losses — the worst possible combination.

💡 The Fix: Trust the Destination, Not the Noise

Your target exists for a reason.

Your stop loss exists for a reason.

Your setup has math behind it — trust that math more than the small pullbacks on lower timeframes.

Try asking yourself:

“Is this exit in my plan, or in my fear?”

If it’s fear — hold the line.

Let the trade breathe.

🔑 Practical Rule: The 50% Emotion Check

If you feel emotionally pressured to close, look at the chart objectively:

Is structure broken?

Has momentum flipped?

Did your plan invalidate?

If none of these changed, you are changing — not the trade.

This simple check stops emotional exits instantly.

🚀 Takeaway

The market won’t reward fear-based decisions.

Learn to hold your winners long enough for your edge to show.

Small wins won’t build an account — consistent follow-through will.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas