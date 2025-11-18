🔍 Confirmation Hunting — Why You Wait Too Long to Enter Good Trades

🎯 The Lesson

You see a clean setup forming.

Everything lines up.

But instead of entering, you wait… and wait… and wait.

You add another indicator.

You check another timeframe.

You zoom in, zoom out.

By the time you finally “feel ready,” the move is already gone.

That’s confirmation hunting — the need to be 100% sure before clicking.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain hates uncertainty, so it keeps asking for more information.

It thinks collecting more confirmation = more safety.

But in trading, more confirmation usually means worse entries.

Why?

Because every confirmation candle pushes you deeper into the move.

You’re not avoiding risk — you’re delaying until the risk/reward becomes terrible.

The market doesn’t reward perfection — it rewards timing.

💡 The Fix: Define What Counts as “Enough”

You don’t need 10 signs.

You need your signs.

Create a short checklist (structure, trend, entry trigger, stop placement).

If the setup hits the checklist — take it.

If not — skip it.

The goal is consistency, not certainty.

🔑 Practical Rule: The “Two Confirmation Max” Rule

Decide exactly two confirmations your strategy requires.

Not five.

Not ten.

Two.

When those two criteria are met — you enter.

This kills overthinking at the source.

🚀 Takeaway

Waiting for perfect certainty is how traders miss perfect opportunities.

Trade your plan, not your fear.

Your job is to execute — not to predict every possible outcome.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas