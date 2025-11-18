📊 Risk-to-Reward Distribution — Why Win Rate Doesn’t Matter

🎯 The Lesson

Most traders obsess over win rate.

They brag about “80% accuracy” like it guarantees success.

But the truth is simple:

A high win rate means nothing if your risk-to-reward distribution is wrong.

Risk management determines profit — not accuracy.

⚙️ Step 1: Why a 30% Win Rate Can Beat an 80% Win Rate

Example 1: High win rate, bad R:R

Win rate: 80%

Avg win: 0.5R

Avg loss: –2R

Expectancy = (0.8 × 0.5) – (0.2 × 2)

= 0.4R – 0.4R

= 0R (break-even)

You win a lot…

but you don’t grow.

Example 2: Low win rate, strong R:R

Win rate: 35%

Avg win: 3R

Avg loss: –1R

Expectancy = (0.35 × 3) – (0.65 × 1)

= 1.05R – 0.65R

= +0.40R per trade

You lose more trades…

but you make money consistently.

📉 Step 2: Your R:R Distribution Is Your Real Edge

Markets are random — your control comes from risk structure.

A trader with:

1:1.5 average R:R

45% win rate

…will always outperform a trader with:

1:1 average R:R

60% win rate

It’s not about “how often you win,”

but how much you win when you win versus how little you lose when you lose.

📊 Step 3: The Only Distribution That Matters

Aim for this distribution over 50 trades:

20 winners

30 losers

If winners average 2R, losers average 1R:

Profit = (20 × 2R) – (30 × 1R)

= 40R – 30R

= +10R total

At 2% risk per trade → +20% gain

Even with a 40% win rate.

This is how real traders grow accounts.

💡 Step 4: Stop Adjusting Stops, Fix Your R:R

Avoid:

❌ Moving SL further

❌ Closing winners too early

❌ Setting unrealistic TP levels

Focus on:

✅ Consistent 1:1.5 or higher R:R

✅ Logical stop placement

✅ Letting winners reach target

You don’t need accuracy — you need structure.

🚀 Takeaway

Win rate impresses people.

Risk-to-reward impresses your equity curve.

Stop chasing accuracy.

Start designing a distribution where even small winners build real growth over time.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas