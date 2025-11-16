🎢 Emotional Swings — Why One Trade Can Change Your Entire Mood

🎯 The Lesson

You win a trade → you feel unstoppable.

You lose a trade → you feel terrible.

Your whole mood, confidence, and energy depend on one candle.

That’s called emotional swinging, and it silently destroys consistency.

🧠 What Really Happens

Your brain reacts to trading results the same way it reacts to gambling wins and losses.

A win gives you a dopamine spike — instant happiness and confidence.

A loss hits your stress system — frustration, anger, doubt.

But here’s the problem:

When your mood depends on your last trade, your next trade becomes emotional too.

You enter like a winner or like a wounded animal — not like a professional.

Suddenly, your day isn’t based on logic — it’s based on a floating P/L number.

💡 The Fix: Disconnect Self-Worth From Results

A winning trade doesn’t make you a genius.

A losing trade doesn’t make you a failure.

They’re just outcomes — not identities.

Before and after every session, tell yourself:

“One trade doesn’t define me. My process does.”

Your job isn’t to win every trade — your job is to execute your plan.

🔑 Practical Rule: The “One-Minute Reset”

After every trade (win or loss):

Stand up

Close your eyes

Take 3 slow breaths

Reset your mind

This tiny ritual breaks the emotional spike and brings you back to neutral — the state every trader needs.

🚀 Takeaway

The best traders don’t stay happy after wins or sad after losses.

They stay steady.

Because emotions create swings — but steadiness creates success.

👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas