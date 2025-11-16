🎢 Emotional Swings — Why One Trade Can Change Your Entire Mood
🎯 The Lesson
You win a trade → you feel unstoppable.
You lose a trade → you feel terrible.
Your whole mood, confidence, and energy depend on one candle.
That’s called emotional swinging, and it silently destroys consistency.
🧠 What Really Happens
Your brain reacts to trading results the same way it reacts to gambling wins and losses.
A win gives you a dopamine spike — instant happiness and confidence.
A loss hits your stress system — frustration, anger, doubt.
But here’s the problem:
When your mood depends on your last trade, your next trade becomes emotional too.
You enter like a winner or like a wounded animal — not like a professional.
Suddenly, your day isn’t based on logic — it’s based on a floating P/L number.
💡 The Fix: Disconnect Self-Worth From Results
A winning trade doesn’t make you a genius.
A losing trade doesn’t make you a failure.
They’re just outcomes — not identities.
Before and after every session, tell yourself:
“One trade doesn’t define me. My process does.”
Your job isn’t to win every trade — your job is to execute your plan.
🔑 Practical Rule: The “One-Minute Reset”
After every trade (win or loss):
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Stand up
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Close your eyes
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Take 3 slow breaths
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Reset your mind
This tiny ritual breaks the emotional spike and brings you back to neutral — the state every trader needs.
🚀 Takeaway
The best traders don’t stay happy after wins or sad after losses.
They stay steady.
Because emotions create swings — but steadiness creates success.
👉 Join my MQL5 channel for daily trading psychology insights:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas