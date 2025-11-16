Unlock the Ratio X Toolbox with 20% OFF! (Limited Coupons Available)









Hello, fellow MQL5 traders!





At Ratio X, we believe in building strong communities and empowering traders with the best tools available. That's why, as a special thank you for your incredible support and engagement within the MQL5 community, we're releasing an exclusive, time-sensitive offer just for you.









This isn't just a discount; it's an invitation to elevate your trading with our most comprehensive arsenal, available at a price point you won't find anywhere else.









Your Golden Opportunity: 20% OFF the Ratio X Trader's Toolbox!





We're making it easier than ever to access the full power of Ratio X. For a very limited number of our MQL5 friends, you can now get 20% OFF the complete Ratio X Trader's Toolbox!









What the Ratio X Trader's Toolbox Delivers:

• The Full Arsenal (8 EAs + 1 Indicator): Gain immediate access to all 8 of our specialized Expert Advisors and 1 powerful Indicator, designed for various market conditions and trading styles.

• Ratio X AI Quantum Included: This is our breakthrough EA that demonstrated astonishing potential in backtests (turning $30 into over $9,000+). It's a cornerstone of the Toolbox and not sold individually on MQL5.

• All Future EAs & Indicators for LIFE: This is where the true long-term value lies. Any new Expert Advisor or Indicator developed by Ratio X in the future will be added to your Toolbox at no extra cost, ever. Your arsenal grows with the market.

• Lifetime Updates & Optimizations: Receive continuous updates and performance optimizations for your entire suite of tools, ensuring they remain cutting-edge.









How to Claim Your Exclusive 20% Discount:





It's simple! Use the special coupon code below at checkout:





Coupon Code: MQLFRIEND20









Act Fast: This offer is strictly limited to only 15 coupons. Once these 15 spots are filled, this exclusive discount will expire.





Don't miss out on this unique opportunity!





Real Results from Fellow Traders:



Don't just take our word for it. Our community members are already experiencing enhanced consistency and discipline with Ratio X tools:

• Holamilekan (2025.11.13): "I’ve been in the market long enough to know how tough consistency can be... On average, it pulls around 8–10% daily, depending on market volatility and what amazes me most is how stable the performance has been week after week."

• 小杰 陈 (2025.11.12): "The experience was great after the update, and I started making profits using the 1-minute candlestick, with 17 wins and 5 losses."

• 小杰 陈 : "Very powerful, I use a 1-minute candlestick... There is no need to lower the price for sale, it is a great value and not inferior to the performance of $999."

• Stephen Weaver (2025.10.10): "Found it to be one of the best EAs I have used."

• papa00512 (2025.10.09): "Very awesome EA."













Trade with Purpose: Making a Difference Together









We also want to share that 10% of every sale made during this exclusive MQL5 Community offer will be dedicated to a meaningful cause. These funds will be converted into donations of food and clothing for children in charitable institutions in Brazil.





By investing in your trading success with Ratio X, you're also contributing to a brighter future for those in need.





Don't Miss This Limited Chance!

This exclusive 20% discount is a rare opportunity for our MQL5 community members to access the full Ratio X Trader's Toolbox at an unparalleled price. Remember, there are only 15 coupons available.





Seize this chance to transform your trading and join a community that values innovation, consistency, and giving back.





➡️ Claim your 20% OFF Ratio X Trader's Toolbox now:









Happy trading,

Mauricio









About the Author

Mauricio is the Lead Developer of Ratio X and a specialist in trading systems design. With extensive experience in algorithmic trading and market analysis, he is dedicated to creating tools that empower traders to achieve disciplined and consistent results.









Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always conduct your own research and consider your risk tolerance before trading. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.