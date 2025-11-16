NEUROQUANTFX GRID SYSTEM MT5 EA INSTALLATION GUIDE

NEUROQUANTFX GRID SYSTEM MT5 EA User Guide

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The NeuroQuantFX Grid System provides full control through structured input settings. Each group defines how the grid behaves, when it starts or stops, and how orders are managed dynamically.

1. Auto Grid Settings

These settings automatically calculate the grid range based on current market price and your chosen percentage above and below it.

Use this mode when you want the EA to set grid boundaries automatically without defining exact price levels.

EnableAutoGrid – When set to true , the EA automatically determines the grid range using percentage offsets.

LowerGridPercentage – Percentage distance below the current price to define the lower grid limit (e.g., 50% below).

UpperGridPercentage – Percentage distance above the current price to define the upper grid limit (e.g., 50% above).

✅ The Auto Grid System is now fully functional in both live and testing modes.

When enabled, it continuously adapts to market movement, maintaining a balanced and efficient grid structure without manual input.

For those who prefer fixed ranges, Manual Grid Mode is still available — simply disable Auto Grid and define LowerLimit and UpperLimit manually.

2. Manual Grid Settings

Use these parameters to manually define the grid range by specifying exact lower and upper price levels.

EnableManualGrid – Enables manual grid mode. When set to true , the EA uses your defined price limits.

LowerLimit – The lowest grid level (starting price for buy limits).

UpperLimit – The highest grid level (ending price for sell limits).

💡 Manual Grid gives you full control over the exact range where trades are executed.

3. Grid Levels Settings

TotalGridLevels – The number of grid intervals between the lower and upper limits.

The EA divides the range evenly across this number of grids.

Example: If the range is 4000–4100 and you set 10 levels, spacing = 10 points.

⚙️ The EA can support up to 900 grid levels, depending on your broker’s maximum order and execution limits.

4. Trading Settings

These parameters define how the EA opens and manages trades.

LotSize – The base lot size for each order.

TradeDirection – Determines trading direction: Buy, Sell, or Both.

OrderType – Selects which order type to use: Market Orders, Limit Orders, or Both.

ReEntry – When enabled, the EA recreates an order at the same grid level after a Take Profit (TP).

OneTradePerLevel – Limits the EA to one active trade per grid level to reduce overlap.

UseLotMultiplier – Enables progressive lot sizing (Martingale-style).

LotMultiplier – The factor by which the lot size increases after a losing trade (only active if UseLotMultiplier = true ).

MagicNumber – A unique identifier that separates trades from other EAs on the same account.

EnableTrading – Master on/off switch for the EA. When false, no new trades are opened.

5. Global Stop Loss Settings

These options provide account-level risk protection by closing all trades if losses exceed a certain limit.

EnableGlobalSL – Activates global stop-loss protection.

GlobalSLMode – Defines whether the stop-loss trigger is based on percentage drawdown or a fixed amount .

GlobalSLPercent – The drawdown percentage of the account balance that triggers closing all trades.

GlobalSLAmount – A fixed monetary loss threshold that triggers closing all trades.

💡 Use one of these values (percentage or amount). Setting to false disables global stop-loss protection.

6. Start / Stop Conditions

This group defines when the EA should begin or stop trading automatically based on market price.

Start Conditions

StartMode – Choose how the EA starts:

Instant (starts immediately), or



Triggered (starts when price crosses a specific level).

StartTriggerPrice – The price level that activates trading when StartMode is not set to Instant.

TriggerCondition – Determines whether trading begins when price moves above or below the trigger level.

Stop Conditions

StopMode – Determines if and how trading stops (None, Price-based, or Conditional).

StopTriggerPrice – The price that triggers the EA to stop trading.

StopCondition – Defines if the stop action triggers when the market goes above or below the stop price.

💡 These options allow you to automate entry and exit conditions without manual intervention.

7. Rebuild Settings

RebuildDelaySeconds – The waiting time before the EA rebuilds the grid after changes to grid parameters.

This helps ensure smooth transitions and prevents order overlap.

Example: If set to 60, the EA waits 60 seconds after you modify the limits before recreating the grid.

8. Trailing Settings

Used to make the entire grid system follow price action dynamically.

EnableTrailingGrid – When enabled, the grid shifts along with market movement, keeping trades within active range.

TrailingDelaySeconds – The waiting time before the grid readjusts to a new position after price changes.

💡 Trailing grids help capture trends while keeping exposure limited.

9. Batch Settings

These settings improve execution performance, especially on brokers that limit order frequency or when using large grids.

EnableBatchMode – Activates order batching to prevent overload.

OrdersPerBatch – Number of orders created in each batch cycle.

BatchIntervalSeconds – Time delay between consecutive batch executions.

Example: If set to 20 orders every 5 seconds, the EA places 20 orders, waits 5 seconds, then continues until all orders are created.

Summary

These flexible inputs allow traders to fully customize how the NeuroQuantFX Grid System behaves — whether you want automatic setup for convenience or full manual precision for advanced strategies.

Experiment with Auto Grid in live or testing environments for automatic range detection, and switch to Manual Grid for defined, static grid zones.





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