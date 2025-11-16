DCA System MT5 EA Installation guide
Trading Systems

DCA System MT5 EA Installation guide

16 November 2025, 03:41
Allan Kiprotich
Allan Kiprotich
0
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DCA System MT5 EA User Guide

  https://youtu.be/5DO6pEkVaXw

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154836


How It Works

  1. The EA opens an initial market order in your chosen trade direction.
  2. If the price moves against the position, the EA places safety orders at defined steps, increasing position size according to your AmountMultiplier and PriceMultiplier settings.
  3. Each position (initial or safety order) follows the defined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) strategy.
  4. Once TP or SL is reached, the EA automatically closes positions and resets according to your configuration.

💡 This system is ideal for traders who want a controlled averaging strategy with automatic re-entry, risk management, and flexible TP/SL options.

Input Parameters and User Guide

The inputs are grouped for clarity to help users configure the DCA strategy effectively.

1. Trade Direction

  • TradeDirection – Choose the direction for trading:
    • BuyOnly – Only long positions
    • SellOnly – Only short positions

2. Step Distance Settings

The EA determines the price intervals at which safety orders are placed using two modes:

  • StepDistanceMode – Choose the step calculation method:
    • PERCENT – Step is a percentage of the initial price (StepPercent)
    • PIPS – Step is a fixed number of pips (StepPips)
  • StepPercent – Step distance as a percentage of the initial trade price (used if StepDistanceMode = PERCENT)
  • StepPips – Step distance in pips (used if StepDistanceMode = PIPS)

Example:
Initial buy at 1.1000, StepDistanceMode = PIPS, StepPips = 50 first safety order at 1.0950.
StepDistanceMode = PERCENT, StepPercent = 1% first safety order at 1.0890.

3. Take Profit (TP) Settings

The system can use percentage-based or fixed amount TP:

  • TPMode – Determines TP type:
    • Percent – TP as a percentage of the entry price
    • Amount – TP as a fixed monetary amount per position
  • TPPercent – Percentage TP target (used if TPMode = Percent)
  • TPAmount – Fixed TP target (used if TPMode = Amount)

Example:
TPMode = Percent, TPPercent = 2 TP for a 1.1000 buy = 1.1220
TPMode = Amount, TPAmount = $10 closes trade once $10 profit is reached.

4. Stop Loss (SL) Settings

The system can close trades if losses reach a defined percentage or fixed amount:

  • SLMode – Determines SL type:
    • SL_Percent – Stop loss based on account percentage
    • SL_Amount – Stop loss based on fixed monetary loss
  • SLPercent – Percentage of account equity to trigger SL (used if SLMode = SL_Percent)
  • SLAmount – Fixed amount to trigger SL (used if SLMode = SL_Amount)

💡 Helps control risk and prevent large drawdowns.

5. Lot Size & Safety Orders

  • InitialLot – Lot size of the first order
  • SafetyLot – Base lot size of subsequent safety orders
  • MaxSafetyOrders – Maximum number of safety orders allowed
  • AmountMultiplier – Factor by which lot size increases for each safety order
  • PriceMultiplier – Factor by which the step distance increases for each safety order

Example:
InitialLot = 0.01, SafetyLot = 0.01, AmountMultiplier = 1.5 first safety = 0.01, second safety = 0.015, third safety = 0.0225, etc.
StepMultiplier adjusts the spacing between consecutive safety orders dynamically.

6. Trade Management & Execution

  • MagicNumber – Unique identifier to separate trades from other EAs
  • Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in pips when opening trades
  • IncludeManualTrades – If true, the EA includes manually opened trades in calculations for averaging and TP/SL
  • MasterReset – When true, resets all trades and safety order logic manually
  • SafetyOrderDelaySeconds – Delay in seconds between placing consecutive safety orders (prevents broker overload)

💡 These parameters allow smooth execution even in fast-moving markets.

Advantages

Fully automated DCA averaging system
 Flexible TP/SL modes (percentage or fixed amount)
 Supports Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices
 Customizable safety order scaling for both lot size and step distance
 Max safety orders and delay settings prevent overexposure and broker issues
 Includes manual trade management integration

Example Setup

Parameter

Value

Description

TradeDirection

BuyOnly

Only long positions

StepDistanceMode

PERCENT

Step distance calculated as %

StepPercent

1.0

Step = 1% of initial price

StepPips

50

Step = 50 pips if mode = PIPS

TPMode

Percent

Take profit by %

TPPercent

2.0

2% TP target

TPAmount

10

$10 TP target if mode = Amount

SLMode

SL_Percent

Stop loss by %

SLPercent

5

5% drawdown triggers SL

SLAmount

10

$10 loss triggers SL if mode = Amount

InitialLot

0.01

Base lot size

SafetyLot

0.01

Base safety lot size

MaxSafetyOrders

5

Maximum safety orders

AmountMultiplier

1.5

Lot scaling factor

PriceMultiplier

1.5

Step distance scaling factor

MagicNumber

12345

Unique identifier

Slippage

3

Max allowed slippage

IncludeManualTrades

false

Include manual trades in calculations

MasterReset

false

Manual reset of all positions

SafetyOrderDelaySeconds

0.5

Delay between safety orders

Tip for Users

  • Start with fewer safety orders on live accounts and test the step distance and multipliers in the Strategy Tester.
  • Adjust TP/SL modes according to your risk tolerance.
  • Enable IncludeManualTrades if combining automated DCA with manual positions.

  Backtest Graph

Backtest Details
##Dollarcostaveraging