DCA System MT5 EA Installation guide

DCA System MT5 EA User Guide

https://youtu.be/5DO6pEkVaXw

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154836





How It Works

The EA opens an initial market order in your chosen trade direction. If the price moves against the position, the EA places safety orders at defined steps, increasing position size according to your AmountMultiplier and PriceMultiplier settings. Each position (initial or safety order) follows the defined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) strategy. Once TP or SL is reached, the EA automatically closes positions and resets according to your configuration.

💡 This system is ideal for traders who want a controlled averaging strategy with automatic re-entry, risk management, and flexible TP/SL options.

Input Parameters and User Guide

The inputs are grouped for clarity to help users configure the DCA strategy effectively.

1. Trade Direction

TradeDirection – Choose the direction for trading:

BuyOnly – Only long positions



SellOnly – Only short positions

2. Step Distance Settings

The EA determines the price intervals at which safety orders are placed using two modes:

StepDistanceMode – Choose the step calculation method:

PERCENT – Step is a percentage of the initial price (StepPercent)



PIPS – Step is a fixed number of pips (StepPips)

StepPercent – Step distance as a percentage of the initial trade price (used if StepDistanceMode = PERCENT)

StepPips – Step distance in pips (used if StepDistanceMode = PIPS)

Example:

Initial buy at 1.1000, StepDistanceMode = PIPS, StepPips = 50 → first safety order at 1.0950.

StepDistanceMode = PERCENT, StepPercent = 1% → first safety order at 1.0890.

3. Take Profit (TP) Settings

The system can use percentage-based or fixed amount TP:

TPMode – Determines TP type:

Percent – TP as a percentage of the entry price



Amount – TP as a fixed monetary amount per position

TPPercent – Percentage TP target (used if TPMode = Percent)

TPAmount – Fixed TP target (used if TPMode = Amount)

Example:

TPMode = Percent, TPPercent = 2 → TP for a 1.1000 buy = 1.1220

TPMode = Amount, TPAmount = $10 → closes trade once $10 profit is reached.

4. Stop Loss (SL) Settings

The system can close trades if losses reach a defined percentage or fixed amount:

SLMode – Determines SL type:

SL_Percent – Stop loss based on account percentage



SL_Amount – Stop loss based on fixed monetary loss

SLPercent – Percentage of account equity to trigger SL (used if SLMode = SL_Percent)

SLAmount – Fixed amount to trigger SL (used if SLMode = SL_Amount)

💡 Helps control risk and prevent large drawdowns.

5. Lot Size & Safety Orders

InitialLot – Lot size of the first order

SafetyLot – Base lot size of subsequent safety orders

MaxSafetyOrders – Maximum number of safety orders allowed

AmountMultiplier – Factor by which lot size increases for each safety order

PriceMultiplier – Factor by which the step distance increases for each safety order

Example:

InitialLot = 0.01, SafetyLot = 0.01, AmountMultiplier = 1.5 → first safety = 0.01, second safety = 0.015, third safety = 0.0225, etc.

StepMultiplier adjusts the spacing between consecutive safety orders dynamically.

6. Trade Management & Execution

MagicNumber – Unique identifier to separate trades from other EAs

Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in pips when opening trades

IncludeManualTrades – If true, the EA includes manually opened trades in calculations for averaging and TP/SL

MasterReset – When true, resets all trades and safety order logic manually

SafetyOrderDelaySeconds – Delay in seconds between placing consecutive safety orders (prevents broker overload)

💡 These parameters allow smooth execution even in fast-moving markets.

Advantages

✅ Fully automated DCA averaging system

✅ Flexible TP/SL modes (percentage or fixed amount)

✅ Supports Forex, Gold, Crypto, and Indices

✅ Customizable safety order scaling for both lot size and step distance

✅ Max safety orders and delay settings prevent overexposure and broker issues

✅ Includes manual trade management integration

Example Setup

Parameter Value Description TradeDirection BuyOnly Only long positions StepDistanceMode PERCENT Step distance calculated as % StepPercent 1.0 Step = 1% of initial price StepPips 50 Step = 50 pips if mode = PIPS TPMode Percent Take profit by % TPPercent 2.0 2% TP target TPAmount 10 $10 TP target if mode = Amount SLMode SL_Percent Stop loss by % SLPercent 5 5% drawdown triggers SL SLAmount 10 $10 loss triggers SL if mode = Amount InitialLot 0.01 Base lot size SafetyLot 0.01 Base safety lot size MaxSafetyOrders 5 Maximum safety orders AmountMultiplier 1.5 Lot scaling factor PriceMultiplier 1.5 Step distance scaling factor MagicNumber 12345 Unique identifier Slippage 3 Max allowed slippage IncludeManualTrades false Include manual trades in calculations MasterReset false Manual reset of all positions SafetyOrderDelaySeconds 0.5 Delay between safety orders

Tip for Users