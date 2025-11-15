Price Chart Types — Formation Rules (Time, Distance, Reversal, Volatility, Activity)

Every chart type answers one question:

This guide organizes price charts by that formation rule:

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Criterias used for printing new bars The rule that triggers a new bar determines what the chart emphasizes. Rule Chart Types Emphasizes Time-Based Candlesticks / OHLC Chronology, session context, timing Price-Distance (Progression) Renko (all variants) Equal price steps, trend clarity, noise reduction Reversal-Based Point & Figure, Kagi, Line Break Swings, breakouts, regime turns Volatility-Based Range Bars Normalized moves by height (H–L) Activity-Based Tick/Trades Bars, Volume Bars Participation, event-driven structure

Rule: Time-Based Candlesticks / OHLC A new bar forms every fixed interval (e.g., 1m, 5m, 1h, daily). This preserves timing and session rhythm, but can add “empty” bars during slow periods and very dense bars during fast bursts. Use when: You need session context, news timing, and a universal reference for analysis.

You need session context, news timing, and a universal reference for analysis. Parameters: Timeframe (multi-TF views help); consider session separators and RTH/ETH filters.



Rule: Price-Distance Renko Prints a new brick each time price advances by a fixed box size. Bricks stack in one direction until price moves enough to reverse and start a new column. Variants (Median, Turbo/Hybrid) adjust open/close placement or wick filtering. Use when: You want trend clarity, noise reduction, and equal step size across the move.

You want trend clarity, noise reduction, and equal step size across the move. Parameters: Box size (fixed or ATR-based). Larger = smoother trends; smaller = more detail.



Rule: Reversal-Based Point & Figure Columns of X (up) and O (down). Box size controls sensitivity; a new column starts only after a defined reversal amount (e.g., 3 boxes). Removes the time axis to emphasize levels, breakouts, and targets. Use when: You focus on support/resistance, patterns (double-tops/bottoms), and clean breakout logic.

You focus on support/resistance, patterns (double-tops/bottoms), and clean breakout logic. Parameters: Box size and reversal (commonly 3-box). Try ATR-based sizing for cross-asset consistency.



Rule: Reversal-Based Kagi A single line that reverses only after price moves by a defined reversal amount. When price exceeds the previous high/low, the line thickens or changes color — switching between Yang (demand dominance) and Yin (supply dominance). Filters small noise while highlighting sentiment flips and key swing levels. Use when: You want to visualize supply–demand shifts and trend reversals without time noise.

You want to visualize supply–demand shifts and trend reversals without time noise. Parameters: Reversal size (absolute or ATR-based). Larger = smoother; smaller = more turns.



Rule: Reversal-Based Line Break Draws a new up/down line only if the close breaks the extreme of the last N lines (classic is 3). This ignores minor back-and-forth and focuses attention on decisive pushes. Use when: You prefer a simple, time-free way to spot momentum shifts and pullback completions.

You prefer a simple, time-free way to spot momentum shifts and pullback completions. Parameters: Number of lines (N). Higher N = stricter confirmation, fewer but stronger signals.



Rule: Volatility-Based Range Bars Each bar spans a fixed high–low range (e.g., 10 ticks). Once the range completes, the bar closes and a new one begins. Normalizes move size and removes time distortion from fast/slow periods. Use when: You want normalized volatility and clearer pattern repetition across conditions.

You want normalized volatility and clearer pattern repetition across conditions. Parameters: Range height (ticks/points). Consider ATR-relative sizing across instruments.



Rule: Activity-Based Ticks / Trades Bars Each bar contains exactly N trades (ticks). Structure aligns with transaction count, not time, revealing bursts of activity and quiet patches directly. Use when: You want to anchor structure to trade frequency and spot participation spikes.

You want to anchor structure to trade frequency and spot participation spikes. Parameters: Trades per bar (N). Pair with filters (e.g., session, instrument) for consistency.



Rule: Activity-Based Volume Bars Each bar accumulates exactly N units of volume/contracts. Bars finish faster during heavy trading and slower during quiet periods, aligning structure with traded size. Use when: You care about participation and want bars to reflect actual size moving the market.

You care about participation and want bars to reflect actual size moving the market. Parameters: Volume per bar (N). Consider ATR/average-volume guides across instruments.



Choosing a Formation Rule Need session timing? Start with Time.

Start with Time. Want clean trends? Renko (distance) or Range (H–L).

Renko (distance) or Range (H–L). Trading swings/breakouts? Point & Figure, Kagi, Line Break.

Point & Figure, Kagi, Line Break. Focus on participation? Tick or Volume bars. Tip: Many traders pair a timeless chart for structure with a time-based chart for session context.

Timeless Bars + Order-Flow Once bar formation encodes meaningful movement, add footprints/clusters (Bid×Ask, Delta, trades), volume profiles, and VWAP for execution clues—absorption, imbalances, and initiative vs. responsive flows. Learn more in the Footprint Chart Guide.



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Time (timeframes), Price Distance (Renko), Reversal (Point & Figure, Kagi, Line Break), Volatility (Range bars), and Activity (Tick & Volume bars)