Price Chart Types — Formation Rules (Time, Distance, Reversal, Volatility, Activity)
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Price Chart Types — Formation Rules (Time, Distance, Reversal, Volatility, Activity)

15 November 2025, 14:18
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Samuel Manoel De Souza
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Every chart type answers one question: when should a new bar form? This guide organizes price charts by that formation rule: Time (timeframes), Price Distance (Renko), Reversal (Point & Figure, Kagi, Line Break), Volatility (Range bars), and Activity (Tick & Volume bars).

Criterias used for printing new bars

The rule that triggers a new bar determines what the chart emphasizes.

Rule Chart Types Emphasizes
Time-Based Candlesticks / OHLC Chronology, session context, timing
Price-Distance (Progression) Renko (all variants) Equal price steps, trend clarity, noise reduction
Reversal-Based Point & Figure, Kagi, Line Break Swings, breakouts, regime turns
Volatility-Based Range Bars Normalized moves by height (H–L)
Activity-Based Tick/Trades Bars, Volume Bars Participation, event-driven structure
Rule: Time-Based

Candlesticks / OHLC

A new bar forms every fixed interval (e.g., 1m, 5m, 1h, daily). This preserves timing and session rhythm, but can add “empty” bars during slow periods and very dense bars during fast bursts.

  • Use when: You need session context, news timing, and a universal reference for analysis.
  • Parameters: Timeframe (multi-TF views help); consider session separators and RTH/ETH filters.
Rule: Price-Distance

Renko

Prints a new brick each time price advances by a fixed box size. Bricks stack in one direction until price moves enough to reverse and start a new column. Variants (Median, Turbo/Hybrid) adjust open/close placement or wick filtering.

  • Use when: You want trend clarity, noise reduction, and equal step size across the move.
  • Parameters: Box size (fixed or ATR-based). Larger = smoother trends; smaller = more detail.

Renko chart - Mini Dolar - Timeless Charts for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Rule: Reversal-Based

Point & Figure

Columns of X (up) and O (down). Box size controls sensitivity; a new column starts only after a defined reversal amount (e.g., 3 boxes). Removes the time axis to emphasize levels, breakouts, and targets.

  • Use when: You focus on support/resistance, patterns (double-tops/bottoms), and clean breakout logic.
  • Parameters: Box size and reversal (commonly 3-box). Try ATR-based sizing for cross-asset consistency.

Point & Figure chart - Mini Dolar - Timeless Charts for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Rule: Reversal-Based

Kagi

A single line that reverses only after price moves by a defined reversal amount. When price exceeds the previous high/low, the line thickens or changes color — switching between Yang (demand dominance) and Yin (supply dominance). Filters small noise while highlighting sentiment flips and key swing levels.

  • Use when: You want to visualize supply–demand shifts and trend reversals without time noise.
  • Parameters: Reversal size (absolute or ATR-based). Larger = smoother; smaller = more turns.

Kagi chart - Mini Dolar - Timeless Charts for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Rule: Reversal-Based

Line Break

Draws a new up/down line only if the close breaks the extreme of the last N lines (classic is 3). This ignores minor back-and-forth and focuses attention on decisive pushes.

  • Use when: You prefer a simple, time-free way to spot momentum shifts and pullback completions.
  • Parameters: Number of lines (N). Higher N = stricter confirmation, fewer but stronger signals.

Three Line Break chart - Mini Dolar - Timeless Charts for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Rule: Volatility-Based

Range Bars

Each bar spans a fixed high–low range (e.g., 10 ticks). Once the range completes, the bar closes and a new one begins. Normalizes move size and removes time distortion from fast/slow periods.

  • Use when: You want normalized volatility and clearer pattern repetition across conditions.
  • Parameters: Range height (ticks/points). Consider ATR-relative sizing across instruments.

Range chart - Mini Dolar - Timeless Charts for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Rule: Activity-Based

Ticks / Trades Bars

Each bar contains exactly N trades (ticks). Structure aligns with transaction count, not time, revealing bursts of activity and quiet patches directly.

  • Use when: You want to anchor structure to trade frequency and spot participation spikes.
  • Parameters: Trades per bar (N). Pair with filters (e.g., session, instrument) for consistency.

Ticks / Trades chart - Mini Dolar - Timeless Charts for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Rule: Activity-Based

Volume Bars

Each bar accumulates exactly N units of volume/contracts. Bars finish faster during heavy trading and slower during quiet periods, aligning structure with traded size.

  • Use when: You care about participation and want bars to reflect actual size moving the market.
  • Parameters: Volume per bar (N). Consider ATR/average-volume guides across instruments.

Fixed Volume chart - Mini Dolar - Timeless Charts for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Choosing a Formation Rule

  • Need session timing? Start with Time.
  • Want clean trends? Renko (distance) or Range (H–L).
  • Trading swings/breakouts? Point & Figure, Kagi, Line Break.
  • Focus on participation? Tick or Volume bars.

Tip: Many traders pair a timeless chart for structure with a time-based chart for session context.

Timeless Bars + Order-Flow

Once bar formation encodes meaningful movement, add footprints/clusters (Bid×Ask, Delta, trades), volume profiles, and VWAP for execution clues—absorption, imbalances, and initiative vs. responsive flows. Learn more in the Footprint Chart Guide.

Renko chart with volume and delta footprint - Mini Dolar - Timeless Charts for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Try Timeless Charts on MT5

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