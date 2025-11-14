Strifor Risk-Manager: Complete Installation and User Guide

Strifor Risk-Manager is a tool for controlling trading risks in MetaTrader 5. It helps traders organize their trading, monitor daily, weekly, and monthly risk, and maintain discipline across all instruments.

Below is a detailed guide on installation, setup, and usage.

1. Installation via Market

Open MetaTrader 5. Go to the Market tab. In the search bar, type: Strifor Risk-Manager. Open the product page and click Install. After installation, the indicator will appear in:

Navigator → Indicators → Market The indicator is now installed and ready to be added to a chart.

2. Adding to a Chart

Open the chart for the desired instrument (e.g., US500, XAUUSD, XTIUSD). In the Navigator, locate:

Indicators → Market → Strifor Risk-Manager Drag the indicator onto the chart or double-click to open its properties. Click OK — the panel will appear on the chart.

3. Initial Setup

In the Inputs tab, you can set the main risk limits:

Daily risk percent — daily limit in percent

Weekly risk percent — weekly limit

Monthly risk percent — monthly limit

You can also set limits in USD:

Daily risk USD

Weekly risk USD

Monthly risk USD

If both percent and USD values are set, the priority is determined by the option:

Daily/Weekly/Monthly risk in USD (priority over percent)

4. Risk Base Settings

The Risk base mode determines the calculation source:

Current balance — calculated from current account balance

Manual amount — manually entered base In this case, set Manual base amount



5. Additional Options

Cap flex by max limit — restricts limit expansion

Use net loss — accounts for losses

Include open positions — include open trades in calculations

Include commissions, swaps — include commissions

Week starts on Sunday — set the first day of the week

Filter deals by symbol — analyze only specified instruments Example: US500,str; XAUUSD; XTIUSD



6. Chart Display

Visualization Options:

Compact output — compact panel mode

Choose bottom-right or bottom-left — panel position

Margin — offset from chart edge

The panel shows:

Status

Daily limit / remaining

Weekly limit / remaining

Monthly limit / remaining

Current PnL for each period

Example:

Status: All good Daily risk: 5.0 % ($ 1600 ) Current result: 0.0 % ($ 0 ) Remaining for the day: 5.0 % ($ 1600 ) Weekly risk: 8.0 % ($ 2561 ) Period result: 3.2 % ($ 1029 ) Remaining for the week: 8.0 % ($ 2561 ) Monthly risk: 12.0 % ($ 3841 ) Period result: 0.0 % ($ 0 ) Remaining for the month: 12.0 % ($ 3841 )

7. Usage by Trading Style Intraday Set a daily limit (e.g., 5%)

Stop trading after the limit is reached Scalping Use USD limits

Enable commission accounting Swing Trading Focus on weekly and monthly limits 8. Recommendations Set limits in advance

Monitor risk for each period

Include open positions for accurate calculation

Reduce trade size when approaching limits

9. Frequently Asked Questions Can I set only USD limits?

Yes.

Does the indicator block trade execution?

No, it monitors and signals; the trader decides.

Does it work on any instrument?

Yes.

Can it be applied to multiple charts?

Yes. 10. Compatibility MetaTrader 5

All markets: Forex, indices, metals, CFDs

Supports Hedge/Netting accounts 11. Conclusion Strifor Risk-Manager installs via Market in seconds, can be added to any chart, and provides strict risk control for daily, weekly, and monthly limits.

The tool helps traders maintain discipline and prevents excessive losses.





