Strifor Risk-Manager: Complete Installation and User Guide

Strifor Risk-Manager is a tool for controlling trading risks in MetaTrader 5. It helps traders organize their trading, monitor daily, weekly, and monthly risk, and maintain discipline across all instruments.
Below is a detailed guide on installation, setup, and usage.
1. Installation via Market
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Open MetaTrader 5.
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Go to the Market tab.
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In the search bar, type: Strifor Risk-Manager.
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Open the product page and click Install.
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After installation, the indicator will appear in:
Navigator → Indicators → Market
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The indicator is now installed and ready to be added to a chart.
2. Adding to a Chart
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Open the chart for the desired instrument (e.g., US500, XAUUSD, XTIUSD).
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In the Navigator, locate:
Indicators → Market → Strifor Risk-Manager
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Drag the indicator onto the chart or double-click to open its properties.
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Click OK — the panel will appear on the chart.
3. Initial Setup
In the Inputs tab, you can set the main risk limits:
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Daily risk percent — daily limit in percent
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Weekly risk percent — weekly limit
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Monthly risk percent — monthly limit
You can also set limits in USD:
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Daily risk USD
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Weekly risk USD
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Monthly risk USD
If both percent and USD values are set, the priority is determined by the option:
Daily/Weekly/Monthly risk in USD (priority over percent)
4. Risk Base Settings
The Risk base mode determines the calculation source:
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Current balance — calculated from current account balance
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Manual amount — manually entered base
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In this case, set Manual base amount
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5. Additional Options
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Cap flex by max limit — restricts limit expansion
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Use net loss — accounts for losses
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Include open positions — include open trades in calculations
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Include commissions, swaps — include commissions
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Week starts on Sunday — set the first day of the week
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Filter deals by symbol — analyze only specified instruments
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Example:
US500,str; XAUUSD; XTIUSD
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6. Chart Display
Visualization Options:
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Compact output — compact panel mode
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Choose bottom-right or bottom-left — panel position
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Margin — offset from chart edge
The panel shows:
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Status
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Daily limit / remaining
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Weekly limit / remaining
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Monthly limit / remaining
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Current PnL for each period
Example:
Status: All good Daily risk: 5.0% ($1600) Current result: 0.0% ($0) Remaining for the day: 5.0% ($1600) Weekly risk: 8.0% ($2561) Period result: 3.2% ($1029) Remaining for the week: 8.0% ($2561) Monthly risk: 12.0% ($3841) Period result: 0.0% ($0) Remaining for the month: 12.0% ($3841)
7. Usage by Trading Style
Intraday
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Set a daily limit (e.g., 5%)
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Stop trading after the limit is reached
Scalping
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Use USD limits
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Enable commission accounting
Swing Trading
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Focus on weekly and monthly limits
8. Recommendations
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Set limits in advance
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Monitor risk for each period
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Include open positions for accurate calculation
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Reduce trade size when approaching limits
9. Frequently Asked Questions
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Can I set only USD limits?
Yes.
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Does the indicator block trade execution?
No, it monitors and signals; the trader decides.
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Does it work on any instrument?
Yes.
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Can it be applied to multiple charts?
Yes.
10. Compatibility
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MetaTrader 5
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All markets: Forex, indices, metals, CFDs
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Supports Hedge/Netting accounts
11. Conclusion
Strifor Risk-Manager installs via Market in seconds, can be added to any chart, and provides strict risk control for daily, weekly, and monthly limits.
The tool helps traders maintain discipline and prevents excessive losses.