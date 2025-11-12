⚠️ The Power of Reducing Size After a Losing Week

🎯 The Lesson

⚠️

Most traders respond to a losing week by trading bigger — trying to recover fast.

Professionals do the opposite.

They cut their size, slow down, and protect capital.

Because in trading, defense wins championships.

⚙️ Step 1: Use the “Risk Brake” Rule

When your account equity drops by 5% or more, reduce position size by 50% until you recover.

Example:

Account: $10,000

Normal risk: 2% per trade ($200)

After –5% drawdown: risk = 1% per trade ($100)

This prevents small slumps from becoming deep holes.

You’ll recover slower, but you’ll actually recover — not blow up trying.

🧮 Step 2: Reset Your Equity Curve

At the end of each week, write your new balance.

If your curve is flat or down:

✅ Cut size

✅ Reduce trades

✅ Focus on quality setups only

Once you regain your peak balance, restore your normal risk.

This rhythm keeps your curve smooth and your emotions neutral.

📊 Step 3: Why It Works

When size is smaller:

Losses hurt less

Confidence rebuilds faster

You focus on process, not pressure

Mathematically, the smaller your drawdown, the less profit you need to recover:

Drawdown Needed Gain to Recover 5% 5.3% 10% 11% 20% 25%

Cutting size early means less work later.

💡 Step 4: Treat Risk Like Fuel

If your car’s running low on fuel, you don’t floor the gas — you drive lighter.

Same logic here.

Reduce load, regain control, then accelerate again.

🚀 Takeaway

Big traders don’t think “How fast can I recover?”

They think “How long can I stay alive?”

Every recovery starts with smaller risk — and that’s what keeps pros in business.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas