MT4/MT5 To Discord Sender

MT4/MT5 To Discord Features

Create and Setup A Discord WebHook URL

Open your Server Settings and head into the Integrations tab. Click the "Create Webhook" button to create a new webhook! Choose what channel the Webhook posts to: By selecting the desired text channel in the dropdown menu. Name your Webhook: Good for distinguishing multiple webhooks for multiple different services. Copy the Webhook URL and enter it in the EA interface or EA inputs. In the MetaTrader terminal go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and tick Allow Webrequests Add https://discord.com to the webrequests and select ok You can test the connection by selecting ‘Test Connection’. Check the Discord channel for the test message.

Enter the WebHook URL Into the EA inputs.





In the MetaTrader terminal go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and tick Allow Webrequests









Enable MT4/MT5 To Discord

You must first enable the Sender by pressing the ‘Disable’ button and turn it into a green 'Enabled' button on the bottom right of the panel









General Tab



Webhook URL for the Discord Username - Change the username displayed when the bot sends a signal Exclude Symbols - Choose which symbols to not send Exclude Magic - Choose which EA to not send signals from using the magic number Include a note or custom message at the top of New and Pending Order signals Only Include a note or custom message at the bottom of all signals Test messages to send to check connection and template settings Help on how to get connected Enable the EA



Send Tab









Choose when to send a signal. You can pick from 7 options which can trigger the signal What to include in the signal. These are basic customisation settings. More can be found in the EA inputs before you load it





Reports Tab







Choose what data to include in the report Send daily, weekly or monthly report Choose a custom date for the data to send Custom Report - Send the data between the dates selected in step 3

Screenshot Tab