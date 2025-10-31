Coppy Master MT5 2.10 — Full Parameter Guide
Trading Strategies

Coppy Master MT5 2.10 — Full Parameter Guide

31 October 2025, 10:24
Sergey Batudayev
Sergey Batudayev
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Coppy Master MT5 2.10 — Full Parameter Guide Purpose: copies trades between MT5 terminals. Works in two modes: Master (source) and Receiver (destination).

Note: “points” means MT5 points (SYMBOL_POINT), not “pips”.

MAIN

  • Copier mode — operating mode: Master or Receiver.
  • Master accounts — list of master account logins to copy from (comma separated). Used only in Receiver mode.

RECEIVER SETTINGS

  • Open and close after restart — after restart, opens/closes trades according to the master’s current state.
  • Copy BUY trades — allow copying BUY trades.
  • Copy SELL trades — allow copying SELL trades.
  • Copy pending trades — copy pending orders (Limit/Stop).
  • Copy manually closed — close trades on the receiver if the master closed manually.
  • Copy trade modification — copy SL/TP modifications from the master.
  • Copy take profit — copy TP from the master.
  • Add points to TP — add X points to TP on the receiver.
  • Copy stop loss — copy SL from the master.
  • Add points to SL — add X points to SL on the receiver.
  • Magic number — filter trades by magic number (0 = all).
  • Reverse trades — invert trade direction (BUY⇄SELL, BUYSTOP⇄SELLSTOP, BUYLIMIT⇄SELLLIMIT).
  • Master prefix / suffix — specify prefix/suffix used by the master broker.
  • Receiver prefix / suffix — specify prefix/suffix used by the receiver broker.

DAY RISK

  • Maximum trades per day — max number of trades per day (0 = unlimited).
  • Maximum losses per day — max number of losing trades per day (0 = unlimited).
  • Loss check mode — control type: Currency or Percentage (of account equity at daily start).
  • Maximum loss for the day — daily loss limit.
  • Maximum loss action — action when limit is reached: Stop or Close and stop.
  • Timer reset time daily — local time to reset daily counters (e.g., 00:01).

SYMBOLS

  • Excluded symbols — list of instruments to exclude (comma separated).
  • Symbols to trade — whitelist of allowed instruments (if empty — all symbols except excluded ones).
  • Custom symbol map — match different broker tickers (example: GOLD>XAUUSD, NAS100>USTEC).

RISK & STOPS

  • Fixed lot size — fixed lot. If greater than 0, it overrides other lot settings.
  • Copy same lot — copy the same lot size as on the master.
  • Lot multiplier — multiplier applied to the master’s lot.
  • Maximum lot to copy — max allowed lot on the receiver.
  • Action when max lot exceeded — if the lot exceeds the limit: Skip or Use max.
  • Risk percent — used when Copy same lot = false and SL is present; calculates lot size based on risk %.
  • Reject orders without SL — ignore trades without SL.
  • Reject orders without TP — ignore trades without TP.
  • Default SL (points) — default SL in points if none provided by the master.
  • Default TP (points) — default TP in points if none provided by the master.
  • Break-even after (points) — move SL to breakeven after reaching X profit points.
  • Use trailing stop — enable trailing stop.
  • Trailing start (points) — minimum profit to start trailing.
  • Trailing step (points) — step in points to update SL while trailing.
  • Trailing distance (points) — distance between price and SL after TP1 (used with Split trade).
  • Split trade — split trade into 3 parts with separate take profits.
  • TP1 close (%) — TP1 level as % of the full TP distance.
  • TP2 close (%) — TP2 level as % of the full TP distance.
  • TP3 close (%) — TP3 level as % of the full TP distance (usually 100%).

How they work together

  1. After opening a trade, SL/TP and offsets are applied from the master.
  2. When profit ≥ Break-even after, SL moves to entry price.
  3. If Use trailing stop is enabled, once profit ≥ Trailing start, SL follows price step-by-step according to Trailing step.
  4. If Split trade is enabled, the position is divided into 3 equal parts with separate TP1–TP3 levels.

SIGNAL CHECKS

  • Check already opened — prevent second pending order at the same price.
  • Check multiple trade on same pair — prevent multiple trades per symbol.
  • Check order type for same pair — prevent multiple trades of the same type per symbol.
  • Force market execution — if price has moved away, open at market.
  • Market execution tolerance (points) — slippage tolerance for market execution.
  • Maximum order retries — number of retries if trade opening fails.
  • Pending order expiration (minutes) — delete pending order if not activated within given minutes (0 = keep).

TIME FILTER

  • Use time filter — enable trading time window.
  • Start time — start of allowed trading period.
  • End time — end of allowed trading period.

ALERTS

  • Show experts log — print messages to the Experts log.
  • Send notifications — send Alert, Push, or Email on important events (new trade, SL/TP change, master close, etc.).

RECOMMENDATIONS

  • If brokers have different symbol names, set Custom symbol map and prefixes/suffixes properly.
  • Use Maximum lot to copy and Maximum trades per day to control risk.
  • Break-even after and Use trailing stop can be used together — BE locks the trade at zero profit, trailing continues managing it further.
  • Before enabling Split trade, make sure your symbol’s minimum lot step allows splitting into 3 parts.


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