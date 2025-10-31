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Coppy Master MT5 2.10 — Full Parameter Guide Purpose: copies trades between MT5 terminals. Works in two modes: Master (source) and Receiver (destination).
Note: “points” means MT5 points (SYMBOL_POINT), not “pips”.
MAIN
- Copier mode — operating mode: Master or Receiver.
- Master accounts — list of master account logins to copy from (comma separated). Used only in Receiver mode.
RECEIVER SETTINGS
- Open and close after restart — after restart, opens/closes trades according to the master’s current state.
- Copy BUY trades — allow copying BUY trades.
- Copy SELL trades — allow copying SELL trades.
- Copy pending trades — copy pending orders (Limit/Stop).
- Copy manually closed — close trades on the receiver if the master closed manually.
- Copy trade modification — copy SL/TP modifications from the master.
- Copy take profit — copy TP from the master.
- Add points to TP — add X points to TP on the receiver.
- Copy stop loss — copy SL from the master.
- Add points to SL — add X points to SL on the receiver.
- Magic number — filter trades by magic number (0 = all).
- Reverse trades — invert trade direction (BUY⇄SELL, BUYSTOP⇄SELLSTOP, BUYLIMIT⇄SELLLIMIT).
- Master prefix / suffix — specify prefix/suffix used by the master broker.
- Receiver prefix / suffix — specify prefix/suffix used by the receiver broker.
DAY RISK
- Maximum trades per day — max number of trades per day (0 = unlimited).
- Maximum losses per day — max number of losing trades per day (0 = unlimited).
- Loss check mode — control type: Currency or Percentage (of account equity at daily start).
- Maximum loss for the day — daily loss limit.
- Maximum loss action — action when limit is reached: Stop or Close and stop.
- Timer reset time daily — local time to reset daily counters (e.g., 00:01).
SYMBOLS
- Excluded symbols — list of instruments to exclude (comma separated).
- Symbols to trade — whitelist of allowed instruments (if empty — all symbols except excluded ones).
- Custom symbol map — match different broker tickers (example: GOLD>XAUUSD, NAS100>USTEC).
RISK & STOPS
- Fixed lot size — fixed lot. If greater than 0, it overrides other lot settings.
- Copy same lot — copy the same lot size as on the master.
- Lot multiplier — multiplier applied to the master’s lot.
- Maximum lot to copy — max allowed lot on the receiver.
- Action when max lot exceeded — if the lot exceeds the limit: Skip or Use max.
- Risk percent — used when Copy same lot = false and SL is present; calculates lot size based on risk %.
- Reject orders without SL — ignore trades without SL.
- Reject orders without TP — ignore trades without TP.
- Default SL (points) — default SL in points if none provided by the master.
- Default TP (points) — default TP in points if none provided by the master.
- Break-even after (points) — move SL to breakeven after reaching X profit points.
- Use trailing stop — enable trailing stop.
- Trailing start (points) — minimum profit to start trailing.
- Trailing step (points) — step in points to update SL while trailing.
- Trailing distance (points) — distance between price and SL after TP1 (used with Split trade).
- Split trade — split trade into 3 parts with separate take profits.
- TP1 close (%) — TP1 level as % of the full TP distance.
- TP2 close (%) — TP2 level as % of the full TP distance.
- TP3 close (%) — TP3 level as % of the full TP distance (usually 100%).
How they work together
- After opening a trade, SL/TP and offsets are applied from the master.
- When profit ≥ Break-even after, SL moves to entry price.
- If Use trailing stop is enabled, once profit ≥ Trailing start, SL follows price step-by-step according to Trailing step.
- If Split trade is enabled, the position is divided into 3 equal parts with separate TP1–TP3 levels.
SIGNAL CHECKS
- Check already opened — prevent second pending order at the same price.
- Check multiple trade on same pair — prevent multiple trades per symbol.
- Check order type for same pair — prevent multiple trades of the same type per symbol.
- Force market execution — if price has moved away, open at market.
- Market execution tolerance (points) — slippage tolerance for market execution.
- Maximum order retries — number of retries if trade opening fails.
- Pending order expiration (minutes) — delete pending order if not activated within given minutes (0 = keep).
TIME FILTER
- Use time filter — enable trading time window.
- Start time — start of allowed trading period.
- End time — end of allowed trading period.
ALERTS
- Show experts log — print messages to the Experts log.
- Send notifications — send Alert, Push, or Email on important events (new trade, SL/TP change, master close, etc.).
RECOMMENDATIONS
- If brokers have different symbol names, set Custom symbol map and prefixes/suffixes properly.
- Use Maximum lot to copy and Maximum trades per day to control risk.
- Break-even after and Use trailing stop can be used together — BE locks the trade at zero profit, trailing continues managing it further.
- Before enabling Split trade, make sure your symbol’s minimum lot step allows splitting into 3 parts.
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