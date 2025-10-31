copies trades between MT5 terminals. Works in two modes:

(source) and

(destination).

Coppy Master MT5 2.10 — Full Parameter Guide

Note: “points” means MT5 points (SYMBOL_POINT), not “pips”.

MAIN

Copier mode — operating mode: Master or Receiver.

— operating mode: Master or Receiver. Master accounts — list of master account logins to copy from (comma separated). Used only in Receiver mode.

RECEIVER SETTINGS

Open and close after restart — after restart, opens/closes trades according to the master’s current state.

— after restart, opens/closes trades according to the master’s current state. Copy BUY trades — allow copying BUY trades.

— allow copying BUY trades. Copy SELL trades — allow copying SELL trades.

— allow copying SELL trades. Copy pending trades — copy pending orders (Limit/Stop).

— copy pending orders (Limit/Stop). Copy manually closed — close trades on the receiver if the master closed manually.

— close trades on the receiver if the master closed manually. Copy trade modification — copy SL/TP modifications from the master.

— copy SL/TP modifications from the master. Copy take profit — copy TP from the master.

— copy TP from the master. Add points to TP — add X points to TP on the receiver.

— add X points to TP on the receiver. Copy stop loss — copy SL from the master.

— copy SL from the master. Add points to SL — add X points to SL on the receiver.

— add X points to SL on the receiver. Magic number — filter trades by magic number (0 = all).

— filter trades by magic number (0 = all). Reverse trades — invert trade direction (BUY⇄SELL, BUYSTOP⇄SELLSTOP, BUYLIMIT⇄SELLLIMIT).

— invert trade direction (BUY⇄SELL, BUYSTOP⇄SELLSTOP, BUYLIMIT⇄SELLLIMIT). Master prefix / suffix — specify prefix/suffix used by the master broker.

— specify prefix/suffix used by the master broker. Receiver prefix / suffix — specify prefix/suffix used by the receiver broker.

DAY RISK

Maximum trades per day — max number of trades per day (0 = unlimited).

— max number of trades per day (0 = unlimited). Maximum losses per day — max number of losing trades per day (0 = unlimited).

— max number of losing trades per day (0 = unlimited). Loss check mode — control type: Currency or Percentage (of account equity at daily start).

— control type: Currency or Percentage (of account equity at daily start). Maximum loss for the day — daily loss limit.

— daily loss limit. Maximum loss action — action when limit is reached: Stop or Close and stop.

— action when limit is reached: Stop or Close and stop. Timer reset time daily — local time to reset daily counters (e.g., 00:01).

SYMBOLS

Excluded symbols — list of instruments to exclude (comma separated).

— list of instruments to exclude (comma separated). Symbols to trade — whitelist of allowed instruments (if empty — all symbols except excluded ones).

— whitelist of allowed instruments (if empty — all symbols except excluded ones). Custom symbol map — match different broker tickers (example: GOLD>XAUUSD, NAS100>USTEC).

RISK & STOPS

Fixed lot size — fixed lot. If greater than 0, it overrides other lot settings.

— fixed lot. If greater than 0, it overrides other lot settings. Copy same lot — copy the same lot size as on the master.

— copy the same lot size as on the master. Lot multiplier — multiplier applied to the master’s lot.

— multiplier applied to the master’s lot. Maximum lot to copy — max allowed lot on the receiver.

— max allowed lot on the receiver. Action when max lot exceeded — if the lot exceeds the limit: Skip or Use max.

— if the lot exceeds the limit: Skip or Use max. Risk percent — used when Copy same lot = false and SL is present; calculates lot size based on risk %.

— used when Copy same lot = false and SL is present; calculates lot size based on risk %. Reject orders without SL — ignore trades without SL.

— ignore trades without SL. Reject orders without TP — ignore trades without TP.

— ignore trades without TP. Default SL (points) — default SL in points if none provided by the master.

— default SL in points if none provided by the master. Default TP (points) — default TP in points if none provided by the master.

— default TP in points if none provided by the master. Break-even after (points) — move SL to breakeven after reaching X profit points.

— move SL to breakeven after reaching X profit points. Use trailing stop — enable trailing stop.

— enable trailing stop. Trailing start (points) — minimum profit to start trailing.

— minimum profit to start trailing. Trailing step (points) — step in points to update SL while trailing.

— step in points to update SL while trailing. Trailing distance (points) — distance between price and SL after TP1 (used with Split trade).

— distance between price and SL after TP1 (used with Split trade). Split trade — split trade into 3 parts with separate take profits.

— split trade into 3 parts with separate take profits. TP1 close (%) — TP1 level as % of the full TP distance.

— TP1 level as % of the full TP distance. TP2 close (%) — TP2 level as % of the full TP distance.

— TP2 level as % of the full TP distance. TP3 close (%) — TP3 level as % of the full TP distance (usually 100%).

How they work together

After opening a trade, SL/TP and offsets are applied from the master. When profit ≥ Break-even after, SL moves to entry price. If Use trailing stop is enabled, once profit ≥ Trailing start, SL follows price step-by-step according to Trailing step. If Split trade is enabled, the position is divided into 3 equal parts with separate TP1–TP3 levels.

SIGNAL CHECKS

Check already opened — prevent second pending order at the same price.

— prevent second pending order at the same price. Check multiple trade on same pair — prevent multiple trades per symbol.

— prevent multiple trades per symbol. Check order type for same pair — prevent multiple trades of the same type per symbol.

— prevent multiple trades of the same type per symbol. Force market execution — if price has moved away, open at market.

— if price has moved away, open at market. Market execution tolerance (points) — slippage tolerance for market execution.

— slippage tolerance for market execution. Maximum order retries — number of retries if trade opening fails.

— number of retries if trade opening fails. Pending order expiration (minutes) — delete pending order if not activated within given minutes (0 = keep).

TIME FILTER

Use time filter — enable trading time window.

— enable trading time window. Start time — start of allowed trading period.

— start of allowed trading period. End time — end of allowed trading period.

ALERTS

Show experts log — print messages to the Experts log.

— print messages to the Experts log. Send notifications — send Alert, Push, or Email on important events (new trade, SL/TP change, master close, etc.).

RECOMMENDATIONS

If brokers have different symbol names, set Custom symbol map and prefixes/suffixes properly.

and prefixes/suffixes properly. Use Maximum lot to copy and Maximum trades per day to control risk.

and to control risk. Break-even after and Use trailing stop can be used together — BE locks the trade at zero profit, trailing continues managing it further.

and can be used together — BE locks the trade at zero profit, trailing continues managing it further. Before enabling Split trade, make sure your symbol’s minimum lot step allows splitting into 3 parts.



