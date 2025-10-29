⚖️ The 1:2 Risk-to-Reward Myth — Why It’s Not Enough Anymore
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⚖️ The 1:2 Risk-to-Reward Myth — Why It’s Not Enough Anymore

29 October 2025, 09:39
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
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⚖️ The 1:2 Risk-to-Reward Myth — Why It’s Not Enough Anymore

🎯 The Lesson

You’ve heard it a thousand times:

“Always use a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.”

It sounds good.
Risk $100 to make $200.
But in real trading, the math behind it isn’t that simple.
If your win rate is low, even a 1:2 ratio won’t save you.

🧮 Let’s Do the Math

Say you take 10 trades risking $100 each:

  • You win 4 trades (+$800)

  • You lose 6 trades (-$600)
    ✅ Net = +$200 → +2R

Now imagine you win only 3 trades:

  • You win 3 (+$600)

  • You lose 7 (-$700)
    ❌ Net = -$100 → losing strategy

So even with a 1:2 ratio, your edge depends on win rate.
That’s why consistency beats “perfect” setups.

📊 The Real Formula

Expectancy = (Win Rate × Average Win) – (Loss Rate × Average Loss)

Example:

  • Win rate: 45%

  • Average Win: 2R

  • Average Loss: 1R

Expectancy = (0.45×2) – (0.55×1) = 0.35R
✅ That means every trade is worth +0.35R on average.

If you take 100 trades, each risking $100 →
💰 $3,500 profit over time.

That’s real math — not slogans.

🔑 Practical Rule: 1.5R Is Fine if You’re Consistent

You don’t need 1:3 or 1:4 ratios.
If your setups win often and follow strict risk limits, even 1:1.5 works beautifully.
It’s not about how far the price moves — it’s about how precisely you manage risk.

🚀 Takeaway

The 1:2 rule is a good start, not a golden rule.
Build your system around expectancy, not hype.
Small, consistent gains will outlive flashy targets every time.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas


#Risk Management