⚖️ The 1:2 Risk-to-Reward Myth — Why It’s Not Enough Anymore

🎯 The Lesson

You’ve heard it a thousand times:

“Always use a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.”

It sounds good.

Risk $100 to make $200.

But in real trading, the math behind it isn’t that simple.

If your win rate is low, even a 1:2 ratio won’t save you.

🧮 Let’s Do the Math

Say you take 10 trades risking $100 each:

You win 4 trades (+$800)

You lose 6 trades (-$600)

✅ Net = +$200 → +2R

Now imagine you win only 3 trades:

You win 3 (+$600)

You lose 7 (-$700)

❌ Net = -$100 → losing strategy

So even with a 1:2 ratio, your edge depends on win rate.

That’s why consistency beats “perfect” setups.

📊 The Real Formula

Expectancy = (Win Rate × Average Win) – (Loss Rate × Average Loss)

Example:

Win rate: 45%

Average Win: 2R

Average Loss: 1R

Expectancy = (0.45×2) – (0.55×1) = 0.35R

✅ That means every trade is worth +0.35R on average.

If you take 100 trades, each risking $100 →

💰 $3,500 profit over time.

That’s real math — not slogans.

🔑 Practical Rule: 1.5R Is Fine if You’re Consistent

You don’t need 1:3 or 1:4 ratios.

If your setups win often and follow strict risk limits, even 1:1.5 works beautifully.

It’s not about how far the price moves — it’s about how precisely you manage risk.

🚀 Takeaway

The 1:2 rule is a good start, not a golden rule.

Build your system around expectancy, not hype.

Small, consistent gains will outlive flashy targets every time.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas