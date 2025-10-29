⚖️ The 1:2 Risk-to-Reward Myth — Why It’s Not Enough Anymore
🎯 The Lesson
You’ve heard it a thousand times:
“Always use a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.”
It sounds good.
Risk $100 to make $200.
But in real trading, the math behind it isn’t that simple.
If your win rate is low, even a 1:2 ratio won’t save you.
🧮 Let’s Do the Math
Say you take 10 trades risking $100 each:
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You win 4 trades (+$800)
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You lose 6 trades (-$600)
✅ Net = +$200 → +2R
Now imagine you win only 3 trades:
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You win 3 (+$600)
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You lose 7 (-$700)
❌ Net = -$100 → losing strategy
So even with a 1:2 ratio, your edge depends on win rate.
That’s why consistency beats “perfect” setups.
📊 The Real Formula
Expectancy = (Win Rate × Average Win) – (Loss Rate × Average Loss)
Example:
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Win rate: 45%
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Average Win: 2R
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Average Loss: 1R
Expectancy = (0.45×2) – (0.55×1) = 0.35R
✅ That means every trade is worth +0.35R on average.
If you take 100 trades, each risking $100 →
💰 $3,500 profit over time.
That’s real math — not slogans.
🔑 Practical Rule: 1.5R Is Fine if You’re Consistent
You don’t need 1:3 or 1:4 ratios.
If your setups win often and follow strict risk limits, even 1:1.5 works beautifully.
It’s not about how far the price moves — it’s about how precisely you manage risk.
🚀 Takeaway
The 1:2 rule is a good start, not a golden rule.
Build your system around expectancy, not hype.
Small, consistent gains will outlive flashy targets every time.
📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas