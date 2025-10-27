💣 Revenge Trading — How You Destroy a Good Week in One Trade







🎯 The Lesson





You take a loss.

It hurts.

You stare at the screen thinking, “I’ll make it back right now.”

So you double the lot size, rush an entry, and convince yourself it’s a perfect setup.

It’s not.

It’s revenge — and it’s the fastest way to blow up progress.





🧠 What’s Really Going On





After a loss, your brain goes into “fight” mode.

You’re not thinking about the next trade — you’re thinking about fixing the pain.

The market becomes personal, and emotions start trading for you.

You chase every candle, ignore your rules, and tell yourself,





“Just this one time.”

But every blown account starts with those same four words.





💡 The Fix: Pause to Reset





Professionals know losses are part of the math.

Amateurs try to erase them.

When you lose a trade, stop trading immediately.

Do something physical — stand up, walk, drink water, stretch.

Let your brain cool off before touching the chart again.





🔑 Practical Rule: The ‘Three-Trade Limit’





Set a personal rule:





Never take more than three trades per session.

If you lose all three, step away.

This limits emotional damage and protects your balance from your impulses.





🚀 Takeaway





You don’t need to win it back — you need to win your control back.

Trading isn’t about fighting the market.

It’s about managing yourself while it moves.



