🚫 Why You Keep Ignoring Your Stop Loss — and Pay for It Later

🎯 The Lesson

You swear this time will be different.

You’ll respect the stop loss.

Then price comes so close… you move it a few pips lower.

“Just to give it more room.”

An hour later — the loss is double what it should’ve been.

Sound familiar?

🧠 What’s Actually Happening

Your brain hates being wrong more than it hates losing money.

So when a trade goes against you, ego steps in:

“Maybe it’ll bounce back.”

It’s not logic — it’s hope dressed as confidence.

But markets don’t care about feelings. They punish hesitation.

💡 The Fix: Pre-Decide Before You Click

Professionals don’t decide during the trade.

They decide before.

When you open a position, your plan should already include:

Entry price

Stop loss

Take profit

Risk per trade (usually 1–2%)

Once it’s in, the decision is done.

From that point on, you’re not a trader — you’re an observer.

🔑 Practical Rule: The “Locked Box” Mindset

Imagine your stop loss and take profit are sealed in a box.

You can’t touch them.

The only button you’re allowed to press is Close All — and only if your plan says so.

This simple mental trick saves accounts.

🚀 Takeaway

Moving your stop loss isn’t “flexibility.”

It’s fear disguised as strategy.

Respect your plan, or the market will teach you the same lesson — again and again.