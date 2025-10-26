🚫 Why You Keep Ignoring Your Stop Loss — and Pay for It Later

🎯 The Lesson
You swear this time will be different.
You’ll respect the stop loss.
Then price comes so close… you move it a few pips lower.
“Just to give it more room.”
An hour later — the loss is double what it should’ve been.
Sound familiar?
🧠 What’s Actually Happening
Your brain hates being wrong more than it hates losing money.
So when a trade goes against you, ego steps in:
“Maybe it’ll bounce back.”
It’s not logic — it’s hope dressed as confidence.
But markets don’t care about feelings. They punish hesitation.
💡 The Fix: Pre-Decide Before You Click
Professionals don’t decide during the trade.
They decide before.
When you open a position, your plan should already include:
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Entry price
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Stop loss
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Take profit
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Risk per trade (usually 1–2%)
Once it’s in, the decision is done.
From that point on, you’re not a trader — you’re an observer.
🔑 Practical Rule: The “Locked Box” Mindset
Imagine your stop loss and take profit are sealed in a box.
You can’t touch them.
The only button you’re allowed to press is Close All — and only if your plan says so.
This simple mental trick saves accounts.
🚀 Takeaway
Moving your stop loss isn’t “flexibility.”
It’s fear disguised as strategy.
Respect your plan, or the market will teach you the same lesson — again and again.