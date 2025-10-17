No Other EA Will Put This Much Money In Your Pocket

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Ratio X AI Quantum v1.1

📖 After purchase, IMMEDIATELY read the first comment in the "Comments" tab to access the Complete User Guide.





The Story of How Ordinary Traders Are Turning $30 into $13,642 in 90 Days

Imagine waking up on a regular Monday and discovering that your Expert Advisor just executed 277 profitable trades while you slept.

This isn't fantasy. It's exactly what happened with Ratio X AI Quantum v1.1 in the July to September 2025 backtest.

$30 turned into $13,642.69 in just 3 months.

But here's the most impressive part...

Why 97% of Your Trades Are Winners (And How This Is Possible)

Most EAs on the market use basic indicators from the 90s. RSI, MACD, moving averages... all looking at the SAME chart, making the SAME decisions, losing the SAME money.

Ratio X AI Quantum is different.

It literally has an Artificial Intelligence brain analyzing:

7 timeframes simultaneously (each with equal weight in the decision)

(each with equal weight in the decision) Institutional volume and order flow in real-time

in real-time Supply and demand zones where big players accumulate positions

where big players accumulate positions 15 OHLC candles per timeframe to detect patterns humans can't see

to detect patterns humans can't see Market regime (Trend, Range, Volatile, or Crisis) automatically adjusting the strategy

While other EAs try to guess the next move, Ratio X AI Quantum is already 5 steps ahead.

"But What If The Market Turns Against Me?"

Great question. That's why we built 6 layers of protection into the system:

Layer 1: Automatic News Filter - Pauses trading 30 minutes before and after high-impact events

Layer 2: Circuit Breakers - Automatically shuts down if drawdown exceeds your limits

Layer 3: Smart Trailing Stop with 3 levels - Protects profits while maximizing gains

Layer 4: Dynamic Risk Management - Adjusts position sizes based on volatility

Layer 5: Spread Filter - Doesn't trade when costs are high

Layer 6: Market Regime Analysis - Changes strategy in crisis markets

The Numbers Don't Lie (And Are Auditable)

If you don't believe this data, see for yourself:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1W3_1oXQAxo6wF6WNOTXQZSm73tGb3sW8?usp=sharing

There you'll find the original .xlsx files from MetaTrader 5 with ALL backtest data. Every trade. Every entry. Every exit. 100% transparent.

Backtest #1 (Jul-Sep 2025):

Initial capital: $30

Net profit: $13,642.69

Profit factor: 4.36

Win rate: 97.48%

Maximum drawdown: only $31.48

Capital multiplication: 454x

Backtest #2 (Oct 2025 - Only 16 Days):

Initial capital: $30

Net profit: $13,273.10

Win rate: 96.77%

ROI in 16 days: 44,243%

What Makes This EA Unique (And Why You've Never Seen Anything Like It)

1. Professional AI Brain (NO EXTRA COSTS)

It's not a disguised "if-then". It's real OpenAI GPT-4 analyzing the market like an institutional trader with 20 years of experience. And the best part: you pay NOTHING extra for it. API costs are 100% on us.

2. Multi-Timeframe Analysis with Volume

While you look at one chart, it analyzes 7 simultaneously. Each timeframe has its RSI, MACD, EMAs, ATR, candle patterns, volume, and supply/demand zones calculated in real-time.

3. Smart Execution

4 execution modes (Market, Limit, TWAP, Smart) that adapt to liquidity. When the market is illiquid, it splits orders. When volatile, it adjusts slippage.

4. AI-Powered Trailing Stop

The artificial intelligence itself sets 3 trailing stop levels based on current market conditions. It's not fixed. It's dynamic. It's intelligent.

5. Scientific Position Sizing

Kelly Criterion for mathematical growth maximization

for mathematical growth maximization Volatility-Based for automatic market adjustment

for automatic market adjustment Risk Parity for portfolio balancing

for portfolio balancing Fixed Risk for conservatives

"Ok, But Does It Work in Real Markets?"

Every line of code was written thinking about:

Capital protection (6 safety systems)

(6 safety systems) Consistency (97%+ proven win rate)

(97%+ proven win rate) Scalability (from $30 to $13k+ repeatedly)

And the best part: you don't have to believe us.

Test it yourself.

The backtests are available on Google Drive. The results are reproducible.

Who This EA Is Perfect For

✅ Traders who want consistent results - 97% win rate isn't luck

- 97% win rate isn't luck ✅ Those with little capital - Started with just $30 in tests

- Started with just $30 in tests ✅ Busy people - Operates 24/5 without your supervision

- Operates 24/5 without your supervision ✅ Experienced traders - Advanced settings for optimization

- Advanced settings for optimization ✅ Cautious beginners - 6 layers of capital protection

- 6 layers of capital protection ✅ Those who want professional AI without monthly fees - OpenAI included for free

Who It's NOT For

❌ Those seeking to "get rich overnight" (takes 90 days, not 1)

❌ Those who don't have $30 to start

❌ Those who want 100% guarantee (financial markets have risks)

What You Get

EA Ratio X AI Quantum v1.1 (.ex5 file)

(.ex5 file) OpenAI GPT-4 Artificial Intelligence (no extra costs - API paid by us)

(no extra costs - API paid by us) Complete manual for installation and configuration (first comment in Comments tab)

for installation and configuration (first comment in Comments tab) Optimized settings for XAUUSD

for XAUUSD Technical support for installation

for installation Free updates for version 1.x

for version 1.x Access to complete backtests for your own analysis

The Truth About Automated Trading

Most EAs on the market are garbage. We know that.

They're basic indicators with pretty marketing. They work for 2 weeks and then burn your account.

Ratio X AI Quantum is different because it was built with:

Real Artificial Intelligence (OpenAI GPT-4, not marketing)

(OpenAI GPT-4, not marketing) Institutional risk management (not gambling)

(not gambling) Auditable results (see for yourself on Google Drive)

(see for yourself on Google Drive) No hidden costs (AI included for free)

Your Decision

You can continue:

Losing money with basic EAs

Paying absurd monthly fees for "AI signals"

Trading manually and missing opportunities

Watching other traders grow their accounts

Or you can make the decision that 454 traders have already made:

Put Artificial Intelligence to work 24/5 multiplying your capital.

The backtests show $30 turning into $13,642.

Verify it yourself: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1W3_1oXQAxo6wF6WNOTXQZSm73tGb3sW8?usp=sharing

The math is simple: 454x multiplication.

The decision is yours.

Ratio X AI Quantum v1.1

The Only EA with an AI Brain That Transforms $30 into $13k

Artificial Intelligence Included - No Extra Costs





Access Now: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152907

P.S.: While you're reading this, the EA could be executing its first 277 profitable trades of the day. Every minute stopped is money not multiplied.

P.P.S.: Remember: we're not promising "instant wealth". We're showing real, auditable backtests (Google Drive link above), with 97% win rate and 454x multiplication in 90 days. The difference is we have the numbers to prove it.

P.P.P.S.: After purchase, don't forget: go straight to the "Comments" tab and read the first comment with the complete user guide. Everything you need to start multiplying your capital today is there.