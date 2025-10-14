What If You Could Wake Up to Profits Every Morning?
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What If You Could Wake Up to Profits Every Morning?

14 October 2025, 07:16
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
0
214

POACHER – The Serpent That Never Sleeps

Stop losing money to emotional trading.
Let POACHER trade the markets with logic, precision, and discipline.

About the Strategy

POACHER is a fully automated range breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
It identifies high-probability consolidation zones during quiet sessions, then enters trades when the market breaks out with momentum.
This approach replicates strategies used by institutional traders and prop firms, designed to minimize drawdown and maximize consistency.

Key Features

  • 65–75% average win rate on major pairs

  • Advanced news filter (avoids NFP, FOMC, CPI, and interest rate events)

  • Smart risk management (fixed $, % balance, or fixed lots)

  • Real-time dashboard showing performance and system status

  • Multi-timezone support (SAST, GMT, EST, PST, or custom offset)

  • Works 24/7 – fully automated "set and forget" trading

  • FXStreet calendar integration for automatic news avoidance

  • Historical range generation – learns from past five trading days

Why Choose POACHER

1. Institutional-Grade Strategy
The EA identifies low-volatility price ranges, measures their strength, and executes breakout trades in the direction of momentum.
This system is based on tested institutional logic and refined for retail execution.

2. Advanced Protection
The built-in FXStreet economic calendar integration prevents trading during high-impact events such as:

  • Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

  • Federal Reserve (FOMC) decisions

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) releases

  • Interest rate announcements

3. Transparent Dashboard
The dashboard displays live performance, current profit/loss, upcoming news events, and trade statistics in real time.

4. Full Customization

  • Adjustable range hours and timezone

  • Select risk mode and percentage

  • Set maximum trades per day

  • Enable or disable the news filter

  • Modify stop loss and target levels

What’s Included

  • POACHER Range Breakout Pro EA (.ex5 file for MT5)

  • Lifetime free updates

  • Step-by-step installation guide (PDF + video)

  • Optimized settings guide for each supported pair

  • Priority email support (24-hour response time)

  • Access to the private Discord community

  • VPS setup guide for continuous operation

Supported Symbols

  • EUR/USD (recommended)

  • GBP/USD

  • USD/JPY

  • AUD/USD

  • NZD/USD

  • GOLD (XAU/USD)

  • and other major pairs

Each pair has optimized settings included in the guide.

Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Minimum capital: $500 (Standard account) or $100 (Micro account)

  • Recommended balance: $1,000+ for balanced risk management

  • Works with any MT5 broker (IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, etc.)

  • VPS recommended for 24/7 automated trading

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Test POACHER risk-free.
If you are not satisfied within 30 days, you will receive a full refund.
No questions asked.

Community and Bonus

Join our Discord group and receive 20% off your next product.
You’ll also gain access to:

  • Live trading results and shared analysis

  • Strategy discussions

  • Ongoing community support

  • Early access to new versions

Discord: https://discord.gg/5SBWbgG7Xp

Recommended MQL5 Keywords (for SEO)

the ea

# 🎁 **What You Get When You Order:**

**POACHER™ Range Breakout Pro EA** (Full Version)
**Lifetime Free Updates** - Get all future versions FREE
**Complete Installation Guide** - Step-by-step video tutorial
**Optimal Settings Guide** - Best settings for each pair
**Priority Support** - Get help within 24 hours
**Private Discord Community Access** - Learn from other profitable traders
**News Calendar Integration** - FXStreet economic calendar reference

**Multi-Timezone Support** - Trade in YOUR timezone (SAST, EST, GMT, PST, etc.)

# 🛡️ **30-Day Money-Back Guarantee**

### **Zero Risk. 100% Satisfaction.**

Try POACHER™ for 30 days. If you're not completely satisfied with the results, we'll refund every penny. No questions asked.

**We believe in this EA so much, we're willing to take ALL the risk.**

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## 📺 **See POACHER™ in Action**

🎥 **Watch Full Video Reviews & Live Trading:**
👉 **YouTube:** [@FTMORangeBreakoutProea](https://www.youtube.com/@FTMORangeBreakoutProea)

See real trades, real results, and real profits!

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## 🚀 **How to Get Started**

### **STEP 1:** Choose Your Package

#### 🥉 **SINGLE LICENSE - $149** ~~$299~~
- ✅ 1 Live Account + 1 Demo Account
- ✅ Lifetime Updates
- ✅ Email Support

#### 🥈 **POPULAR - 3 LICENSES - $249** ~~$499~~
- ✅ 3 Live Accounts + 3 Demo Accounts
- ✅ Lifetime Updates
- ✅ Priority Support
-**BEST VALUE** - Save $250!

#### 🥇 **PROFESSIONAL - 5 LICENSES - $349** ~~$699~~
- ✅ 5 Live Accounts + 5 Demo Accounts
- ✅ Lifetime Updates
- ✅ VIP Priority Support
-**Ultimate Package** - Save $350!

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### **STEP 2:** Get Your DISCORD DISCOUNT (20% OFF!)

Message **@KIDOS** with code: **"POACHER20"** for instant discount!

### **STEP 3:** Complete Your Order

🛒 **Ko-fi Shop:** []()
Secure payment. Instant delivery. Download link sent immediately.

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## ⚠️ **WARNING: Limited Time Offer**

This **$149 launch price** is only available to the **first 100 buyers**.

After that, the price increases to **$299**.

🔴 **67 spots remaining** (as of today)

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