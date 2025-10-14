What If You Could Wake Up to Profits Every Morning?

POACHER – The Serpent That Never Sleeps
Stop losing money to emotional trading.
Let POACHER trade the markets with logic, precision, and discipline.
About the Strategy
POACHER is a fully automated range breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
It identifies high-probability consolidation zones during quiet sessions, then enters trades when the market breaks out with momentum.
This approach replicates strategies used by institutional traders and prop firms, designed to minimize drawdown and maximize consistency.
Key Features
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65–75% average win rate on major pairs
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Advanced news filter (avoids NFP, FOMC, CPI, and interest rate events)
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Smart risk management (fixed $, % balance, or fixed lots)
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Real-time dashboard showing performance and system status
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Multi-timezone support (SAST, GMT, EST, PST, or custom offset)
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Works 24/7 – fully automated "set and forget" trading
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FXStreet calendar integration for automatic news avoidance
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Historical range generation – learns from past five trading days
Why Choose POACHER
1. Institutional-Grade Strategy
The EA identifies low-volatility price ranges, measures their strength, and executes breakout trades in the direction of momentum.
This system is based on tested institutional logic and refined for retail execution.
2. Advanced Protection
The built-in FXStreet economic calendar integration prevents trading during high-impact events such as:
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Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)
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Federal Reserve (FOMC) decisions
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Consumer Price Index (CPI) releases
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Interest rate announcements
3. Transparent Dashboard
The dashboard displays live performance, current profit/loss, upcoming news events, and trade statistics in real time.
4. Full Customization
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Adjustable range hours and timezone
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Select risk mode and percentage
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Set maximum trades per day
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Enable or disable the news filter
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Modify stop loss and target levels
What’s Included
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POACHER Range Breakout Pro EA (.ex5 file for MT5)
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Lifetime free updates
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Step-by-step installation guide (PDF + video)
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Optimized settings guide for each supported pair
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Priority email support (24-hour response time)
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Access to the private Discord community
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VPS setup guide for continuous operation
Supported Symbols
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EUR/USD (recommended)
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GBP/USD
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USD/JPY
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AUD/USD
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NZD/USD
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GOLD (XAU/USD)
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and other major pairs
Each pair has optimized settings included in the guide.
Technical Requirements
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Platform: MetaTrader 5
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Minimum capital: $500 (Standard account) or $100 (Micro account)
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Recommended balance: $1,000+ for balanced risk management
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Works with any MT5 broker (IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, etc.)
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VPS recommended for 24/7 automated trading
30-Day Money-Back Guarantee
Test POACHER risk-free.
If you are not satisfied within 30 days, you will receive a full refund.
No questions asked.
Community and Bonus
Join our Discord group and receive 20% off your next product.
You’ll also gain access to:
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Live trading results and shared analysis
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Strategy discussions
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Ongoing community support
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Early access to new versions
Discord: https://discord.gg/5SBWbgG7Xp
Recommended MQL5 Keywords (for SEO)
✅ **Multi-Timezone Support** - Trade in YOUR timezone (SAST, EST, GMT, PST, etc.)