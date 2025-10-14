What If You Could Wake Up to Profits Every Morning?

POACHER – The Serpent That Never Sleeps

Stop losing money to emotional trading.

Let POACHER trade the markets with logic, precision, and discipline.

About the Strategy

POACHER is a fully automated range breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

It identifies high-probability consolidation zones during quiet sessions, then enters trades when the market breaks out with momentum.

This approach replicates strategies used by institutional traders and prop firms, designed to minimize drawdown and maximize consistency.

Key Features

65–75% average win rate on major pairs

Advanced news filter (avoids NFP, FOMC, CPI, and interest rate events)

Smart risk management (fixed $, % balance, or fixed lots)

Real-time dashboard showing performance and system status

Multi-timezone support (SAST, GMT, EST, PST, or custom offset)

Works 24/7 – fully automated "set and forget" trading

FXStreet calendar integration for automatic news avoidance

Historical range generation – learns from past five trading days

Why Choose POACHER

1. Institutional-Grade Strategy

The EA identifies low-volatility price ranges, measures their strength, and executes breakout trades in the direction of momentum.

This system is based on tested institutional logic and refined for retail execution.

2. Advanced Protection

The built-in FXStreet economic calendar integration prevents trading during high-impact events such as:

Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

Federal Reserve (FOMC) decisions

Consumer Price Index (CPI) releases

Interest rate announcements

3. Transparent Dashboard

The dashboard displays live performance, current profit/loss, upcoming news events, and trade statistics in real time.

4. Full Customization

Adjustable range hours and timezone

Select risk mode and percentage

Set maximum trades per day

Enable or disable the news filter

Modify stop loss and target levels

What’s Included

POACHER Range Breakout Pro EA (.ex5 file for MT5)

Lifetime free updates

Step-by-step installation guide (PDF + video)

Optimized settings guide for each supported pair

Priority email support (24-hour response time)

Access to the private Discord community

VPS setup guide for continuous operation

Supported Symbols

EUR/USD (recommended)

GBP/USD

USD/JPY

AUD/USD

NZD/USD

GOLD (XAU/USD)

and other major pairs

Each pair has optimized settings included in the guide.

Technical Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum capital: $500 (Standard account) or $100 (Micro account)

Recommended balance: $1,000+ for balanced risk management

Works with any MT5 broker (IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, etc.)

VPS recommended for 24/7 automated trading

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Test POACHER risk-free.

If you are not satisfied within 30 days, you will receive a full refund.

No questions asked.

Community and Bonus

Join our Discord group and receive 20% off your next product.

You’ll also gain access to:

Live trading results and shared analysis

Strategy discussions

Ongoing community support

Early access to new versions

Discord: https://discord.gg/5SBWbgG7Xp

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