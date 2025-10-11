Introduction — Heiken Ashi Pro (Strategy #2: Heiken Ashi + HULL)

I’m excited to introduce Heiken Ashi Pro, an indicator designed to deliver clear trading signals, smooth price flow, and noise-free charts.

In Strategy Version #2, Heiken Ashi Pro combines Heiken Ashi candles with HULL Moving Average as its main smoothing method.

From my initial backtests, the results are truly impressive: smoother charts, cleaner trend transitions, and fewer false signals, giving traders a clearer picture of the market trend — especially on lower timeframes.

⚙️ Key Inputs & Configuration

The indicator offers a clean and flexible input panel that allows you to fine-tune its behavior.

Here are the key adjustable parameters:

Show Heiken Ashi Candles — Enable or disable Heiken Ashi candles on your chart.

Smoothing Period — Controls how much smoothing is applied to price data (default: 50).

Smoothing Method — Choose between: None — Raw Heiken Ashi calculation EMA — Smoothed using Exponential Moving Average HULL — Smoothed using Hull Moving Average for faster yet smoother response



(Note: the full parameter list and customization options are accessible directly within the indicator settings in MetaTrader.)

💡 Why Heiken Ashi + HULL?

Heiken Ashi is already known for its ability to smooth out price movement and highlight trends clearly.

However, when used alone, it may still produce small fluctuations or false signals during sideways markets.

HULL Moving Average (HMA), on the other hand, is an advanced smoothing technique — more responsive than EMA, yet smoother and less lagging than SMA/EMA.

When combined:

Heiken Ashi translates price action into smoother visual bars.

HULL further refines this data, producing clear color transitions (green ↔ red) and a beautifully smooth chart experience.

As a result:

The entry and exit signals appear cleaner and more reliable .

Noise is reduced, making it perfect for scalpers or short-term traders who need clarity in fast-moving markets.

🧭 Decision-Support Features

ConfirmOnClosedBar — Confirms signals only after a bar closes, reducing false alerts caused by incomplete candles.

UseEMATrendFilter / UseFastSlowEMAFilter — Trend filters that help avoid counter-trend entries (fully toggleable).

Alert Settings (Popup / Email / Push) — Automatically notify you when a signal appears, saving time and improving trade focus.

📊 Backtest Results & Real Experience

From my initial tests across multiple pairs and timeframes, here’s what I’ve found:

Signals look smoother and more consistent .

Trend phases are longer and more stable , helping with trade management (trailing or profit-taking).

False signals drop significantly when using ConfirmOnClosedBar and HULL smoothing.

Of course, results may vary depending on the pair, timeframe, and risk management — so I always recommend forward testing or demo testing first before going live.

🧠 Planned Improvements & Community Feedback

I’m always open to improving Heiken Ashi Pro further.

Here are a few features currently under consideration:

Add more smoothing methods (e.g., WMA, T3, RMA ).

Include alerts with recommended SL/TP zones based on ATR.

Add options for auto-hide EMA or multi-timeframe confirmation.

Which feature do you think would help the most?

Your feedback matters — I’ll prioritize updates based on what the trading community truly needs.

🚀 Try It & Share Your Thoughts

If you’d like to test Heiken Ashi Pro, try the following:

Switch between the different smoothing methods (None / EMA / HULL) and compare how each one feels on your chart.

Enable ConfirmOnClosedBar and observe the difference in signal quality and frequency.

I’d love to hear from you:

What pairs or instruments do you usually trade?

Which timeframe works best for your strategy?

Would you like me to release a public demo version for backtesting?

Thank you for reading!

I’m genuinely excited to continue improving Heiken Ashi Pro — a tool built for smooth, clear, and confident trading.

Your feedback will shape the next update.