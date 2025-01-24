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n this article, I will discuss the creation of the On Balance Volume Multi Timeframe indicator for MT5. This indicator will calculate the comparison of OBV movements in percentage terms across 21 different timeframes, ranging from M1 to MN1.
The On Balance Volume Multi-Timeframe indicator for MT5 (OBV_MTF) utilizes a template and displays a panel on the chart. Its function, operation, and usage are identical to the Strength of Price Movement Multi Timeframe indicator (SPM_MTF) as detailed in the previous article.