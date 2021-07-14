Xm broker. How to run a Forexoome robot on xm broker accounts?

Hi friends! I am often asked a question about the Xm broker. Traders often ask how to launch a Forexoome robot at Xm broker? Whether it is necessary to change the default settings to other settings?

In this blog I will try to answer these questions.





So, let's see what is so special about Xm broker. Is there a fundamental difference between this broker. To do this, we open his website and find a section with trading conditions and possible types of trading accounts.

This broker provides the ability to open deals on 4 types of accounts. These are Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low and Shares. The difference between these accounts is in the minimum trading volumes and the size of the spread. According to the broker on its website, the size of the spread starts from 0.6 pips on XM Ultra Low accounts and from 1 pip on Micro and Standard accounts. At this stage, we see that the size of the spread, which greatly affects the trading result of the Forexoome robot, does not differ from the spread of other brokers. Here Xm broker provides standard terms. Trading leverage with a broker from 1: 1 to 1: 888 ($ 50 - $ 20,000)

1: 1 to 1: 200 ($ 50 - $ 20,000), 1: 1 to 1: 100 ($ 100,001 +). Considering this information, here you need to pay attention that for this broker you need to change the settings of the Forexoome robot as follows: Stop_Point = 45, and Take_Point = 50. In fact, the default settings should work just as well. But in order to increase the efficiency of trading results, we will slightly adjust them for the broker's conditions.