Parabolic SAR Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5

The Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) is a staple in technical analysis, primarily used to identify trend direction and potential reversal points. However, trading based on a single timeframe often leads to "market noise" and false signals.

The SAR_MTF indicator, created by Roberto Jacobs, addresses this limitation by scanning and calculating Parabolic SAR values across 21 different timeframes simultaneously—ranging from M1 to Monthly (MN1). By aggregating this data into a single interactive dashboard, traders gain a bird's-eye view of the market trend across the entire spectrum of time.

Read more..