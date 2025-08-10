Commodity Channel Index Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5

The Commodity Channel Index Multi-Timeframe (CCI MTF) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides a comprehensive and compact way to read CCI momentum across all 21 standard timeframes (from M1 to MN1) on a single chart. Instead of switching charts and guessing whether shorter- or longer-term momentum supports your idea, this indicator calculates CCI on each timeframe independently and summarizes directional momentum with per-timeframe arrows plus a majority-based summary signal.





Each arrow corresponds to the directional assessment of the CCI for a particular timeframe:





🟢 Green Arrow = Bullish momentum (CCI moving upward)

🔴 Red Arrow = Bearish momentum (CCI moving downward)

✨ Gold/Neutral Arrow = Neutral / weak/no dominant momentum