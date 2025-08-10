Commodity Channel Index Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5

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The Commodity Channel Index Multi-Timeframe (CCI MTF) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides a comprehensive and compact way to read CCI momentum across all 21 standard timeframes (from M1 to MN1) on a single chart. Instead of switching charts and guessing whether shorter- or longer-term momentum supports your idea, this indicator calculates CCI on each timeframe independently and summarizes directional momentum with per-timeframe arrows plus a majority-based summary signal.
Each arrow corresponds to the directional assessment of the CCI for a particular timeframe:
🟢 Green Arrow = Bullish momentum (CCI moving upward)
🔴 Red Arrow = Bearish momentum (CCI moving downward)
✨ Gold/Neutral Arrow = Neutral / weak/no dominant momentum
🚀 This tool is ideal for multi-timeframe traders, scalpers, and swing traders who want fast visual confirmation across the full timeframe (21 timeframes) spectrum before pulling the trigger.
https://www.forexhomeexpert.com/2025/08/commodity-channel-index-multi-timeframe.html