Too good to be true??

Semi-Automatic Day Trader EA - Community Development Project





Dear Fellow Traders and Developers,





My name is Chris, and I am excited to share a trading project I have been developing with the assistance of AI technology. As someone with over 10 years of intermittent experience in forex markets, I have learned valuable lessons from both successes and setbacks, particularly with complex strategies like hedging and martingale systems.





Project Background





While I have extensive experience installing and using Expert Advisors, this represents my first real attempt at EA development. Despite limited programming experience, I have successfully created what appears to be a promising breakout trading system, specifically optimized for XAUUSD.





Preliminary Results





Initial backtesting on XAUUSD has yielded exceptional results, though I acknowledge my limited expertise in backtesting methodologies. The system demonstrated:

- Significant profit generation over extended periods

- Consistent win rates exceeding 77%

- Strong risk-adjusted returns





Community Collaboration Request





I am seeking collaboration from the MQL5 community in the following areas:





1. Advanced Backtesting - Validation of results across different market conditions

2. Code Review - Professional assessment and optimization recommendations

3. Multi-Pair Optimization - Development of .set files for additional currency pairs

4. Publication Assistance - Guidance on properly uploading to MQL5 Market





Open Source Commitment





This EA will be made freely available to the community. Additionally, I have developed a Stochmaster Divergence Indicator that I plan to contribute as a complementary tool.





EXPERT ADVISOR SPECIFICATIONS





Core Strategy





Breakout Trading System utilizing dynamic stop orders placed at previous candle extremes, with intelligent order management to capture momentum movements.





Professional Features





Control Interface:

- Interactive trading panel with real-time controls

- Visual RSI sentiment analysis

- One-click direction switching (Buy/Sell/Both)

- Trading enable/disable functionality





Risk Management:

- Three-tier stop loss system (Fixed/Trailing/Market Structure)

- Daily trade limits and position controls

- Comprehensive spread protection

- Automatic order cleanup protocols





Technical Analysis:

- Five-filter confirmation system (MA, SAR, Stochastic, ATR, Spread)

- Multi-timeframe analysis capability

- Volatility-based trade filtering

- Real-time sentiment monitoring





Operational Features:

- 35+ configurable parameters

- Flexible time-based trading windows

- Dynamic and fixed lot sizing options

- Multi-broker compatibility (5-digit support)

- Professional error handling and validation





Advanced Capabilities:

- Market structure-based stop placement

- Candle pattern recognition for stop management

- Performance-optimized execution

- Memory-efficient object handling





Technical Implementation:

- Magic Number system for multi-EA environments

- Comprehensive input validation

- Professional-grade memory management

- Cross-platform compatibility





Seeking Feedback





I welcome constructive feedback from experienced developers and traders. Areas of particular interest include:

- Code optimization opportunities

- Additional risk management features

- Performance enhancement suggestions

- Multi-asset adaptation strategies





Next Steps





Upon receiving community guidance, I plan to:

1. Implement suggested improvements

2. Conduct comprehensive multi-pair testing

3. Prepare proper documentation

4. Submit to MQL5 Market as a free resource





I believe this project represents a valuable contribution to the automated trading community and look forward to collaborative development with fellow traders and programmers.





Thank you for your time and expertise.





Best regards,

Chris





This project is developed for educational and community benefit. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on demo accounts before live implementation.