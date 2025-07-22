Why SMC is the perfect Strategy to make 1000+ pips in the Gold Market

The SMC Strategy



Smart Money Concepts (SMC) in financial market trading involve analyzing market movements by tracking the "smart money"—the capital controlled by large institutional investors like banks and hedge funds. This approach focuses on identifying their footprints through specific price action patterns, such as order blocks, fair value gaps, and liquidity grabs, to anticipate market shifts and trade in alignment with these influential players rather than against them.

Making over 1000 pips using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) involves mastering advanced institutional trading techniques like identifying order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity grabs, and market structure shifts. It requires extensive practice in understanding how "smart money" (banks, hedge funds) manipulates the market to accumulate and distribute positions, often triggering retail stop losses. Traders aim to align with these institutional flows on higher timeframes and manage risk meticulously to capture large moves.

To get a well detailed analysis of the Smart Money Concept, watch the video to the end:







