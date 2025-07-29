`How to accurately place trade orders using the bullish order flow - market structure

The Bullish Order Flow - Market Structure



Market structure in financial markets describes how prices trend, characterized by higher highs and higher lows in an uptrend, or lower highs and lower lows in a downtrend. we are focusing on the bullish market structure and how to identify accurate entries, but beforet that let look at the bullish market as a whole.

A bullish trend, or bull market, signifies a sustained period of rising prices in financial markets. This upward movement can apply to individual assets, industries, or the market as a whole, driven by strong investor confidence and optimism. Characteristics include steadily increasing asset prices, high trading volumes, and positive economic indicators like GDP growth and low unemployment. Bull markets often reflect strong corporate earnings and an increased willingness for investors to take on more risk. Historically, bull markets tend to last longer than bear markets, with average durations of several years, although individual trends can vary.





Bullish order flow in market structure is characterized by a series of higher highs (HH) and higher lows (HL), indicating sustained buying pressure. It often involves "smart money" accumulating positions during temporary pullbacks (represented by bearish candles), leading to strong upward movements that break previous highs.

To get a well detailed analysis of Bullish Market structure and how to place trades accurately at the swing lows (higher lows), watch the video to the end:







