Generate Huge Profit from The Market this Season.





To place a deal, algorithmic trading (also known as automated trading, black-box trading, or algo trading) employs a computer program that follows a specific set of instructions (an algorithm).





The great thing about Algo trading is that it can create profits at a rate and frequency that a human trader cannot.





Timing, pricing, quantity, or any mathematical model are used to define sets of instructions. Aside from profit prospects, algo trading makes markets more liquid and trading more methodical by removing the influence of human emotions on trading activity.





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