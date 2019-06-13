Important Note about CAP ZONE EA Part 11

CAP Zone Recovery EA User Guide Part 11



Must Read before buy this product!

There are some fact you have to know before buy this product.





Step 1: EA Use Comment

EA use your trade comment to manage your trade. You can make blank or you can't modify this comment. If you broker not allow to use comment into your trade or if your broker change your trade comment then EA may be not work properly.











Step 2: Hon-Hedge Mode

By default EA can work with Non-Hedge Mode but there are some risk factor. In Non-Hedge mode or if you have netting account when EA open any new trade your previous trade will be close. So EA use your history data to collect your previous loss and count all previous loss + current Profit to close trade in TakeProfit. If your broker delete history data then Non-Hedge Mode can't work properly.