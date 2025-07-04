$3,501 NFP Trading Using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'

Hello traders,

I used the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' to trade right after the Non-Farm Payrolls news came out. The market was very volatile and started moving quickly.

I noticed a narrow demand zone on the US30 index using the 15-minute chart. Price moved up fast, then pulled back to that narrow demand zone. I placed two market buy orders by simply clicking on the zone label. I also set one more buy limit order a bit lower, just in case price dipped again.

Eventually, price pushed up strongly, and all my take profit levels were hit.

What I really like about the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' is that it gives me the flexibility to trade manually, semi-auto and fully auto , depending on the market conditions. This feature makes this trading tool very strong and powerful.

In the following video you are able to see all the trades i placed and the final outcome.

NOTE: The 'Directional Panel' indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'.











