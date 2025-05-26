Average daily range indicator

Understanding market volatility is key in Forex trading, and the Average Daily Range (ADR) is a crucial metric for this. While tools like ATR and ADR are common, they often lack precision for real-time decision-making.
That’s why we built the ADR Bar Indicator for MT5 — a simple yet powerful tool designed to give traders a clear, real-time view of the daily range.
🎯 Download for free here
My Telegram group - link
My Youtube channel - link
It works in two modes:
-
Static mode: calculates ADR from the day's open, with clear 50% and 100% levels.
-
Dynamic mode: calculates ADR from the current day’s High and Low for a more adaptive view.
|
SWING MASTER EA
LEARN MORE
|
DIVERGENCE BOMBER
LEARN MORE
A built-in pip counter shows how much of the ADR has been reached — helping traders spot exhaustion zones and make smarter entries and exits.