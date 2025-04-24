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Daily AI Scalps – 2025-04-24 | USD/JPY +59 pips & Today’s IFO Playbook
Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +59 pips (4 wins / 1 loss) from a mix of USD/JPY scalps and a timely GBP/ USD short around U.S.
housing-data and PMI releases. The tables below break down yesterday’s performance and map out today’s high-impact setups.
Daily Snapshot (Apr 23)
- Net Pips: +59 pips (4 W / 1 L)
- Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — mixed bias
- Next Catalyst: Germany IFO Business Climate 🇩🇪 (18:00 JST)
Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)
|★ Rank
|Wins / Losses
|Win Rate
|Net Pips
|★★★★★
|1 / 0
|100 %
|+30
|★★★★☆
|32 / 0
|100 %
|+545
|★★★☆☆
|28 / 4
|88 %
|+364
|★★☆☆☆
|16 / 8
|67 %
|+68
|★☆☆☆☆
|1 / 3
|25 %
|-3
Previous-Day Trade Results
|Pair
|Indicator
|Time (JST)
|Plan
|Pips
|W / L
|★
|USD/JPY
|US Housing Starts & Permits
|21:30
|Buy on beat
|+12
|Win
|★★★☆☆
|USD/JPY
|US Flash PMI
|22:45
|Short on soft print
|+20
|Win
|★★★☆☆
|USD/JPY
|US New Home Sales
|23:00
|Buy on sales surge
|+15
|Win
|★★★★☆
|USD/CAD
|EIA Crude Inventories
|23:30
|Sell on draw – refuted
|-18
|Loss
|★★★☆☆
|GBP/USD
|BoE Gov Bailey speech
|01:30
|Short on dovish tone
|+30
|Win
|★★☆☆☆
Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy
|Time (JST)
|Indicator
|Pair
|Strategy
(5 min before / 5 s after)
|★
|Exp. Pips
|18:00
|Germany IFO Business Climate (Apr)
|EUR/USD
|Expect dip → sell EUR
|★★★★☆
|20
|21:30
|US Durable Goods Orders (Mar)
|USD/JPY
|Headline >1.5 % → buy USD
|★★★☆☆
|25
|23:00
|US Pending Home Sales (Mar)
|USD/JPY
|Beat → buy USD; miss → no trade
|★★☆☆☆
|15
|23:30
|EIA Nat-Gas Storage
|USD/CAD
|No high-probability edge — stand aside
|★☆☆☆☆
|5
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Disclaimer: Trading leveraged instruments involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future results. Manage capital wisely and trade at your own discretion.