Daily AI Scalps – 2025-04-24 | USD/JPY +59 pips & Today’s IFO Playbook

Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +59 pips (4 wins / 1 loss) from a mix of USD/JPY scalps and a timely GBP/ USD short around U.S.

housing-data and PMI releases. The tables below break down yesterday’s performance and map out today’s high-impact setups.





Daily Snapshot (Apr 23)

Net Pips: +59 pips (4 W / 1 L)

+59 pips (4 W / 1 L) Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — mixed bias

USD/JPY — mixed bias Next Catalyst: Germany IFO Business Climate 🇩🇪 (18:00 JST)





Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)

★ Rank Wins / Losses Win Rate Net Pips ★★★★★ 1 / 0 100 % +30 ★★★★☆ 32 / 0 100 % +545 ★★★☆☆ 28 / 4 88 % +364 ★★☆☆☆ 16 / 8 67 % +68 ★☆☆☆☆ 1 / 3 25 % -3





Previous-Day Trade Results

Pair Indicator Time (JST) Plan Pips W / L ★ USD/JPY US Housing Starts & Permits 21:30 Buy on beat +12 Win ★★★☆☆ USD/JPY US Flash PMI 22:45 Short on soft print +20 Win ★★★☆☆ USD/JPY US New Home Sales 23:00 Buy on sales surge +15 Win ★★★★☆ USD/CAD EIA Crude Inventories 23:30 Sell on draw – refuted -18 Loss ★★★☆☆ GBP/USD BoE Gov Bailey speech 01:30 Short on dovish tone +30 Win ★★☆☆☆





Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy

Time (JST) Indicator Pair Strategy

(5 min before / 5 s after) ★ Exp. Pips 18:00 Germany IFO Business Climate (Apr) EUR/USD Expect dip → sell EUR ★★★★☆ 20 21:30 US Durable Goods Orders (Mar) USD/JPY Headline >1.5 % → buy USD ★★★☆☆ 25 23:00 US Pending Home Sales (Mar) USD/JPY Beat → buy USD; miss → no trade ★★☆☆☆ 15 23:30 EIA Nat-Gas Storage USD/CAD No high-probability edge — stand aside ★☆☆☆☆ 5

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Disclaimer: Trading leveraged instruments involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future results. Manage capital wisely and trade at your own discretion.